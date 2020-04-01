Culture

This Viral Video of "Wee Granny" Will Comfort You in Quarantine

In her thick Scottish accent, "Wee Granny" is here to remind you that "it'll all pass."

By Diana Bruk April 1, 2020
Diana Bruk
By Diana Bruk
April 1, 2020
circle

You don't need us to tell you that it's a scary time to exist in the world right now. The coronavirus pandemic has left us all shuttered in our homes, worrying about what's going to happen to us and our loved ones. Many of us are especially concerned about our elderly family members and friends, who are most susceptible to experiencing complications due to COVID-19, and it's all made worse by the fact that we can't even visit them. Which is why one 93-year-old Scottish grandmother (AKA "Wee Granny") became an internet sensation, proving that the seniors among us are not only doing OK, but are still there to comfort us with their wise words.

On Mar. 31, Twitter user @islaanne1 posted this video—taken from a distance, of course—of her grandma giving an update on her health. Speaking in the thickest Scottish accent you'll probably ever hear, Wee Granny—as she's been dubbed by the internet—wants everyone know she's perfectly fine and that you will be, too.

"I'm still here," she cheerily says. "I tell ya, I'm like a bad penny. There's no getting rid of me."

That's the spirit, Wee Granny! Now, confident as she may be about her own health, she still encouraged everyone else to take the quarantine seriously.

"I hope you're all keeping well and doin' what you're told," she says. "Keep to the rooms and youse all be fine. It'll all pass."

The video went viral, with more than 46,000 retweets in just one day. Many people on social media said they found her very comforting.

While others asked if it was possible to get updates from Wee Granny on a regular basis.

This is really the kind of uplifting content that we need in these troubling times.

She's the internet's new hero, and is reminding people to call or text their own elderly relatives to check in on them. You never know how much time you have with the people you love, so it's important to cherish it, now more than ever.

And listen to Wee Nanny: Stay inside, and remember that this too shall pass. And for more sweet stories about seniors, here are 5 Heartwarming Stories of People Helping the Elderly Amid Coronavirus.

Diana Bruk
Diana is a senior editor who writes about sex and relationships, modern dating trends, and health and wellness. Read more
Filed Under
 •  •  •  •
Latest News
  • Woman in the kitchen
    Woman in the kitchen
    Smarter Living

    15 Emergency Items to Have at Home

    They range from prescription meds to pet food.

  • ina garten cosmopolitan crisis
    ina garten cosmopolitan crisis
    Culture

    Watch Ina Garten Making Cosmos at 10 a.m.

    Because "it's always cocktail hour in a crisis."

  • Doctor explaining
    Doctor explaining
    Health

    9 Conditions That Raise Risk of Coronavirus

    A history of stroke can lead to severe symptoms.

  • Eco-friendly woman with reusable items
    Eco-friendly woman with reusable items
    Smarter Living

    21 Ways to Help the Environment Right Now

    Expert tips to get you started going green.

  • two happy people on the beach, happiness hacks
    two happy people on the beach, happiness hacks
    Health

    50 Happiness Hacks That Are Backed by Science

    Find ways to smile during challenging times.

  • woman removing gel polish from nails
    woman removing gel polish from nails
    Style

    How to Remove Gel Polish Yourself at Home

    It's time to learn from the pros!

© 2020 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group
199 Water Street, 33rd Floor, New York, NY 10038

Best Life
Live smarter, look better,​ and live your life to the absolute fullest.
Get Our Newsletter Every Day!
Enter your email address to get the best tips and advice.
close modal
close modal
GET YOUR FREE GIFT
SUBSCRIBE