You don't need us to tell you that it's a scary time to exist in the world right now. The coronavirus pandemic has left us all shuttered in our homes, worrying about what's going to happen to us and our loved ones. Many of us are especially concerned about our elderly family members and friends, who are most susceptible to experiencing complications due to COVID-19, and it's all made worse by the fact that we can't even visit them. Which is why one 93-year-old Scottish grandmother (AKA "Wee Granny") became an internet sensation, proving that the seniors among us are not only doing OK, but are still there to comfort us with their wise words.

On Mar. 31, Twitter user @islaanne1 posted this video—taken from a distance, of course—of her grandma giving an update on her health. Speaking in the thickest Scottish accent you'll probably ever hear, Wee Granny—as she's been dubbed by the internet—wants everyone know she's perfectly fine and that you will be, too.

Got this update from my wee granny😢 93 and still going strong ❤️ pic.twitter.com/SEjCwLZ8Ww — islaanne🌛 (@islaanne1) March 31, 2020

"I'm still here," she cheerily says. "I tell ya, I'm like a bad penny. There's no getting rid of me."

That's the spirit, Wee Granny! Now, confident as she may be about her own health, she still encouraged everyone else to take the quarantine seriously.

"I hope you're all keeping well and doin' what you're told," she says. "Keep to the rooms and youse all be fine. It'll all pass."

The video went viral, with more than 46,000 retweets in just one day. Many people on social media said they found her very comforting.

#WeeGranny made me feel so comforted. Thank you! — (@Jem758) April 1, 2020

While others asked if it was possible to get updates from Wee Granny on a regular basis.

Can we please get updates from #WeeGranny like, daily?! She legit made me feel better than anyone yet in this catastrophe. Go Granny!! — SenverDammy (@SenverDammy) March 31, 2020

This is really the kind of uplifting content that we need in these troubling times.

Yes I too wish to subscribe to wee granny content — Jess McGuire (@jessmcguire) April 1, 2020

She's the internet's new hero, and is reminding people to call or text their own elderly relatives to check in on them. You never know how much time you have with the people you love, so it's important to cherish it, now more than ever.

Brings a smile to my face does this, reminds me of so many fond memories with my Nan. God she was sharp as well, she shared a similar sense of humour, that smile as well. Superb. Such a character are Nans. This clip has made my day. 👵 🙂 — Nathan (@Nathann_09) March 31, 2020

And listen to Wee Nanny: Stay inside, and remember that this too shall pass.