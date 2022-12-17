5 Warnings to Shoppers From Ex-Best Buy Employees

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Searching for a new television or the latest laptop? There's a good chance you'll find yourself at Best Buy. The electronics retailer has been around since 1966 when it started as an audio store called Sound of Music. In 1983, it rebranded, and since then, has expanded with more than 1,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. But whether you're buying a small computer accessory or a four-figure TV, there are some things you'll want to know about the store. Read on for five warnings from ex-Best Buy employees, from which support memberships are not worth it to why you might find in-store shopping frustrating.

1 Getting tech support could take time.

Total Tech Support is a Best Buy membership program that promises to give customers "unlimited support for all your tech and appliances, no matter where you purchased them," whether it's in-store, over the phone, or online.

However, if you buy a laptop or television from Best Buy and want someone to help set it up through Total Tech Support, you might not be able to get it immediately. An ex-employee who worked at the chain for three years said, "It was really disheartening to talk up this service and then go to schedule them and say 'sorry so yeah we can setup your brand new computer in 3 weeks.'" They added that this caused them to lose out on sales.

Some employees were so discouraged by Total Tech Support that they left Best Buy. "Not believing in Total tech was what lead [sic] me to quit," wrote an ex-employee on Reddit. "I used to sell enough geek service to cover my numbers but then they changed it so you couldn't do that anymore."

2 Don't feel pressured to get a Total Tech Support membership.

Much like other popular retail chains, Best Buy pressures employees to sign customers up for Total Tech Support memberships and credit cards to meet a quota.

In a Reddit thread, a former employee with the username throwawaytrash6990 wrote, "You're going to be pressured to sell credit cards and get coached if you don't get a few every shift. Along with signing people up for useless 200$ a year memberships." And, of course, there are those long wait times.

3 But you probably should sign up for Geek Squad.

Best Buy's lower-tier service program is called Geek Squad, and if you've bought any electronics, you probably don't want to skip this.

In a TikTok video, a former employee explained that "at any point within two years, usually from date of purchase, you can take your product back to customer service, tell them it's not working the same, they never check, and they'll try to swap you for one off the shelf." Otherwise, they'll put the value of the product on a credit card that can be used anywhere within Best Buy.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

The ex-employee shared how she would use this method to upgrade her headphones every year, though the ethics of that are questionable. But if something does legitimately go wrong with your product, you should have no problem getting a new version.

4 Don't expect a fully staffed store.

Like many other retailers, Best Buy is focusing on selling merchandise online as opposed to in stores. This means that, oftentimes, there might not be enough staff in stores to help you out.

On the job board Indeed, an anonymous former employee from Florida complained that their store was "severely understaffed most of the time so you're expected to be everywhere in the store."

In a Reddit thread, an employee said, "at one point I was selling TVs to 3 different couples with plenty more waiting… Upfront there was one cashier all day handling both returns and purchases. 6 registers with one cashier is not a good look. We have no customer service or personnel."

In response, several Redditors shared how they rarely had time to take a lunch break because of understaffing.

5 Do not try to tip the employees.

Whether someone from the tech support squad is extremely helpful or an employee assists you in choosing the perfect laptop, you might be tempted to leave them a tip. Unfortunately, even if the service went above and beyond, like many other chains, shoppers are not allowed to tip, and it could even cost employees their jobs.

"Thinking about when I used to work at Best Buy and it was company policy that you weren't allowed to accept tips," a user with the name @coolhanderik tweeted. "Like a dude got caught on camera receiving like a 5 dollar tip and they fired him," he continued.

In a Reddit thread regarding the tipping issue, one person explains that "the work around is to bring in a meal or pizza, something for the crew with a direct thank you to the agent doing the work."