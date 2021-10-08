According to the Mayo Clinic, multiple sclerosis (MS) is "a potentially disabling disease" that affects the central nervous system. The symptoms of MS can vary widely depending on the level of nerve damage and which nerves are affected. "Some people with severe MS may lose the ability to walk independently or at all, while others may experience long periods of remission without any new symptoms," the Mayo Clinic says. And while the disease, which currently has no cure, truly affects everyone differently, there are some symptoms and early warning signs of MS that seem to be more common than others.

Nearly one million people are living with MS in the United States, according to a study funded by the National MS Society, including many well known celebrities—most recently actor Christina Applegate revealed she had been diagnosed with the disease. Read on to discover four early warning signs of MS, according to celebrities that have the disease.

1 Selma Blair: Pain and impaired use of extremities

Selma Blair had been experiencing years of pain and inexplicable physical symptoms prior to her 2018 MS diagnosis. But there was one incident in particular that the 49-year-old actor and mother of one said really made her realize something was wrong.

In an interview with Variety, Blair recalled a time in Feb. 2018 when she was walking down the runway in a Christian Siriano fashion show and her leg essentially gave out. Blair previously shared details of this experience with Town & Country in April. "It was on that runway, with the thrill of walking in the show, that I suddenly lost feeling in my left leg," she recalled at the time. "But I was on a runway and thinking, 'What do I do?'"

Blair also told Variety that a few months following that event, her hands basically stopped working when she was trying to write her manager a note. Shortly after she was diagnosed with the disease.

In an Instagram post following her diagnosis, Blair noted other symptoms she commonly experiences. "I am disabled. I fall sometimes. I drop things. My memory is foggy. And my left side is asking for directions from a broken GPS," she wrote.

2 Jack Osbourne: Vision loss and headaches

During spring of 2012, Jack Osbourne was shooting a scene of his paranormal reality TV series, Haunted Highway, which required the then 27-year-old television star to scuba dive into a cold lake at night. According to the American Academy of Neurology magazine Brain & Life, Osbourne emerged from the water with a "migraine-like headache," and woke up the following day with blurred vision.

As his vision became worse, Osbourne eventually found himself at a neurologist at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. And, after extensive testing—including magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) and lumbar puncture (spinal tap)—he was diagnosed with MS.

Even prior to the blurred vision, Osbourne said he had been ignoring a numb, pinching feeling in one of his legs for three months. "I ignored the pinching in my leg because I thought I just pinched a nerve," he told Healthline. "Even when I got diagnosed, I thought, 'Aren't I too young to get this?' Now, I know the average age of diagnosis is between 20 and 40."

3 Jamie-Lynn Sigler: Numbness and tingling of the legs

While Jamie-Lynn Sigler didn't go public with her MS diagnosis until 2016, The Sopranos star was actually diagnosed in 2002. The now 40-year-old actor had returned home after filming an episode of the popular HBO series and went to take a shower, at which point she felt a strange, heavy sensation in her leg.

"It was that feeling right before you get pins and needles, that weird tingling, like your legs are asleep," she told WebMD in 2016. Sigler experienced a similar feeling when she had Lyme disease in 2001. "I didn't know if this was a relapse or what it was," she continued.

The actor ended up spending the night in the hospital where she was told by a doctor that she has MS.

4 Teri Garr: Stabbing pain in the arm

Teri Garr has been in some of the most celebrated films in Hollywood history—from Tootsie to Young Frankenstein to Close Encounters of the Third Kind, not to mention nine Elvis Presley movies. However, in addition to being a silver screen icon, Garr is also known for being a leading advocate for MS education and research, a disease she was diagnosed with in 1999, but started experiencing symptoms of many years prior to that.

"It started in 1983. I was living in New York and I'd go jogging in Central Park, and I'd start tripping," Garr told Brain & Life. "I'd notice that the more I ran and got my body heated up, the weaker I'd get. But then it'd go away, and it went away for about ten years. And then it started up again, and I started getting stabbing pains in my arm when I ran."

In an interview with Everyday Health, Garr discussed other symptoms she dealt with early on, as well as ones she continues to be impacted by. "I had weakness on the right side—arm, leg, and foot," she said. "Having to manage fatigue is something I and many people with MS have to deal with, and heat is no friend to my MS either; it can be devastating. However, each person with MS lives with his or her own special suitcase of symptoms. Yet, we all work around our symptoms and move forward with our lives."

