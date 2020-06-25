Culture

Walmart Will Stop Selling This Controversial State Flag in Its Stores

The world's largest retailer said removing this state flag is what they "believe it's the right thing to do."

By Zachary Mack
June 24, 2020
Zachary Mack
By Zachary Mack
June 24, 2020
It's been over a month since the murder of George Floyd spawned Black Lives Matters protests across the country. And those protests nationwide have inspired major changes, including a larger cultural reckoning that's led brands to change their logos and states to change their names. Now, Walmart is making a change as well. The world's largest retailer announced it will no longer be carrying the Mississippi flag in its stores—due to the prominently featured Confederate flag that's a part of its design, CNN reports.

Major steps are being taken around the country to remove Confederate imagery from public spaces, including removing prominent Confederate statues and monuments and banning the Confederate flag at NASCAR races. Walmart's decision follows a 2015 decision by the company to stop selling the Confederate flag outright in response to the racially motivated mass murder of Black churchgoers in Charleston, South Carolina.

mississippi state welcome sign, iconic state photos
Shutterstock

"We believe it's the right thing to do, and is consistent with Walmart's position to not sell merchandise with the Confederate flag from stores and online sites, as part of our commitment to provide a welcoming and inclusive experience for all of our customers in the communities we serve," a company spokesperson said, according to CNN.

Walmart is not the only entity choosing to take a stance against the Mississippi state flag, either. Both Mississippi State University and the University of Mississippi decided to stop hoisting the controversial banner, and cities around the state such as Gulfport have stopped flying it above municipal buildings. There are even growing demands for state legislators to redesign the flag outright, according to The New York Times.

This is also not the only incident this month forcing Walmart to take action against products they sell. Earlier this week, customers demanded the removal of an "All Lives Matter" shirt that was for sale on Walmart Canada's website. "This item is sold and shipped by a third party seller and is currently being looked into," Walmart Canada told Reuters. And for other ways America's largest retailer is changing things amid the BLM movement, check out Walmart Will Finally Stop Locking Up This One Product After Years.

Zachary Mack
Zachary covers beer, wine, food, spirits, and travel. He's the owner of Alphabet City Beer Co. in New York City and is a Certified Cicerone. Read more
