Health

Walmart Will Finally Start Selling This in All 50 States

This all-important item is now available in Walmart stores in every state.

By John Quinn
October 7, 2020
Avatar
By John Quinn
October 7, 2020
circle

The sheer scale at which Walmart operates can be difficult to fully appreciate. The company employs 2.2 million people around the world (1.5 million of them in the U.S.) and for the fiscal year ending January 31, 2020, they reported total revenue of $524 billion. Much of the store's success comes down to a constant adoption of new products and movements into new areas, and the latest could be one of the biggest—Walmart just announced that during the Annual Enrollment Period from Oct. 15 to Dec. 7, they will sell Medicare insurance plans.

Medicare insurance plans will be offered through Walmart in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. with the company announcing that Walmart Insurance Services will provide Medicare plans (Part D, Medicare Advantage, and Medicare Supplement plans) offered by Humana, UnitedHealthcare, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Amerigroup, Simply Health, Wellcare (Centene), Clover Health, and Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield. More carriers may be added in the future.

The announcement builds on Walmart Insurance Services LLC, which launched in July 2020. This was a significant move into the healthcare space for Walmart, which already operates health centers across the United States, providing low cost dental care and counseling with transparent, relatively low prices. Further Walmart clinics will be rolled out in the Jacksonville, Florida, and Chicago, Illinois areas in the near future. Earlier this year, the company also launched an insurance agency in Dallas focusing on Medicare.

This is a time of intense competition and upheaval in the health insurance industry as insurers face rising costs following a year of delayed surgeries and elective procedures that were put on hold during the COVID-19 pandemic. Other patients canceled doctors' visits due to the virus, with a bottleneck of medical work resulting. "We want customers to feel confident in selecting a Medicare plan that best fits their needs, budget and lifestyle," David Sullivan, general manager of Walmart Insurance Services, said in a statement. "And we want to be a trusted partner on their health care journey."

For more recent changes from America's biggest retailer, read on. And if want to know when to shop (and when not to), check out This Is the Absolute Worst Time to Shop at Walmart, Employees Say.

They stopped selling the Mississippi flag.

Walmart cart in the store
Shutterstock

In late June, in response to the Black Lives Matter movement, Walmart announced that it would no longer be selling the Mississippi flag, due to the prominently featured Confederate flag that's a part of its design. And for more moves from the company, check out Walmart and Target Are Pulling These Controversial Items From Their Stores.

They stopped locking up multicultural beauty products.

Walmart superstore in Kitchener, Ontario, Canada
Sam Dao / Alamy Stock Photo

Also in response to the murder of George Floyd and racial injustices it brought to the forefront, Walmart announced in June that would end the policy of putting multicultural beauty products in locked cases, amid complaints that the practice was discriminatory.

They launched a new "elevated" clothing line.

free assembly, new clothing line at Walmart
Walmart

On a less serious note, in September, Walmart announced the launch of a brand-new fashion line that was two years in the making called Free Assembly. And for more scores from the world's largest retailer, check out 20 Amazing Home Decor Items From Walmart.

And they started delivering via drone.

Shutterstock

Also in September, Walmart announced a pilot program for the delivery of grocery and household products through automated drones. The drone delivery program was first tested on Sept. 9 in Fayetteville, North Carolina. And for more up-to-date information on Walmart and more, sign up for our daily newsletter.

Summary
John Quinn
John Quinn is a London-based writer and editor who specializes in lifestyle topics. Read more
Filed Under
 •  •
Latest News
  • married woman crying during an argument with her husband about cheating
    married woman crying during an argument with her husband about cheating
    Relationships

    The Age Married Men Are Most Likely to Cheat

    The answer may surprise you.

  • Couple getting the check at dinner who should pay
    Couple getting the check at dinner who should pay
    Relationships

    This Is Who Should Really Pay on a Date

    Experts say this is how the bill should be handled.

  • Kristen Stewart
    Kristen Stewart
    Culture

    Why Kristen Stewart Wanted to Play Princess Diana

    And what intimidates her most.

  • A young woman wearing a face mask in the back seat of a car
    A young woman wearing a face mask in the back seat of a car
    Health

    Dr. Fauci Is Worried About the COVID Mutation

    He says the latest change is troubling.

  • A waiter at a high-end restaurant wearing a face mask and face shield approaches the table carrying a tray, serving to women who are seated and wearing face masks.
    A waiter at a high-end restaurant wearing a face mask and face shield approaches the table carrying a tray, serving to women who are seated and wearing face masks.
    Health

    Fauci Says Do This With Your Mask While Eating

    The best way to don your PPE while dining out.

  • Pez colection
    Pez colection
    Culture

    33 Fads Kids Will Never Understand

    Grab your mood ring and your Pet Rock!

© 2020 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group

Best Life
Live smarter, look better,​ and live your life to the absolute fullest.
Get Our Newsletter Every Day!
Enter your email address to get the best tips and advice.
close modal
close modal
GET YOUR FREE GIFT
SUBSCRIBE