Health

Walmart Just Issued This Urgent New Warning to Shoppers

The company issued an alert to customers about this major health concern.

By Kali Coleman
June 3, 2022
By Kali Coleman
June 3, 2022

Walmart is one of the most appealing retailers for shoppers across the U.S. for low prices on a seemingly endless array of products. But when you're responsible for moving through so much inventory, there's bound to be some issues. Over the past year, Walmart has had to issue some serious warnings to its shoppers. Last October, Walmart alerted customers across the country that one of its products had been linked to two deaths after a major investigation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). More recently in May, the big-box retailer sounded the alarm on a potential recession based on inflation and rising prices. Now, Walmart is issuing an urgent new warning to shoppers whose health could be in danger. Read on to find out what the company needs you to know.

READ THIS NEXT: Walmart Is Pulling This Product From Shelves After Major Backlash.

Walmart has had to recall several products recently.

HDR image, Walmart check out lane, cash register paying customer, shopping cart - Saugus, Massachusetts USA - April 2, 2018
Shutterstock

With the vast number of products it sells, it's no surprise that Walmart has found itself in the middle of multiple product recalls over the past several months. In February, more than 1,000 infant walkers sold exclusively on Walmart's website were recalled by their manufacturer due to a heightened risk of fall and entrapment hazards. And just last month, Walmart was one of countless retailers caught up in a major peanut butter recall from Jif. The big-box retailer voluntarily pulled fudge products from it stores that contain Jif peanut butter potentially contaminated with Salmonella.

On its website, Walmart says it is "committed to the health and safety" of its customers by providing safe products. "In the event of a product recall, we work swiftly to block the item from being sold and remove it from our stores and clubs," the retailer explains.

The company is now warning shoppers about a new recall.

A shopping cart sits in the foreground of a Walmart Supercentre store located in Bayers Lake Business Park.
iStock

The big-box retailer is now sounding the alarm on another product. Walmart just issued a voluntary nationwide recall of several supplements on May 28, according to a press release from the company. The retailer is recalling all lots of Artri Ajo King Joint Supplements, which were sold on its official website by third-party seller Innovacion Naturals and PDX Supply Warehouse LLC, and shipped by Walmart to the consumer level. According to Walmart, all of the manufacturer's joint supplements are being pulled from its online store over "potential hidden drug ingredients."

RELATED: For more up-to-date information, sign up for our daily newsletter.

These supplements could contain a dangerous ingredient.

woman feeling sick, taking medicines in hand with a glass of water at home. Elderly and healthcare concept
iStock

In a separate announcement, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) revealed on May 28 that a laboratory analysis from its agency confirmed that at least one lot of Artri Ajo King's Omega 3 Joint Support Supplement contains diclofenac as an ingredient—despite not being listed on its product label. "Diclofenac is a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug commonly referred to as NSAIDs," the FDA said.

According to the agency, NSAIDs have the potential to raise a user's likelihood of developing a number of health problems. This includes an increased risk of cardiovascular events such as heart attack or stroke, and gastrointestinal damage like bleeding, ulceration, and fatal perforation of the stomach and intestines.

"This hidden drug ingredient may also interact with other medications and significantly increase the risk of adverse events, particularly when consumers use multiple NSAID-containing products," the FDA warned.

Walmart is urging customers to talk to a doctor if they've used this product.

Photo of doctor update information about patient before vaccination.
iStock

According to Walmart's release, the Artri Ajo King products are marketed as dietary supplements that can be used for treating a number of conditions, including arthritis, muscle pain, osteoporosis, and bone cancer. The big-box retailer said it has sent email or mail notifications to customers who purchased any of the recalled supplements from its website.

"Customers taking these products should immediately talk to their health care provider to safely discontinue use of the product because suddenly stopping diclofenac may be dangerous," Walmart warned. You should also contact your doctor if you have noticed any problems that might be related to you having taken or used these supplements.

READ THIS NEXT: Walmart and Walgreens Are Under Fire for Selling This to Shoppers.

Filed Under
 •  •  •  •
Latest News
  • couple cooking meal together
    couple cooking meal together
    Smarter Living

    You Could Be Banned From Cooking This Way

    Depending on where you live, that is.

  • Zion National Park Entrance
    Zion National Park Entrance
    Travel

    6 Reasons to Visit Zion National Park Right Now

    Experts say Zion is not to be missed!

  • Walgreens and CVS Are Under Fire for Selling This
    Walgreens and CVS Are Under Fire for Selling This
    Health

    Walgreens and CVS Are Under Fire for Selling This

    Both companies were named in a new lawsuit.

  • woman at home checking her mail - domestic life concepts
    woman at home checking her mail - domestic life concepts
    Smarter Living

    If You Get This in the Mail, Throw It Out

    Officials have issued an urgent warning.

  • man and woman watching TV
    man and woman watching TV
    Culture

    The Reality Show to Watch, Based on Your Sign

    There is something for everyone!

  • Calista Flockhart at the 1999 Golden Globe Awards
    Calista Flockhart at the 1999 Golden Globe Awards
    Culture

    See Ally McBeal Now at 57

    It was Calista Flockhart's breakout moment.

© 2020 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group