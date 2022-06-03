Walmart Just Issued This Urgent New Warning to Shoppers

Walmart is one of the most appealing retailers for shoppers across the U.S. for low prices on a seemingly endless array of products. But when you're responsible for moving through so much inventory, there's bound to be some issues. Over the past year, Walmart has had to issue some serious warnings to its shoppers. Last October, Walmart alerted customers across the country that one of its products had been linked to two deaths after a major investigation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). More recently in May, the big-box retailer sounded the alarm on a potential recession based on inflation and rising prices. Now, Walmart is issuing an urgent new warning to shoppers whose health could be in danger. Read on to find out what the company needs you to know.

Walmart has had to recall several products recently.

With the vast number of products it sells, it's no surprise that Walmart has found itself in the middle of multiple product recalls over the past several months. In February, more than 1,000 infant walkers sold exclusively on Walmart's website were recalled by their manufacturer due to a heightened risk of fall and entrapment hazards. And just last month, Walmart was one of countless retailers caught up in a major peanut butter recall from Jif. The big-box retailer voluntarily pulled fudge products from it stores that contain Jif peanut butter potentially contaminated with Salmonella.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

On its website, Walmart says it is "committed to the health and safety" of its customers by providing safe products. "In the event of a product recall, we work swiftly to block the item from being sold and remove it from our stores and clubs," the retailer explains.

The company is now warning shoppers about a new recall.

The big-box retailer is now sounding the alarm on another product. Walmart just issued a voluntary nationwide recall of several supplements on May 28, according to a press release from the company. The retailer is recalling all lots of Artri Ajo King Joint Supplements, which were sold on its official website by third-party seller Innovacion Naturals and PDX Supply Warehouse LLC, and shipped by Walmart to the consumer level. According to Walmart, all of the manufacturer's joint supplements are being pulled from its online store over "potential hidden drug ingredients."

These supplements could contain a dangerous ingredient.

In a separate announcement, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) revealed on May 28 that a laboratory analysis from its agency confirmed that at least one lot of Artri Ajo King's Omega 3 Joint Support Supplement contains diclofenac as an ingredient—despite not being listed on its product label. "Diclofenac is a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug commonly referred to as NSAIDs," the FDA said.

According to the agency, NSAIDs have the potential to raise a user's likelihood of developing a number of health problems. This includes an increased risk of cardiovascular events such as heart attack or stroke, and gastrointestinal damage like bleeding, ulceration, and fatal perforation of the stomach and intestines.

"This hidden drug ingredient may also interact with other medications and significantly increase the risk of adverse events, particularly when consumers use multiple NSAID-containing products," the FDA warned.

Walmart is urging customers to talk to a doctor if they've used this product.

According to Walmart's release, the Artri Ajo King products are marketed as dietary supplements that can be used for treating a number of conditions, including arthritis, muscle pain, osteoporosis, and bone cancer. The big-box retailer said it has sent email or mail notifications to customers who purchased any of the recalled supplements from its website.

"Customers taking these products should immediately talk to their health care provider to safely discontinue use of the product because suddenly stopping diclofenac may be dangerous," Walmart warned. You should also contact your doctor if you have noticed any problems that might be related to you having taken or used these supplements.

