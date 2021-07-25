This Is How Much You Probably Spend at Walmart a Year

Walmart is the kind of place you can run into for dog food, and come out with a cart full of everything from fun pool floats to cozy pajama pants. With so much variety, it's easy to rack up a hefty final total due when you're at the cash register at the retail giant. But if you're curious to know how much your spending measures up to the average Walmart customer's, we finally have the answer. Insider teamed up with the analytics firm Numerator to find out more about the average Walmart shopper—from how many times they hit up the store to how much they spend to where they live and how much they make. Read on to find out how your Walmart shopping habits compare!

The average Walmart shopper spends about $50 per visit.

According to the data collected by Numerator and presented by Insider, the average Walmart shopper picks up about 13 products per visit, bringing their total to $54 per trip on average—that comes out to about $3,400 each year.

The research also showed that the average shopper does nearly 14 percent of their total shopping at Walmart, and they tend to stock up on groceries, with Turkey Knob, Cheetos, Betty Crocker, Dole, and Tyson being some of their favorite brands.

95 percent of Walmart shoppers go to the store at least twice a year, but most go much more often.

Unsurprisingly, Walmart tends to attract repeat customers. According to Numerator and Insider's research, there are very few Walmart shoppers who make it through the year with just one visit.

The data showed that 95 percent visited Walmart two or more times in the past year. But on average, it's much more than that. The research indicated that the average shopper visits Walmart at least once per week, totaling about 63 shopping trips to the retailer annually.

The average Walmart shopper is a woman of a certain age, race, and socioeconomic status.

The research also showed that Walmart's average shopper is a 59.5-year-old white woman. She is typically married, has an undergraduate degree, and has an annual household income of about $80,000.

Based on that latest information, not much has changed with Walmart's clientele in recent years. Insider gathered data with Kantar Retail in 2020 and found that the typical Walmart shopper was a white woman, had an annual household income of just over $76,000, and was a bit younger—46 years old was the average age last year. Going back a bit further, a 2015 survey of more than 4,000 consumers by Insider and Kantar Retail, via RetailDive, found that the average Walmart shopper that year was a 50-year-old white woman with an annual household income of $53,000.

And most Walmart shoppers tend to live in one area.

The average Walmart shopper also lives in the suburbs of the Southeast, according to the Numerator and Insider report.

Of Walmart's nearly 4,750 locations in the U.S., about 1,700 are in the Southeastern states of Kentucky, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, and Florida.

