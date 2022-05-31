Health

These 4 Vitamin Deficiencies Can Raise Your Dementia Risk, Experts Warn

Eat these brain-boosting foods to keep your mind sharp as you age.

By Lauren Gray
May 31, 2022
By Lauren Gray
May 31, 2022

Eating a well-balanced, nutritionally packed diet is one of the best things you can do for your physical health. Experts say your cognitive health can also get a boost from getting the right vitamins and minerals—and alhough no one vitamin or supplement can prevent the development of dementia, deficiencies of certain vitamins have been linked with an increased risk of dementia. Read on to learn which four vitamins are considered crucial to your cognitive health, and which foods can help you get enough of each.

READ THIS NEXT: Doing This at Night Makes You 30 Percent More Likely to Develop Dementia.

1
Vitamin B-1

Foods Highest in Vitamin B1 (Thiamin)- top view
Tatjana Baibakova / Shutterstock

Thiamin, also known as vitamin B-1, is a water soluble vitamin found in fortified breakfast cereals, fish, pork, beans and lentils, peas, yogurt, and sunflower seeds. Though thiamin deficiencies are considered somewhat rare in the U.S., they are more likely to occur in people with chronic alcoholism.

Those with a thiamin deficiency are more likely to develop symptoms of dementia, the Mayo Clinic warns. However, more research is needed to determine whether this is an independent risk factor, or if it's connected by its association with excessive drinking—a factor already known to raise your risk.

READ THIS NEXT: Doing This While Brushing Your Teeth Could Be Hurting Your Brain, Doctor Warns.

2
Vitamin B-6

Foods with Vitamin B6 (Pyridoxine)- Top view
Tatjana Baibakova / Shutterstock

Pyridoxine, also known as vitamin B-6, is most often found in poultry, fish, potatoes, chickpeas, bananas, leafy greens, and fortified cereals. Known for helping to maintain normal brain development and function, it's an essential vitamin for staving off dementia. Adequate levels of vitamin B-6 are also crucial for a healthy nervous system and immune system.

Vitamin B-6 deficiencies typically appear alongside other B vitamin deficiencies, such as folic acid (vitamin B-9) and vitamin B-12, the Mayo Clinic notes.

3
Vitamin B-12

Shutterstock

Cobalamin, or vitamin B-12, is most often found in animal products such as meat, fish, yogurt, eggs, and cheese. This important plays a key role in forming red blood cells, as well as in the development of healthy brain and nerve cells—all of which can have a protective effect on your memory.

While vitamin B-12 deficiencies are linked with a higher risk of dementia, there is no concrete evidence that taking B-12 supplements can reduce your risk, according to the Mayo Clinic. Still, getting adequate B-12 has other benefits, including staving off anemia, promoting bone health, providing an energy boost, and protecting your heart.

4
Vitamin D

hand holding vitamin d capsule
Shutterstock

Calciferol, or vitamin D, is naturally produced within the body following exposure to sunlight. However, you can also get it from certain foods such as mushrooms, fatty fish, egg yolks, and fortified cereals.

A 2014 study published in the journal Neurology found that individuals with "severely" low levels of vitamin D were more than twice as likely to develop Alzheimer's than those with adequate levels. While more research is needed to determine a causal relationship between this deficiency and dementia, boosting your intake of both sunlight and vitamin D-rich foods may help to lower your dementia risk—not to mention protect your bone health and immune system.

Speak with your doctor or nutritionist if you believe you may be suffering from a vitamin deficiency, especially if you notice signs of dementia or other cognitive health problems.

READ THIS NEXT: If You Can't Remember These 4 Things, It Could Be an Early Alzheimer's Sign.

Lauren Gray
Lauren Gray is a New York-based writer, editor, and consultant. Read more
Filed Under
 •  •  •
Latest News
  • man clutching chest having heart problems
    man clutching chest having heart problems
    Health

    4 Most Surprising Signs of Heart Disease

    They're not obvious—but they can be dangerous.

  • Doctor checking patient's stomach
    Doctor checking patient's stomach
    Health

    If You Feel This, Get Checked For an Aneurysm

    The feeling will show up near your belly button.

  • If This Happens When You Read, Call Your Doctor
    If This Happens When You Read, Call Your Doctor
    Health

    If This Happens When You Read, Call Your Doctor

    One specific symptom can signal a serious disease.

  • Claudia Wells and Michael J. Fox in "Back to the Future"
    Claudia Wells and Michael J. Fox in "Back to the Future"
    Culture

    See Jennifer From "Back to the Future" Now

    Claudia Wells went on a long acting hiatus.

  • woman looking out the window with a glass of wine behind her
    woman looking out the window with a glass of wine behind her
    Health

    This is the Easiest Way to Cut Back on Drinking

    One surprising thing can really help.

  • feet walking on sand
    feet walking on sand
    Style

    Tricks for Smooth Heels This Beach Season 

    Here's how to get sandal-ready this summer.

© 2020 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group