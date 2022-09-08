Health

Being Deficient in This Vitamin Makes You More Likely to Suffer a Fall, CDC Says

Falls are a leading cause of death for people over 65.

By Lauren Gray
September 8, 2022
By Lauren Gray
September 8, 2022

Vitamins are crucial to helping your body function the way it should. In fact, your body can't live without 13 essential vitamins. Yet of all the many ways your body can suffer if you fail to get these vitamins in adequate quantities, one consequence of a particular vitamin deficiency may surprise you. Experts from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) say this deficiency can make you more likely to suffer a fall—especially if you're over the age of 65. Read on to learn which vitamin deficiency could trigger a serious injury, and how you can reduce your risk.

READ THIS NEXT: This Is the One Vitamin You Should Never Take, Doctors Say.

Falls can have serious consequences.

Man in hospital bed sleeping
Shutterstock

In middle age, the threat of a fall may not seem all that daunting. But later in life, falls can cause serious problems. According to the CDC, over 34,000 adults over the age of 65 died from falls in 2019, making it the number one cause of injury death among seniors. That same year, over three million seniors sought medical care in emergency rooms for injuries due to a fall.

Many falls result in broken bones, accounting for over 95 percent of all hip fractures. Seniors who suffer these types of injuries may subsequently experience limited mobility, which can have broader implications for their physical and mental wellbeing.

READ THIS NEXT: If You Wake Up Often at Night, You Could Be Lacking This Nutrient.

Being deficient in this vitamin makes you more likely to fall.

A man pouring out vitamin capsules from a white bottle into his hand.
iStock

Few people associate vitamin intake with the risk of falling, but a 2017 report from the CDC lists vitamin D deficiency as a common risk factor for this type of accident.

A 2016 study published in the International Journal of General Medicine (IJGM) explains how this particular vitamin deficiency can lead to heightened fall risk: "Vitamin D is known to exert a wide range of effects in our bodies, including those relating to musculoskeletal development and sustenance," the study states. "Receptors are present in muscle tissues and bones, hence explaining the myopathy, muscle weakness, and muscle pains associated with vitamin D deficiency. Having low levels of vitamin D also decreases the bone mineral density and the strength of the bones, hence, increasing the chances of instability on mobility and increasing the chances of falls," the research team adds.

Many people are deficient in vitamin D.

Senior woman with short gray hair talking to white male senior doctor, empty nest
Shutterstock

Vitamin D deficiencies are surprisingly common, according to the Cleveland Clinic. They say roughly 35 percent of adults in the U.S. are living with a vitamin D deficiency, they say.

However, adults over 65 are at an even greater risk. "Vitamin D deficiency is common in elderly population due to various risk factors, including decreased dietary intake, diminished sunlight exposure, reduced skin thickness, impaired intestinal absorption, and impaired hydroxylation in the liver and kidneys," explains the IJGM study. "Vitamin D supplementation is a fairly easy and cost-effective intervention that may result in or potentiate positive outcomes, regarding fall prevention," they note.

However, as with most vitamins and nutrients, it's best to get vitamin D through your diet and other natural sources. You can increase your vitamin D levels by eating foods that contain vitamin D, such as fatty fish, mushrooms, egg yolks, and fortified cereals, or spending more time in the sun.

For more health news sent directly to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

These other risk factors can also make a fall more likely.

Elderly woman fallen, people helping
Shutterstock

While having a vitamin D deficiency can contribute to one's fall risk, it's unlikely to be the sole cause of a tumble. "Most falls are caused by the interaction of multiple risk factors," explains the CDC, adding that the more risk factors a person has, the greater their chances are of falling.

Addressing your full range of modifiable risk factors is the best way to mitigate your fall risk. This may include treating balance or muscle disorders, reviewing your medications for possible side effects or drug interactions, having your vision checked, removing home hazards, practicing strengthening exercises, and managing blood pressure.

Speak with your doctor to learn more about how to lower your risk of a serious fall.

Lauren Gray
Lauren Gray is a New York-based writer, editor, and consultant. Read more
Filed Under
 •  •  •
Latest News
  • Video Shows Giant Python in Elementary School, Removed by Snake Catcher 
    Video Shows Giant Python in Elementary School, Removed by Snake Catcher 
    Extra

    Video Shows Giant Python in Elementary School, Removed by Snake Catcher 

    The snake didn't surrender willingly.

  • Hero Mom Fights Tiger With Bare Hands to Save 15-Month-Old Son
    Hero Mom Fights Tiger With Bare Hands to Save 15-Month-Old Son
    Extra

    Hero Mom Fights Tiger With Bare Hands to Save 15-Month-Old Son

    Here is what happened to the brave woman, and her baby.

  • closed sign on door
    closed sign on door
    Smarter Living

    These Century-Old Stores Are Closing For Good

    The first location will shut its doors Sept. 14.

  • couple-relationship-problems
    couple-relationship-problems
    Relationships

    This Makes Your Partner More Likely to Cheat

    They might be around it every day.

  • Marlon Brando circa 1950s
    Marlon Brando circa 1950s
    Entertainment

    Marlon Brando Reportedly Feared This Co-Star

    To the point that he hired a bodyguard.

  • Nasa’s Dart spacecraft approaching Dimorphos and Didymos
    Nasa’s Dart spacecraft approaching Dimorphos and Didymos
    Extra

    NASA Will Crash $330M Spacecraft Into Asteroid to See if the Impact Can Alter Course

    More asteroid strikes are coming.

© 2022 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group