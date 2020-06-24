The governors of New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut have agreed on a new policy that requires all visitors from states with rising coronavirus cases to self-quarantine for 14 days upon arrival to one of the three states, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Wednesday. "This quarantine—effective midnight tonight—applies to any person arriving from a state with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a seven-day rolling average or a state with a 10 percent or higher positivity rate over a 7-day rolling average," the press release reads.

New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut were once the hottest of hotspots in the early days of the coronavirus outbreak, but the number of cases in these three states has gone down dramatically. However, there's been a surge in cases in many states that reopened early. As a result, visitors from the following nine states are now required to self-quarantine for 14 days when arriving in New York, New Jersey, or Connecticut. And for more state numbers to be aware of, check out These States May Be "Past the Point" of Controlling COVID-19, Doctor Says.

1 Alabama

There have been nearly 31,100 total coronavirus cases in Alabama and 860 deaths, as of June 23. Last week, Scott Gottlieb, MD, former Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner, told CNBC's Squawk Box that it was one of the states "losing control" of the virus.

Don Williamson, MD, the head of the Alabama State Hospital Association, also told ABC News on June 17 that hospitals across the state are now hitting their worst "trifecta" since the pandemic began: They've seen 1) the highest number of new hospitalizations in one day, 2) the highest total number of hospitalized patients, and 3) the lowest ICU capacity to date.

2 Arkansas

Since last measured on June 23, Arkansas has seen 16,600 total coronavirus cases and over 230 deaths. CNN says cases are doubling every three weeks in the state. Gottlieb also expressed concern over Arkansas, and Columbia University virologist Angela Rasmussen, PhD, also identified Arkansas as a high-risk state, previously telling Best Life it could be facing another lockdown. And for more states on that list, check out These 5 States Are Headed for Another Lockdown, Virologist Says.

3 Arizona

Arizona's situation is pretty dire—the state's ICU capacity is now reportedly at 88 precent. As of June 23, Arizona has had 58,400 total COVID-19 cases and nearly 1,400 deaths. Since last week, cases are up almost 90 percent in Arizona and the state set a new record for its highest single-day coronavirus cases on June 22. It's also one of two states where coronavirus numbers are currently doubling every two weeks, according to CNN.

4 Florida

Since last measured on June 23, Florida has had 103,500 total COVID-19 cases and roughly 3,200 deaths. The state saw an 87 percent rise in cases last week and another record broken for new single-day cases. On top of that, CNN reports Florida's coronavirus cases are doubling every three weeks. And for more scary data from the Sunshine State, check out Why Coronavirus Deaths Are Going to Spike Again, Experts Say.

5 North Carolina

North Carolina has seen 54,800 total COVID-19 cases and roughly 1,300 deaths as of June 23. The state reported 1,700 additional COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, marking the second highest single-day rise since the pandemic began. The day prior, North Carolina hit another dark record: the highest number of hospitalizations reported by the state since the start of the pandemic (915).

6 South Carolina

Its sister state, South Carolina, has had around 26,600 total coronavirus cases and roughly 675 deaths as of June 23. As Rasmussen told Best Life, South Carolina was one of the states that "reopened as if coronavirus was completely gone from their communities, which was not the case." It's also the other state where CNN reports coronavirus numbers are on pace to double every two weeks. And for more up-to-date information, sign up for our daily newsletter.

7 Texas

Since last measured on June 23, the Lone Star state has seen around 124,700 total COVID-19 cases and roughly 2,250 deaths. Compared to last week, Texas's cases are up over 84 percent and Covid Act Now labels it a high-risk state. And for more on the state of Texas, check out This State Has Seen Record COVID-19 Hospitalizations For 12 Straight Days.

8 Utah

Utah has had around 18,450 total COVID-19 cases and roughly 160 deaths, as of June 23. The numbers in Utah are so dire, in fact, that state epidemiologist Angela Dunn, MD, recently proposed a total shutdown in Utah. "Contact tracing and testing alone will not control this outbreak," she said.

9 Washington

Since last measured on June 23, Washington state has seen around 30,800 total coronavirus cases and roughly 1,300 deaths. New York and Washington were both hit hard during the pandemic's early days, but the latter is still struggling. On June 19, Yakima County, which is just southeast of Seattle and has the second highest COVID-19 numbers in the state, said it's run out of hospital beds. And for more states in similarly dangerous situations, check out 6 States That Are Running Out of Hospital Beds.