94 Percent of COVID Experts Still Won't Go Here, Survey Says
We've come a long way since sanitizing groceries, but there's one place experts say is still risky.
As the vaccination rate increases and COVID-19 case numbers continue to drop across the U.S., life is ever so slowly beginning to go back to looking like it did before the pandemic. But while the idea of sanitizing groceries may seem like a distant memory more than a year after the novel coronavirus first began to spread, there are some activities and places that continue to carry significant risk. And according to a new survey of epidemiologists conducted by The New York Times, there is still one place where the vast majority of virus experts won't go.
The informal survey included responses from 723 epidemiologists from across the U.S. to gauge how they were approaching daily activities in the post-vaccination phase of the pandemic. Their responses show a cautiously optimistic outlook on the trajectory of the virus, with only a few places and activities they largely consider to be dangerous.
"Vaccines have given me freedom," Dianne Neumark-Sztainer, PhD, who leads the epidemiology division at the University of Minnesota, told The Times. "I was very strict all year but am now returning, slowly, to life."
Expectedly, the idea of completely forgoing safety measures was far from acceptable to most of the survey's respondents as the virus continues to circulate. According to Jana Mossey, PhD, an epidemiologist who retired from Drexel University: "There is a strong likelihood that we will experience unexpected problems due to moving about as if the COVID pandemic was no longer a threat."
Others pointed out that the same simple rules still apply for some areas of public life, especially for the sake of protecting those who haven't received their shots yet. "Think of always ensuring two of three: masks, distancing, outdoors, particularly if among non-vaccinated individuals," Eyal Oren, PhD, an epidemiologist at San Diego State University, told The Times.
Another virus expert put his risk assessment in perspective. "I live in Hawaii and free-dive with sharks," explained F. DeWolfe Miller, PhD, an epidemiologist at the University of Hawaii. "Preventing COVID transmission is another matter."
Read on to see which places and activities the vast majority of virus experts are still avoiding right now, according to a survey conducted by The New York Times. We've ranked them from the things most of the experts would do to the things they largely do not consider safe.
19
Run errands in person
Percent who would do it: 92 percent
Percent who wouldn't: 8 percent
18
Bring in mail without precautions
Percent who would do it: 83 percent
Percent who wouldn't: 17 percent
17
Hike or gather outdoors with friends
Percent who would do it: 74 percent
Percent who wouldn't: 26 percent
16
See a doctor for a non-urgent appointment
Percent who would do it: 63 percent
Percent who wouldn't: 37 percent
15
Get a haircut at a salon or barber shop
Percent who would do it: 53 percent
Percent who wouldn't: 47 percent
14
Interact outside within 6 feet without a mask
Percent who would do it: 45 percent
Percent who wouldn't: 55 percent
13
Vacation overnight within driving distance
Percent who would do it: 43 percent
Percent who wouldn't: 57 percent
12
Hug or shake hands when greeting a friend
Percent who would do it: 39 percent
Percent who wouldn't: 61 percent
11
Visit an older relative or friend in their home
Percent who would do it: 35 percent
Percent who wouldn't: 65 percent
10
Attend a small indoor dinner party
Percent who would do it: 32 percent
Percent who wouldn't: 68 percent
9
Eat indoors at a restaurant
Percent who would do it: 30 percent
Percent who wouldn't: 70 percent
8
Travel by airplane
Percent who would do it: 25 percent
Percent who wouldn't: 75 percent
7
Work in a shared office
Percent who would do it: 24 percent
Percent who wouldn't: 76 percent
6
Ride a subway or a bus
Percent who would do it: 20 percent
Percent who wouldn't: 80 percent
5
Exercise at a gym or fitness studio
Percent who would do it: 15 percent
Percent who wouldn't: 85 percent
4
Attend a wedding or a funeral
Percent who would do it: 10 percent
Percent who wouldn't: 90 percent
3
Go on a date/outing with someone they don't know well
Percent who would do it: 9 percent
Percent who wouldn't: 91 percent
2
Attend a church or other religious service
Percent who would do it: 8 percent
Percent who wouldn't: 92 percent
1
Attend a sporting event, concert, or play
Percent who would do it: 6 percent
Percent who wouldn't: 94 percent
