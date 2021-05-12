As the vaccination rate increases and COVID-19 case numbers continue to drop across the U.S., life is ever so slowly beginning to go back to looking like it did before the pandemic. But while the idea of sanitizing groceries may seem like a distant memory more than a year after the novel coronavirus first began to spread, there are some activities and places that continue to carry significant risk. And according to a new survey of epidemiologists conducted by The New York Times, there is still one place where the vast majority of virus experts won't go.

The informal survey included responses from 723 epidemiologists from across the U.S. to gauge how they were approaching daily activities in the post-vaccination phase of the pandemic. Their responses show a cautiously optimistic outlook on the trajectory of the virus, with only a few places and activities they largely consider to be dangerous.

"Vaccines have given me freedom," Dianne Neumark-Sztainer, PhD, who leads the epidemiology division at the University of Minnesota, told The Times. "I was very strict all year but am now returning, slowly, to life."

Expectedly, the idea of completely forgoing safety measures was far from acceptable to most of the survey's respondents as the virus continues to circulate. According to Jana Mossey, PhD, an epidemiologist who retired from Drexel University: "There is a strong likelihood that we will experience unexpected problems due to moving about as if the COVID pandemic was no longer a threat."

Others pointed out that the same simple rules still apply for some areas of public life, especially for the sake of protecting those who haven't received their shots yet. "Think of always ensuring two of three: masks, distancing, outdoors, particularly if among non-vaccinated individuals," Eyal Oren, PhD, an epidemiologist at San Diego State University, told The Times.

Another virus expert put his risk assessment in perspective. "I live in Hawaii and free-dive with sharks," explained F. DeWolfe Miller, PhD, an epidemiologist at the University of Hawaii. "Preventing COVID transmission is another matter."

Read on to see which places and activities the vast majority of virus experts are still avoiding right now, according to a survey conducted by The New York Times. We've ranked them from the things most of the experts would do to the things they largely do not consider safe.

19 Run errands in person

Percent who would do it: 92 percent

Percent who wouldn't: 8 percent

18 Bring in mail without precautions

Percent who would do it: 83 percent

Percent who wouldn't: 17 percent

17 Hike or gather outdoors with friends

Percent who would do it: 74 percent

Percent who wouldn't: 26 percent

16 See a doctor for a non-urgent appointment

Percent who would do it: 63 percent

Percent who wouldn't: 37 percent

15 Get a haircut at a salon or barber shop

Percent who would do it: 53 percent

Percent who wouldn't: 47 percent

14 Interact outside within 6 feet without a mask

Percent who would do it: 45 percent

Percent who wouldn't: 55 percent

13 Vacation overnight within driving distance

Percent who would do it: 43 percent

Percent who wouldn't: 57 percent

12 Hug or shake hands when greeting a friend

Percent who would do it: 39 percent

Percent who wouldn't: 61 percent

11 Visit an older relative or friend in their home

Percent who would do it: 35 percent

Percent who wouldn't: 65 percent

10 Attend a small indoor dinner party

Percent who would do it: 32 percent

Percent who wouldn't: 68 percent

9 Eat indoors at a restaurant

Percent who would do it: 30 percent

Percent who wouldn't: 70 percent

8 Travel by airplane

Percent who would do it: 25 percent

Percent who wouldn't: 75 percent

7 Work in a shared office

Percent who would do it: 24 percent

Percent who wouldn't: 76 percent

6 Ride a subway or a bus

Percent who would do it: 20 percent

Percent who wouldn't: 80 percent

5 Exercise at a gym or fitness studio

Percent who would do it: 15 percent

Percent who wouldn't: 85 percent

4 Attend a wedding or a funeral

Percent who would do it: 10 percent

Percent who wouldn't: 90 percent

3 Go on a date/outing with someone they don't know well

Percent who would do it: 9 percent

Percent who wouldn't: 91 percent

2 Attend a church or other religious service

Percent who would do it: 8 percent

Percent who wouldn't: 92 percent

1 Attend a sporting event, concert, or play

Percent who would do it: 6 percent

Percent who wouldn't: 94 percent

