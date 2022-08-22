Health

If You Don't Eat This, Your Risk of Hip Fracture Soars, New Study Says

Excluding these foods from your diet is linked with a 33 percent increase of hip fractures.

By Lauren Gray
August 22, 2022
By Lauren Gray
August 22, 2022

As you get older, it becomes increasingly important to protect your bones. That's because older adults—and disproportionately older women—often find that their bones become more weak or brittle as time goes on. "People lose bone mass or density as they age, especially women after menopause," experts from Mount Sinai explain. "The bones lose calcium and other minerals."  Now, a new study has found a link between one particular dietary habit and risk of hip fracture. The researchers say that if you don't eat this one thing, your chance of hip fracture could be up to 33 percent higher. Read on to learn which food may be protective of your bone health, and what diet could put you at risk.

READ THIS NEXT: Eating This One Thing Can Cut Your Cancer Risk in Half, New Study Says.

Hip fracture is surprisingly common—and can have serious consequences.

senior woman falling down lying on floor at home alone.
iStock

With an expanding population of seniors, falls and hip fractures are a growing problem that affects one in three women and one in 12 men over the course of their lifetime. Eighty-six percent of all hip fractures occur in people aged 65 years and older, says a 2010 study published in the journal Geriatric Orthopaedic Surgery and Rehabilitation.

This can have serious consequences for those who experience hip fracture—as well as their caregivers. "Hip fractures are associated with significant morbidity, mortality, loss of independence, and financial burden," the study authors write. "In usual care, the reported one-year mortality after sustaining a hip fracture has been estimated to be 14 percent to 58 percent."

READ THIS NEXT: Cancer Survivor Rita Wilson Says She Stopped Eating This After Her Diagnosis.

If you don't eat this, your risk of hip fracture increases, the study says.

Chicken breast
Shutterstock

According to an Aug. 2022 study published in BMC Medicine, women who do not eat meat are 33 percent more likely to experience hip fracture compared with women who eat meat regularly. The study authors believed it was relevant that the average Body Mass Index (BMI) of the vegetarian cohort was slightly lower than that of the meat-eating cohort.

"Whilst a lower BMI is beneficial for many health conditions, being underweight can lead to insufficient fat mass, and poor bone and muscle health, which can each increase hip fracture risk," said study author James Webster, MSc, a doctoral researcher from the School of Food Science and Nutrition at the University of Leeds in England. "People with less fat mass have less cushioning during falls, and falls account for 90 percent of hip fractures," he explained.

However, those who reported eating meat had a higher prevalence of other health problems.

Doctor using digital tablet and talking to patient at home
iStock

Though vegetarian women were more likely to experience hip fracture, they were less likely to report several other serious health conditions, the study says. "Prevalence of CVD [cardiovascular disease], cancer, or diabetes at recruitment was highest in regular meat-eaters, and lowest in vegetarians," the study authors noted. In cases of these serious illnesses, having a higher BMI is considered a risk factor.

For more health news sent directly to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

Eating meat in small quantities may be protective against hip fracture.

woman eating salad with chicken
Farknot Artchitect / Shutterstock

Given the risks associated with eating a meat-heavy diet, the study's takeaway is not to eat as much meat as possible in order to combat the risk of hip fracture. Rather, the study authors point to previous research which suggests that eating meat moderately or occasionally could be beneficial for bone health. "Other epidemiological studies have found that adherence to diets low in meat consumption, such as the Mediterranean diet and Alternative Healthy Eating Index, was protectively associated with hip fracture risk," the team wrote.

If you do eat a diet that includes minimal amounts of meat, be sure to focus your nutritional efforts on getting enough protein, vitamin D, vitamin B12, and calcium. Regular meat-eaters reported the highest intake of these vitamins and minerals, while vegetarians reported the lowest.

Lauren Gray
Lauren Gray is a New York-based writer, editor, and consultant. Read more
Filed Under
 •  •  •  •
Latest News
  • Cottonmouth with open mouth
    Cottonmouth with open mouth
    Extra

    Amazing X-Ray Shows Python Inside Stomach of Water Moccasin That Hunted it

    Native species are fighting back.

  • Seal at home
    Seal at home
    Extra

    Video Shows Seal Breaking Into Home, Terrorizing Cat and Hanging Out on Couch

    A New Zealand family hosted an unexpected houseguest.

  • Young woman jealously looking at the smiling man using digital tablet
    Young woman jealously looking at the smiling man using digital tablet
    Relationships

    5 Signs Your Partner Doesn't Trust You

    Get ahead of this before it spirals.

  • Hilton Hotel
    Hilton Hotel
    Travel

    5 Secrets From Former Hilton Employees

    These are sure to be helpful on your next stay.

  • Close up of a young blonde woman's back with a large rose tattoo.
    Close up of a young blonde woman's back with a large rose tattoo.
    Style

    The Best Tattoo for Your Zodiac Sign

    Let the stars choose your body art.

  • Older Woman Dancing in Heels
    Older Woman Dancing in Heels
    Style

    5 Tips For Wearing Heels Over 65

    You can be stylish AND comfortable.

© 2022 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group