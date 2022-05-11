Health

If You Have This Popular Ice Cream at Home, Get Rid of It Now, FDA Warns

Consequences of consuming it could be "serious or life-threatening."

May 11, 2022
May 11, 2022

Dessert should be a sweet treat, not a cause for alarm. But if you've tossed some ice cream into your grocery cart recently, you'll want to know about the latest food recall that might affect a pint you have in the freezer right now. Read on to learn what company is recalling its popular ice cream and why, plus what to do if you have any of the affected containers at home.

The latest ice cream news adds to a growing list of similar recalls.

colorful ice cream in paper cups next to metal scoop
Shutterstock/Oleksandra Naumenko

This ice cream recall is just the latest among several others in recent months. Back in February, the Royal Ice Cream Company of Manchester, Connecticut recalled specific lots of Batch Ice Cream brand ice creams, posting the news of the recall after the company discovered the products had the potential to be contaminated with listeria monocytogenes, which can lead to serious and sometimes fatal infections. Later the same month, the company expanded the recall to include an even wider array of possibly contaminated products.

Then in March, Turkey Hill Dairy of Conestoga, Pennsylvania recalled select containers of its Chocolate Marshmallow Premium Ice Cream. The company initiated the recall after a customer discovered the inclusion of undeclared peanuts and contacted Turkey Hill to report the issue. The mixup poses a serious or even life-threatening danger to people who have an allergy to peanuts.

The latest ice cream recall comes under similar circumstances.

Van Leeuwen is voluntarily recalling some of its non-dairy ice cream.

Van Leeuwen Ice Cream recall
Van Leeuwen

The popular Brooklyn-based brand Van Leeuwen Ice Cream is voluntarily recalling 2,185 frozen 14-ounce pints of its non-dairy frozen dessert product Oat Milk Brown Sugar Chunk. The recall notice is dated May 10 and published on the website of the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA).

The recalled non-dairy ice cream could pose a danger to allergy sufferers.

Pile of Empty Pistachio Shells
Ermak Oksana/Shutterstock

The recalled Van Leeuwen Ice Cream may contain trace amounts of undeclared allergens—specifically the tree nuts cashews and pistachios. Consequently, people who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to specific types of allergen (for example peanuts, eggs, sulfites, and tree nuts such as chestnuts, brazil nuts, walnuts, hazelnuts, pecans, pine nuts, and cashews) run the risk of "serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products," according to the recall notice.

The company initiated the recall voluntarily after a customer experienced a reaction and filed a complaint. The chain of events led to the discovery that the lot contains undeclared tree nuts and was distributed in misleading packaging. The company is investigating what led to the contamination.

Here's how to know if you have the recalled non-dairy ice cream at home right now—and what to do about it.

Woman looking in the freezer
Shutterstock

The recalled products are sold around the country in retail stores. Each comes in a 14-ounce white package with orange lettering and an orange lid. Each is marked with the lot number 21V194 and a best-by date of Jan. 13, 2023; these details are displayed on the bottom of the pint. The recall doesn't affect any other lot marking, best-by date, or kinds of Van Leeuwen Ice Cream products.

The recall notice urges retailers who have the products to stop selling and distributing them immediately, isolate them, and contact Van Leeuwen Ice Cream right away for information about how to verify and dispose of any affected items.

If you've bought any of the impacted products, return them to the store where you got them for a full refund. If you have any questions about the recall, contact the brand's Kate Alberswerth by email at kate@vanleeuwenicecream.com or by phone at 718.701.1630 between the hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. EST.

