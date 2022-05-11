If You Have This Popular Ice Cream at Home, Get Rid of It Now, FDA Warns

Dessert should be a sweet treat, not a cause for alarm. But if you've tossed some ice cream into your grocery cart recently, you'll want to know about the latest food recall that might affect a pint you have in the freezer right now. Read on to learn what company is recalling its popular ice cream and why, plus what to do if you have any of the affected containers at home.

READ THIS NEXT: If You Have Any of These Popular Peanut Butters, Get Rid of Them Now.

The latest ice cream news adds to a growing list of similar recalls.

This ice cream recall is just the latest among several others in recent months. Back in February, the Royal Ice Cream Company of Manchester, Connecticut recalled specific lots of Batch Ice Cream brand ice creams, posting the news of the recall after the company discovered the products had the potential to be contaminated with listeria monocytogenes, which can lead to serious and sometimes fatal infections. Later the same month, the company expanded the recall to include an even wider array of possibly contaminated products.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

Then in March, Turkey Hill Dairy of Conestoga, Pennsylvania recalled select containers of its Chocolate Marshmallow Premium Ice Cream. The company initiated the recall after a customer discovered the inclusion of undeclared peanuts and contacted Turkey Hill to report the issue. The mixup poses a serious or even life-threatening danger to people who have an allergy to peanuts.

The latest ice cream recall comes under similar circumstances.

READ THIS NEXT: For the latest recall news delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

Van Leeuwen is voluntarily recalling some of its non-dairy ice cream.

The popular Brooklyn-based brand Van Leeuwen Ice Cream is voluntarily recalling 2,185 frozen 14-ounce pints of its non-dairy frozen dessert product Oat Milk Brown Sugar Chunk. The recall notice is dated May 10 and published on the website of the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA).

The recalled non-dairy ice cream could pose a danger to allergy sufferers.

The recalled Van Leeuwen Ice Cream may contain trace amounts of undeclared allergens—specifically the tree nuts cashews and pistachios. Consequently, people who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to specific types of allergen (for example peanuts, eggs, sulfites, and tree nuts such as chestnuts, brazil nuts, walnuts, hazelnuts, pecans, pine nuts, and cashews) run the risk of "serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products," according to the recall notice.

The company initiated the recall voluntarily after a customer experienced a reaction and filed a complaint. The chain of events led to the discovery that the lot contains undeclared tree nuts and was distributed in misleading packaging. The company is investigating what led to the contamination.

Here's how to know if you have the recalled non-dairy ice cream at home right now—and what to do about it.

The recalled products are sold around the country in retail stores. Each comes in a 14-ounce white package with orange lettering and an orange lid. Each is marked with the lot number 21V194 and a best-by date of Jan. 13, 2023; these details are displayed on the bottom of the pint. The recall doesn't affect any other lot marking, best-by date, or kinds of Van Leeuwen Ice Cream products.

The recall notice urges retailers who have the products to stop selling and distributing them immediately, isolate them, and contact Van Leeuwen Ice Cream right away for information about how to verify and dispose of any affected items.

If you've bought any of the impacted products, return them to the store where you got them for a full refund. If you have any questions about the recall, contact the brand's Kate Alberswerth by email at kate@vanleeuwenicecream.com or by phone at 718.701.1630 between the hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. EST.

READ THIS NEXT: Never Put Meat in the Fridge Without Doing This First, CDC Warns.