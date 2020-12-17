The COVID vaccine is starting to be administered to healthcare professionals and long-term care facility residents across the U.S. But some people are still skeptical. According to the latest Gallup poll on the topic, 37 percent of Americans still say they are not willing to be immunized against COVID. Health experts have done their best to encourage people to get the vaccine when it's available to them, and now, certain companies are offering further incentives, the latest of which is Uber. On Dec. 17, Uber released a statement saying the company would be offering free or discounted rides "to help make sure that transportation is not a barrier to getting the vaccine."

For more on Uber's program to help people access the COVID vaccine, read on.

Uber is offering 10 million free or discounted rides.

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said in a statement that the company is committing to 10 million free or discounted rides. He also notes that although the vaccine is a critical tool in combating COVID, it's only part of the battle. "A huge public health challenge remains before us," Khosrowshahi says. "Not only will we need to deliver vaccines quickly and efficiently, we will need to boost public confidence in vaccine safety and ensure that all people have easy access to them."

Uber is attempting to help with that boost by incentivizing people to get the vaccine and ensuring everyone has access to it. The company has not set a date for when the program will begin, but they attest that in the coming months, they'll "work to ensure that those most in need can get to and from a vaccination appointment—and back again for their second and final dose."

Uber partnered with organizations to ensure the program is inclusive.

According to Uber's statement, the company partnered with organizations that serve "communities of color that have been disproportionately hurt by the pandemic," including the National Urban League, the Morehouse School of Medicine, and the National Action Network.

"We hope our technology can help make the largest-ever global immunization campaign a success and deliver the benefits of the vaccine quickly, effectively, and equitably," Khosrowshahi's statement reads.

Uber also gave free rides to healthcare workers earlier in the pandemic.

This isn't the first time Uber has come to the rescue with some much-needed transportation assistance. At the onset of the pandemic, Uber committed to providing 10 million free and discounted rides and food deliveries to healthcare workers, seniors, and others in need.

Uber wants its employees to be in the next priority group for vaccination.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended that the first round of vaccines go to healthcare workers and residents of long-term care facilities. Once those groups are satisfactorily vaccinated, it's estimated that essential workers, including those who work in transportation, will be next in line.

According to The Verge, on Dec. 10, Uber sent out letters to every U.S. governor asking that they grant Uber drivers essential worker status so they could be included in the priority group for vaccination. "After nine months on the frontlines keeping their communities running, we are asking governors in all 50 states to prioritize drivers and delivery people for early vaccine access," Khosrowshahi said in a statement to The Verge. And for more on when you might be able to get your shots, find out When the COVID Vaccine Is Coming to Your Local Pharmacy.