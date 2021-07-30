Health

You Must Do This to Protect Yourself From Delta—Even If You're Vaccinated

A new study has found that vaccination itself may not be enough to protect against variants.

By Kali Coleman
July 30, 2021
Kali Coleman
By Kali Coleman
July 30, 2021

While many of us may have thought we were in the clear, the Delta variant has changed the game for the COVID pandemic. As a result of the fast-spreading variant, COVID cases, hospitalizations, and deaths are surging across the U.S. Vaccination remains the best way to protect yourself from the virus and any new variants, but widespread reports of breakthrough cases—the vast majority of which are mild—are a good reminder that the shots are not 100 percent effective. Now, new research has reinforced that vaccination alone may not be enough to protect you from Delta and other variants.

RELATED: Pfizer Only Works Against the Delta Variant If You Do This, New Study Says.

A study published July 30 in Scientific Reports used mathematical models to predict the likelihood of the coronavirus further spreading and changing. The researchers found that although a fast rate of vaccination decreases the possibility of the virus changing and evolving, it may not be enough if other restrictions have been lifted. In fact, the researchers say increased vaccinations alongside lifted COVID precautions could actually result in more vaccine-resistant variants.

"When a relaxation of non-pharmaceutical interventions happened at a time when most individuals of the population have already been vaccinated, the probability of emergence of a resistant strain was greatly increased," the study authors explained.

According to the study, non-pharmaceutical interventions, like masks and social distancing, must still be in place for people—including those already vaccinated—to remain protected against the Delta variant and other emerging variants "throughout the entire vaccination period."

"When most people are vaccinated, the vaccine-resistant strain has an advantage over the original strain," study co-author Simon Rella, with the Institute of Science and Technology Austria explained, per CNN. "This means the vaccine resistant strain spreads through the population faster at a time when most people are vaccinated."

But according to Rella, "There is a chance to remove the vaccine resistant mutations from the population," if these COVID precautions are maintained.

RELATED: For more up-to-date information, sign up for our daily newsletter.

The study supports a recent decision from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in which the agency reversed mask guidance for some vaccinated individuals on July 27. The CDC says vaccinated people in the U.S. should go back to wearing masks in areas where there are more than 50 new infections per 100,000 in a week.

The revamped guidelines may not go far enough, however. A leaked internal CDC document, published by The Washington Post on July 29, says that "given higher transmissibility and current vaccine coverage, universal masking is essential to reduce transmission of the Delta variant."

The study in Scientific Reports would agree. "The individual who is already vaccinated and putting on a mask should not think this is pointless but should think that there is a vaccine-resistant strain running around," study co-author Fyodor Kondrashov, PhD, also with the Institute of Science and Technology Austria, said. "By preventing spread of vaccine resistant strains, you are preventing evolution of this virus."

RELATED: Vaccinated People Who Get the Delta Variant Have This in Common, WHO Says.

Kali Coleman
Kali is an assistant editor at Best Life. Read more
Filed Under
 •
Latest News
  • Woman is showing her CDC issued COVID vaccination record card as a proof of immunization.
    Woman is showing her CDC issued COVID vaccination record card as a proof of immunization.
    Health

    If You're Unvaccinated, You Now Can't Go Here

    A negative test won't do if you're of vaccination age.

  • 7 New Netflix Shows to Watch This Weekend
    7 New Netflix Shows to Watch This Weekend
    Culture

    7 New Netflix Shows to Watch This Weekend

    What to marathon on your days off.

  • Beer
    Beer
    Smarter Living

    If You Have This Beer, Throw It Out—Carefully

    This beer could be dangerous.

  • Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
    Culture

    Why Palace Aides "Look Forward" to Harry's Book

    "There is his truth and there is the truth."

  • Miami, FL, USA - March 26, 2020: People going in a Walmart store on sunny day. Walmart is the world's third largest public corporation that runs chains of department stores. Quarantine due Coronavirus
    Miami, FL, USA - March 26, 2020: People going in a Walmart store on sunny day. Walmart is the world's third largest public corporation that runs chains of department stores. Quarantine due Coronavirus
    Health

    Walmart Is Bringing Back This COVID Precaution

    The reversal is going into effect immediately.

  • Simone Biles during the team all-around competition at the Olympics on July 27, 2021
    Simone Biles during the team all-around competition at the Olympics on July 27, 2021
    Culture

    How Simone Biles Knew She Had to Drop Out

    She exited Olympic events due to the "twisties."

© 2020 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group