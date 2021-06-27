We've all spent the past 15 months wondering if that cough that won't quit or funny taste in our mouths could be COVID. But now that the majority of people in the U.S. are at least partially vaccinated against the virus, most of those fears have dissipated, and rightfully so. The truth is, COVID breakthrough infections among vaccinated people are incredibly rare. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) found that, as of April 30, just 10,262 patients of about 101 million fully vaccinated people had gotten COVID—that's a .01 percent likelihood. But if you notice one innocuous symptom, you could be in that minority, according to a new report from the ZOE COVID Symptom Study.

The researchers behind the ZOE COVID Symptom Study—from King's College London, Massachusetts General Hospital, Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, and Stanford University School of Medicine—have been tracking COVID patients' symptoms for more than a year. Lately, they said in a mid-June statement, "We've found that sneezing a lot is a more common sign of infection in those who've been vaccinated."

