The world's largest lighting company, Signify, is touting a new lightbulb they claim can eradicate 96 percent of coronavirus pathogens within three seconds of exposure. And while that may sound too good to be true, after running their own tests, researchers at Boston University confirm the claim.

The Dutch lighting company tested its latest technology with Boston University researchers and found that the exposure of the virus to UV-C light—a specific range of ultraviolet light that is germicidal—helps eradicate the coronavirus. "Our test results show that above a specific dose of UV-C radiation, viruses were completely inactivated," Anthony Griffiths, PhD, associate professor of Microbiology at Boston University School of Medicine, said in a statement. "In a matter of seconds we could no longer detect any virus."

Signify hopes that the new lighting product can be used to reduce the amount of COVID-19 contagion in indoor areas, and that the lighting technology can be produced by other companies as well.

"We knew that it [UV light] was effective against viruses in general, but we didn't know if it was the case with COVID-19 so we worked with Boston University," Signify CEO Eric Rondolat told CNBC's Squawk Box Europe. "We carried out the tests many, many times and the metrics are quite interesting."

The new light improves to 99 percent efficacy at six seconds of exposure, Rondolat claimed. "It's a preventive measure, meaning we are disinfecting objects, environments, surfaces, and the air," he said, adding that it could be a great way for schools, offices, hospitals, warehouses, and manufacturing plants to be disinfected in the future.

RELATED: For more up-to-date information, sign up for our daily newsletter.

For sanitizing and disinfecting purposes, medical labs and hospitals have long relied on far UV-C light. Recent research in particular has shown that far UV-C light can efficiently and safely inactivate airborne human coronaviruses without harm to human cells or tissues (unlike near UV-C light). And for more coronavirus developments, make sure you know The Age When Your COVID-19 Risk Doubles.