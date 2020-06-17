Health

New Lightbulb Destroys Coronavirus Indoors in Seconds, Researchers Say

A new UV light can instantly eradicate 99 percent of coronavirus particles in just six seconds.

By Colby Hall
June 17, 2020
Avatar
By Colby Hall
June 17, 2020
circle

The world's largest lighting company, Signify, is touting a new lightbulb they claim can eradicate 96 percent of coronavirus pathogens within three seconds of exposure. And while that may sound too good to be true, after running their own tests, researchers at Boston University confirm the claim.

The Dutch lighting company tested its latest technology with Boston University researchers and found that the exposure of the virus to UV-C light—a specific range of ultraviolet light that is germicidal—helps eradicate the coronavirus. "Our test results show that above a specific dose of UV-C radiation, viruses were completely inactivated," Anthony Griffiths, PhD, associate professor of Microbiology at Boston University School of Medicine, said in a statement. "In a matter of seconds we could no longer detect any virus."

Signify hopes that the new lighting product can be used to reduce the amount of COVID-19 contagion in indoor areas, and that the lighting technology can be produced by other companies as well.

Female Laboratory Technician with Glasses Using UV Light Machine for Testing Samples
iStock

"We knew that it [UV light] was effective against viruses in general, but we didn't know if it was the case with COVID-19 so we worked with Boston University," Signify CEO Eric Rondolat told CNBC's Squawk Box Europe. "We carried out the tests many, many times and the metrics are quite interesting."

The new light improves to 99 percent efficacy at six seconds of exposure, Rondolat claimed. "It's a preventive measure, meaning we are disinfecting objects, environments, surfaces, and the air," he said, adding that it could be a great way for schools, offices, hospitals, warehouses, and manufacturing plants to be disinfected in the future.

RELATED: For more up-to-date information, sign up for our daily newsletter.

For sanitizing and disinfecting purposes, medical labs and hospitals have long relied on far UV-C light. Recent research in particular has shown that far UV-C light can efficiently and safely inactivate airborne human coronaviruses without harm to human cells or tissues (unlike near UV-C light). And for more coronavirus developments, make sure you know The Age When Your COVID-19 Risk Doubles.

Best Life is constantly monitoring the latest news as it relates to COVID-19 in order to keep you healthy, safe, and informed. Here are the answers to your most burning questions, the ways you can stay safe and healthy, the facts you need to know, the risks you should avoid, the myths you need to ignore,and the symptoms to be aware of. Click here for all of our COVID-19 coverage, and sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
Filed Under
 •
Latest News
  • map of the united states
    map of the united states
    Health

    5 States Headed for Another Lockdown

    Here's why one expert is especially concerned.

  • A Japanese man checking his phone while waiting in deserted Kabukicho district in downtown Tokyo
    A Japanese man checking his phone while waiting in deserted Kabukicho district in downtown Tokyo
    Health

    Why Japan Has Had Less Than 1,000 COVID-19 Deaths

    This habit may have saved the populous country.

  • 2-3 years old cute child wearing surgical mask. Little boy trying to stay healthy by wearing a mask to protect him against corona virus covid-19 / 2019-nCov. Little boy wearing anti virus mask staying at home
    2-3 years old cute child wearing surgical mask. Little boy trying to stay healthy by wearing a mask to protect him against corona virus covid-19 / 2019-nCov. Little boy wearing anti virus mask staying at home
    Health

    Why Kids Have Less Severe Coronavirus Symptoms

    It may also be why older adults are at greater risk.

  • Airplane seats
    Airplane seats
    Travel

    This Habit Could Get You Banned From Airlines

    Not doing this could get you in big trouble.

  • young black man looking out window wearing face mask
    young black man looking out window wearing face mask
    Health

    CDC: Shutdowns Could Spread Disease and Mold

    You might want to think before touching that AC.

  • person's hands holding a dog's paws
    person's hands holding a dog's paws
    Smarter Living

    These Pets Are Most Likely to Get Coronavirus

    Your furry friends might need to quarantine, too.

© 2020 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group
199 Water Street, 33rd Floor, New York, NY 10038

Best Life
Live smarter, look better,​ and live your life to the absolute fullest.
Get Our Newsletter Every Day!
Enter your email address to get the best tips and advice.
close modal
close modal
GET YOUR FREE GIFT
SUBSCRIBE