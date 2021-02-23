Your go-to fancy snack may not be as safe as you think, now that the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has announced the recall of three pork products. The USDA issued a notice on Feb. 19 through the department’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) on the recall, which affects three kinds of pâté. According to the recall notice, the products in question are subject to a Class 1 Recall, indicating they pose “a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.”

The affected products come from Monique Ranou, specifically 240-gram cans of Monique Ranou Pâté de Foie, 240-gram jars of Monique Ranou Pâté de Campagne, and 180-gram jars of Monique Ranou Pâté de Campagne Supérieur. The pâtés, which can be identified by the French Establishment Number FR 56-246-008 CE on the packaging, were distributed without being re-inspected by FSIS upon entering the country, a requirement for foods being sold in the U.S. While there have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of the aforementioned products, the USDA says that individuals with the affected products at home are “urged not to consume them.” Instead, “these products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase."

The pâtés join a long list of foods to be pulled from shelves in recent weeks; read on to discover which other foods you should purge from your kitchen now. And for more safety hazards lurking in plain sight, If You're Taking This Supplement, Stop Now, FDA Says.

1 Chocolate pretzels

Two types of chocolate-covered pretzels—Market District Gourmet Pretzel Platters and Gourmet Pretzel Bags—manufactured by Giant Eagle, Inc. were recalled on Feb. 19 after it was discovered that they might be contaminated with pecans, and thus could present a serious health hazard to anyone with a tree nut sensitivity or allergy. The affected pretzels have PLU codes 25206 and 45505 printed in the upper righthand corner of the bag’s scale tag and have expiration dates leading up to and including April 3, 2021. If you have the affected pretzels at home, you can bring them to your local Giant Eagle or Market District store with your receipt for a refund or call Giant Eagle at 800-553-2324. And for the latest recall news delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

2 Smoked fish

Before you top that bagel, you might want to check the provenance of the smoked fish you’re putting on it. On Feb. 18, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced the recall of Aaron’s Gourmet Smoked Fish products sold in both glass jars and vacuum-sealed bags. The fish—sold exclusively at two markets in Portland, Oregon—was not sufficiently inspected before being sold, and could pose a health risk to consumers. Anyone with the recalled products should return them to their point of purchase for a refund, or call Aaron’s Gourmet Smoked Fish at 503-372-9849 with questions. And for more foods to ditch, If You Have This Salad Dressing at Home, Get Rid of It, FDA Says.

3 Queso fresco

On Feb. 19, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced that seven people had become sick and seven were hospitalized across four states after consuming El Abuelito queso fresco. The cheese in question may be contaminated with listeria bacteria, which can cause serious, and sometimes life-threatening, infections. The recalled cheese has expiration dates through Mar. 28, 2021 and should be thrown away or returned to the store from which it was purchased.

4 Thai sauces

No matter how good that curry looks, you won’t want to eat it if you’ve used one of Delicae Gourmet’s recently recalled Thai sauces. The recall includes the brand’s Thai Peanut Sauce, Panang Curry Sauce, and Spicy Red Curry Sauce, each packaged in a 12-oz. glass bottle and bearing the UPC #643558406919, #643558406711, and #643558406810, respectively. The sauces, which may be contaminated with shrimp that’s not included on the ingredients list, should be returned to the store from which they were purchased for a refund, but anyone with the sauce at home can also call Delicae Gourmet at 800-942-2502 with questions. And if you want to play it safe, If You Have This Meat at Home, Throw It Away Now, USDA Says.