If You're Unvaccinated, It's Getting Harder to Work in These 5 Places

When applying for a new job, you want to be sure you have all the necessary materials in order, from your resume to your cover letter. But that may not be all you need going forward. Now, many employers are asking for another document: your vaccination card. Data shows that this trend has picked up significantly over the past couple of months. While many employers around the country are asking new hires to be vaccinated, it's more prevalent in a handful of places—and it might not be where you're assuming.

Recently, LinkedIn shared data with Forbes that showed job postings requiring vaccination have spiked since the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted full approval to the Pfizer vaccine in August. The number of job postings on LinkedIn that ask applicants to be vaccinated climbed more than 20 times over the past two months, a spokesperson for the site told Forbes.

LinkedIn isn't the only platform seeing this trend. Forbes reported that Indeed also saw a spike in vaccination requirements, with a 242 percent rise in these kinds of postings in August. And the number is still climbing.

According to the data, the regions with the most postings requiring vaccination were New York City, New York; Boston, Massachusetts; San Francisco, California; Fayetteville, Arkansas; and Washington, D.C. The data also found that the fields that most commonly ask for proof of vaccination include food production, IT services, biotechnology, marketing and advertising, and law.

Although these locations and industries are seeing more vaccine requirements on job postings, the trend has swept the nation. A survey commissioned by Digital.com found that 60 percent of business owners that operate with 100 people or less plan to strictly hire vaccinated people, with another 23 percent considering the prospect. That leaves very few employers ruling out the requirement altogether.

Of the small businesses that are requiring new hires to be vaccinated, 78 percent are enforcing a mandate on current employees as well. Various employers have their own reasoning, but for many, it's a financial consideration. According to the survey, 66 percent of employers have lost revenue due to employees getting COVID.

Larger companies don't have the same flexibility as small businesses. In September, President Joe Biden announced that all employers with more than 100 employees will have to mandate vaccines or have employees be subject to weekly COVID testing.

Some employers even say they want to see applicants' vaccination status listed on their resumes. "It saves us a lot of time and hassle to just clear it out in the resume phase," David Morgan, chief executive of Snorkel-Mart, told The Wall Street Journal. "Candidates must be aware of the fact that the vaccination status holds the same importance as your personal profile nowadays, if not more."

