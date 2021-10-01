Health

If You're Unvaccinated, It's Getting Harder to Work in These 5 Places

Job postings in these locales often stipulate that you need to be vaccinated.

By Allie Hogan
October 1, 2021
Allie Hogan
By Allie Hogan
October 1, 2021

When applying for a new job, you want to be sure you have all the necessary materials in order, from your resume to your cover letter. But that may not be all you need going forward. Now, many employers are asking for another document: your vaccination card. Data shows that this trend has picked up significantly over the past couple of months. While many employers around the country are asking new hires to be vaccinated, it's more prevalent in a handful of places—and it might not be where you're assuming.

RELATED: Unvaccinated People Are Banned From This as of Today, Homeland Security Says.

Recently, LinkedIn shared data with Forbes that showed job postings requiring vaccination have spiked since the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted full approval to the Pfizer vaccine in August. The number of job postings on LinkedIn that ask applicants to be vaccinated climbed more than 20 times over the past two months, a spokesperson for the site told Forbes.

LinkedIn isn't the only platform seeing this trend. Forbes reported that Indeed also saw a spike in vaccination requirements, with a 242 percent rise in these kinds of postings in August. And the number is still climbing.

According to the data, the regions with the most postings requiring vaccination were New York City, New York; Boston, Massachusetts; San Francisco, California; Fayetteville, Arkansas; and Washington, D.C. The data also found that the fields that most commonly ask for proof of vaccination include food production, IT services, biotechnology, marketing and advertising, and law.

Although these locations and industries are seeing more vaccine requirements on job postings, the trend has swept the nation. A survey commissioned by Digital.com found that 60 percent of business owners that operate with 100 people or less plan to strictly hire vaccinated people, with another 23 percent considering the prospect. That leaves very few employers ruling out the requirement altogether.

Of the small businesses that are requiring new hires to be vaccinated, 78 percent are enforcing a mandate on current employees as well. Various employers have their own reasoning, but for many, it's a financial consideration. According to the survey, 66 percent of employers have lost revenue due to employees getting COVID.

RELATED: For more up-to-date information, sign up for our daily newsletter.

Larger companies don't have the same flexibility as small businesses. In September, President Joe Biden announced that all employers with more than 100 employees will have to mandate vaccines or have employees be subject to weekly COVID testing.

Some employers even say they want to see applicants' vaccination status listed on their resumes. "It saves us a lot of time and hassle to just clear it out in the resume phase," David Morgan, chief executive of Snorkel-Mart, told The Wall Street Journal. "Candidates must be aware of the fact that the vaccination status holds the same importance as your personal profile nowadays, if not more."

RELATED: Unvaccinated People Who Work in These 3 States Could Be Fired.

Filed Under
 •  •
Latest News
  • Eve Jobs at EIF Presents: XQ Super School Live in September 2017
    Eve Jobs at EIF Presents: XQ Super School Live in September 2017
    Culture

    Steve Jobs' Daughter Makes Her Runway Debut

    23-year-old Eve Jobs is a model and equestrian.

  • HDR image, Taco Bell restaurant menu ordering counter, shopping mall food court - Saugus, Massachusetts USA - January 5, 2018
    HDR image, Taco Bell restaurant menu ordering counter, shopping mall food court - Saugus, Massachusetts USA - January 5, 2018
    Smarter Living

    Major Fast Food Chains Are Getting Rid of This

    Your next meal might look a little different.

  • Robert Iler as A.J. on "The Sopranos"
    Robert Iler as A.J. on "The Sopranos"
    Culture

    See A.J. from 'The Sopranos' Now

    Robert Iler is no longer an actor.

  • Woman talking with her doctor
    Woman talking with her doctor
    Health

    50 Signs of Poor Health Women ShouIdn't Ignore

    When it comes to your health, listen to your body.

  • A young woman scratching her arm
    A young woman scratching her arm
    Smarter Living

    This Could Be Bringing Bed Bugs to Your Home

    And it's something you do every day.

  • snake entering home through crack in wall
    snake entering home through crack in wall
    Smarter Living

    7 Things That Could Invite Snakes to Your Basement

    What to do if you want to avoid a slithering surprise.

© 2020 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group