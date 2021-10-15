Over the last few months, many U.S. officials have decided to mandate COVID vaccinations as a new way to prevent the spread of COVID after cases skyrocketed again amid the Delta variant surge. President Joe Biden took it a step further by ordering certain employers to issue vaccination mandates before the end of the year. As a result, hundreds of airline employees have faced termination and thousands of health care workers have already been let go. Now, a new round of unvaccinated individuals may soon find themselves out of a job.

On Oct. 14, the Navy released new guidance setting a timeline for removing members who are refusing the COVID vaccine. The Navy first announced its vaccination mandate in late August, after the Pentagon issued new vaccination requirements for all U.S. military departments. All service members were given 90 days to comply.

Under the new guidance, all active-duty sailors must be fully vaccinated by Nov. 28. Those in the selected reserve have until Dec. 28. "This deadline makes Nov. 14 and Dec. 14 the final days active and selected reserve, respectively, can receive the second of the two required shots for a two-dose vaccine or the single dose of a one-dose vaccine, and complete the 14-day waiting period required to achieve full vaccination," Navy officials explained.

Any sailor not fully vaccinated by these dates will face discharge from the Navy. According to the guidance, those removed from the Navy for refusing the vaccine could receive a general discharge under honorable conditions, which could result in the loss of some veterans' benefits.

"With COVID-19 vaccines now mandatory for all military members, the Navy has announced plans to start processing for discharge those who refuse vaccination without a pending or approved exemption," the organization stated in its new guidance.

The Navy says it has formed a COVID Consolidated Disposition Authority (CCDA) to "ensure a fair and consistent process" with potential discharges. But those refusing the vaccine will immediately not be allowed to be promoted or advanced, reenlist, or execute orders until the CCDA has completed their case.

The Navy says that in order for sailors to be "prepared to execute their mission at all times, in places throughout the world, including where vaccination rates are low and disease transmission is high," they must be up to date on their immunizations. Reportedly, 98 percent of active-duty U.S. Navy service members have already complied with the mandate by completing or initiating a COVID vaccination series.

"Tragically, there have been 164 deaths within the Navy family due to COVID-19, far exceeding the combined total of all other health or mishap related injuries and deaths over the same time period," John B. Nowell Jr., the Chief of Naval Personnel, said in a statement. He added that 144 of those individuals were not vaccinated, while the vaccination status of the other 20 is still unknown.

