More than 46 percent of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated against COVID and more than 54 percent have gotten at least one dose, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as of June 28. But that means almost half of people in the U.S. still have yet to start their shots—and many plan to never do so. A recent survey from the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that 46 percent of unvaccinated individuals say they will definitely never get a coronavirus vaccine. While health experts say that vaccinated individuals can drop almost all restrictions, anyone who's unvaccinated has been advised to continue exercising caution as COVID is not only still around, but mutating in a way that could potentially cause further spread. However, that doesn't appear to be what's happening, based on new research.

Numerator, a market research firm, recently surveyed more than 2,000 people in the U.S. to analyze consumer intentions for the upcoming summer holidays. The researchers found that unvaccinated individuals are more likely to participate in Fourth of July activities this year. According to the survey, 64 percent of those who are unvaccinated say they are "celebrating normally" for the upcoming holiday weekend, while 49 percent of those who are vaccinated say they will be doing the same.

In terms of the vaccinated population, 45 percent say they will be having a small-scale celebration for July 4, with 6 percent saying they will have a large celebration. But among those who are unvaccinated, 10 percent are planning a large celebration and 26 percent say they're keeping things small.

Unvaccinated people are more likely to be out at public celebrations as well. According to the survey, 32 percent of unvaccinated individuals say they will be watching fireworks at a public location, while 21 percent of vaccinated individuals said the same. Around 18 percent of those who are unvaccinated said they would attend a public event or festival for July 4 as well, compared to 8 percent of vaccinated individuals.

Many health experts, including those at the CDC, still recommend that unvaccinated people in the U.S. avoid large crowds and practice social distancing if gathering with others who are not in their household. Unvaccinated individuals are still at risk for infection, hospitalization, and death from COVID, the CDC warns.

"The virus is in retreat in communities across the country. We are entering a summer of joy, a summer of freedom. This is cause for celebration, and that's exactly what Americans will be able to do on July 4: celebrate independence from the virus. But we're not done, because for all the progress we've made as a nation, individuals who are still unvaccinated are still at risk," Jeff Zients, White COVID Response Coordinator, said during a press briefing on June 22.

A recent analysis from the Associated Press also found that almost all current COVID deaths are among those who are not yet fully vaccinated. According to their report, only about 150 of the more than 18,000 COVID deaths in May were fully vaccinated people, less than 1 percent.

During the June 22 White House briefing, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky, MD, said vaccines are "nearly 100 percent effective against severe disease and death, meaning nearly every death due to COVID-19 is particularly tragic because nearly every death, especially among adults, due to COVID-19 is, at this point, entirely preventable."

