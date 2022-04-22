This Popular Ice Cream Has Been Recalled, FDA Warns

With weather warming up and spring now in full swing around the country, ice cream is back on the menu when it comes to a sweet indulgence at home. But if you've tossed some ice cream into your grocery cart recently, you'll want to know about the latest food recall that might affect a container you have in your freezer right now. Read on to learn what items are being recalled and why, plus what to do if you have any of the affected products at home.

The current ice cream recall is just the latest in a string of others already announced this year.

The latest ice cream recall is not the first to rattle consumers this year. Back in February, the Royal Ice Cream Company of Manchester, Connecticut recalled specific lots of Batch Ice Cream brand ice creams, posting the news of the recall after the company discovered the products had the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, which can lead to serious and sometimes fatal infections. Later the same month, the company expanded the recall to include an even wider array of possibly contaminated products.

And other favorite sweet treats have been the subject of recent recalls, too. Earlier this month, the FDA announced that Ferrero U.S.A. voluntarily recalled two of its products, the Kinder Happy Moments Chocolate Assortment and the Kinder Mix Chocolate Treats Basket, due to possible salmonella contamination.

Turkey Hill Dairy is now recalling these containers of its ice cream.

In the latest recall, Turkey Hill Dairy of Conestoga, Pennsylvania is currently recalling select containers of its Chocolate Marshmallow Premium Ice Cream. The products subject to the recall come in 48-ounce containers and have the UPC code 020735420935. The sell-by date, marked on the bottom of the package is Mar. 2, 2023. The recalled products represent just 385 units in all, sold between Apr. 14 and 19.

The recall does not apply to any other UPC codes, sell-by dates, sizes, or varieties of Turkey Hill Dairy products not specified in the recall notice, which was published on the website for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on April 21.

The recalled ice cream containers could pose a serious risk to people with allergies.

The company initiated the recall after a customer discovered the inclusion of undeclared peanuts and contacted Turkey Hill to report the issue. That unearthed the discovery that Chocolate Marshmallow Premium Ice Cream may have been inadvertently filled with Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup Ice Cream during production as part of a factory mixup. And that means that "people who have an allergy to peanuts run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products," according to the recall notice.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

Fortunately, Turkey Hill Dairy has not received any reports of consumer illness so far and is conducting this recall in cooperation with the FDA.

Here's what to do if you have the recalled ice cream at home right now.

The brand has already instructed all of the retail stores that received the recalled products to remove them from their shelves so that customers can no longer buy them. But if you already bought a container of ice cream covered by the recall, you can return it to the place where you got it to get a full refund. With any questions or concerns, you can contact Turkey Hill Dairy at 800-693-2479 Monday through Friday between 8:00 AM and 5:00 PM EST.

