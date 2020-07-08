Health

This Is Who's Transmitting Over 50 Percent of COVID Cases, Study Finds

As the coronavirus pandemic surges across the U.S., these findings could help avoid "a vast outbreak."

By Zachary Mack
July 7, 2020
Zachary Mack
By Zachary Mack
July 7, 2020
circle

Officials are struggling to keep mounting coronavirus cases in check as areas of the U.S. continue to see back-to-back record-breaking days of new infections. Fortunately, medical experts are becoming more confident that the spread of the disease can be slowed by practicing social distancing, wearing a face mask, and increased testing to avoid new outbreaks from cropping up. But the latter may be especially important, based on new research. According to a recent study out of Yale University's Center for Infectious Disease Modeling and Analysis, infected patients with no symptoms are responsible for transmitting more than half of COVID-19 cases.

"Our results indicate that silent disease transmission during the pre-symptomatic and asymptomatic stages are responsible for more than 50 percent of the overall attack rate in COVID-19 outbreaks," the authors write in the study, which was recently published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. Pre-symptomatic patients are those without symptoms who eventually show signs of the virus, while asymptomatic patients never develop noticeable symptoms of the disease.

Shutterstock

The study based its findings on a model that was created using existing research in an attempt to determine the best methods of containing the novel coronavirus. Because the majority of cases "may be attributable to silent transmission from a combination of the pre-symptomatic stage and asymptomatic infections," the authors write, "even if all symptomatic cases are isolated, a vast outbreak may nonetheless unfold."

The findings add to mounting evidence that "silent spreaders"—or patients who are unaware that they are infected and contagious—are a major contributor to community outbreaks of COVID-19. Since patients without symptoms are unlikely to refrain from social interactions, this puts them at a greater likelihood to be transmitting COVID-19, the study posits.

RELATED: For more up-to-date information, sign up for our daily newsletter.

As a result, the authors suggest using a combination of techniques, including increased testing and contact tracing, to control the coronavirus. "Our findings highlight the urgent need to scale up testing of suspected cases without symptoms," they write. "Delays in contact tracing increase the risk of onward transmission, especially since those without symptoms are generally unaware of their infection risk to others, and therefore are less likely to curtail social interactions."

On Twitter, the study's lead author, Alison Galvani, PhD, professor of epidemiology at Yale University, said that the results prove that "symptom-based control, such as temperature checks, is not sufficient" to stop coronavirus from spreading. And for more on the guidelines to follow, check out Here's How Long You'll Have to Wear a Face Mask, Experts Say.

Best Life is constantly monitoring the latest news as it relates to COVID-19 in order to keep you healthy, safe, and informed. Here are the answers to your most burning questions, the ways you can stay safe and healthy, the facts you need to know, the risks you should avoid, the myths you need to ignore,and the symptoms to be aware of. Click here for all of our COVID-19 coverage, and sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
Zachary Mack
Zachary covers beer, wine, food, spirits, and travel. He's the owner of Alphabet City Beer Co. in New York City and is a Certified Cicerone. Read more
Filed Under
 •
Latest News
  • A pair of handcuffs and a face mask lie near a coronavirus test sheet
    A pair of handcuffs and a face mask lie near a coronavirus test sheet
    Health

    This State Is Arresting Defiant COVID Patients

    If you refuse to self isolate, you're in big trouble.

  • A group of friends drinking together at an outdoor bar while sharing food and lowering their face masks
    A group of friends drinking together at an outdoor bar while sharing food and lowering their face masks
    Health

    The Places You're Most Likely to Catch COVID

    These are the eight places to avoid at all costs.

  • "Emerging Evidence" Says COVID Spreads This Way
    "Emerging Evidence" Says COVID Spreads This Way
    Health

    "Emerging Evidence" Says COVID Spreads This Way

    And WHO just made a major announcement about it.

  • A Royal carriage arrives at Trooping the Colour with Royal Family members including Prince Harry and Meghan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex
    A Royal carriage arrives at Trooping the Colour with Royal Family members including Prince Harry and Meghan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex
    Culture

    Prince Harry Has Become a "Loose Cannon"

    Palace insiders says he's "forgotten his allegiance."

  • An infected patient in quarantine lying in bed in hospital, coronavirus concept.
    An infected patient in quarantine lying in bed in hospital, coronavirus concept.
    Health

    COVID Patients May Face This Rare Condition

    The terrifying way it can impact your brain.

  • phoenix arizona skyline
    phoenix arizona skyline
    Health

    Half of New COVID Cases Are From 4 States

    These are the epicenters of the pandemic.

© 2020 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group
199 Water Street, 33rd Floor, New York, NY 10038

Best Life
Live smarter, look better,​ and live your life to the absolute fullest.
Get Our Newsletter Every Day!
Enter your email address to get the best tips and advice.
close modal
close modal
GET YOUR FREE GIFT
SUBSCRIBE