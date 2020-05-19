Health

Tom Brady Wants to Protect Your Body From Coronavirus With a New Pill

The future Hall of Famer is getting into the immunity-boosting game with a new supplement.

Tom Brady cannot be defined as just a first-ballot Hall of Fame quarterback, nor is he solely the husband of supermodel Giselle Bundchen or personal friend to President Donald Trump. All of these qualifiers may be true, but Brady now has a new descriptor: "Booster of personal immune systems for those willing to part with $45 dollars."

In a tweet Tuesday afternoon, the recently named Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback announced a new product called "VITALFIT™ X TB12™ PROTECT" which appears to be a diet supplement designed as "daily support for a healthy immune response." There is no specific mention of the coronavirus, but boosting one's immune system has never been more relevant than now.

For $45 consumers receive a neatly designed jar containing 60 capsules that are designed to support "natural killer cells" and replenish "antibodies post-exercise." This product claims to help "activate your immune system and counter stress-induced immune suppression so you can stay active, resilient, and ready for whatever comes your way." A full reading of the product description is below:

Tough workouts, long days, and too much stress can leave you—and your immune system—burnt out. Research shows that everyday stress can limit the production of white blood cells while high-intensity training can reduce levels of key antibodies—leaving your body susceptible to bacteria, viruses, and outside threats. From supporting natural killer cells to replenishing antibodies post-exercise, Protect helps activate your immune system and counter stress-induced immune suppression so you can stay active, resilient, and ready for whatever comes your way.

There is currently no description as to what actual ingredients are in the supplement, but in an Instagram post, Brady claimed to use the product daily. The diet supplement is sold as a 30-day supply and claims to help activate the immune system while countering "stress-induced immune suppression." The capsules list vitamin C, larch tree extract, and elderberry among the ingredients, and a disclaimer states that the product is not approved by the Food & Drug Administration and "is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease."

In an interview with Yahoo Sports, TB12 CEO John Burns defended the timing of the release of this product amid the coronavirus pandemic. "Now more than ever, it's important to have daily support for a healthy immune response as our bodies are subject to constant stressors that deplete its resources," he said.

The first two reviews on Brady's website TB12Sports where one can purchase this product are less than forgiving. Take, for example, the user who wrote: "Pretty good if you like wasting money," followed with, "Buy this and keep it on a shelf with your other Tom Brady memorabilia. Don't eat it though." Another user wrote that the product "works well for 19 years and then quits," adding, "I'm not mad, just a little disappointed." And for more on vitamins you should be taking right now, check out The One Vitamin You Need to Take to Reduce Your Coronavirus Risk.

