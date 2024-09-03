This Winter Will Be Warmer Than Normal, Farmers Almanac Says—What That Means for Your Region

Now that Labor Day weekend is behind us, we can start transitioning our wardrobes and kitchens for fall. We’re replacing swimwear with cozy sweaters and flip-flops for suede clogs. Instead of fresh berries and plump tomatoes, we’re stocking up on crisp apples, baking ingredients, and pumpkin recipes. But if you’re sad that summer is ending, the Farmer’s Almanac might be able to help turn that frown upside down. Weather forecasters are predicting a "calmer, gentler" winter for the 2024-2025 season, per a new release.

RELATED: "Tornado Alley" Is Spreading—These Areas Are Now at Risk.

Many regions are in store for a mild, wet winter this December, January, and February, according to the Farmer’s Almanac. Previously, the organization forecasted "a season of rapid-fire storms that will bring both rain and snow, with little downtime in between.” But, the Farmer’s Almanac now says that this winter is expected to be “temperate” and “uneventful.”

“This winter, temperatures will be up and snowfall down throughout most of the United States,” said Farmer’s Almanac editor-in-chief Carol Connare. “While there will still be plenty of chilly temperatures and snow for most slopes, the high heating costs associated with the season shouldn’t hit so hard. We’re predicting a temperate, uneventful winter—potentially a welcome reprieve from the extremes of recent years.”

Winter weather patterns will vary by region, with many areas experiencing warmer-than-normal temperatures. For instance, precipitation and snowfall are expected to be below normal in the Northeast, a region that’s traditionally known for turning into a winter wonderland. The coldest periods will be mid-December and late February, but the Farmer’s Almanac says January is predicted to be four degrees warmer than normal.

Meanwhile, the Atlantic Corridor will catch a break from harsh winter temperatures in mid-January and early February, while snowfall is expected to be below normal as well.

RELATED: Meteorologists Are Predicting Up to 10 More Hurricanes in the Next Month.

In the Southeast (Georgia, South Carolina, and North Carolina), winter temperatures “will be cooler than normal in the east and warmer than normal in the west,” per the release. Lots of rain and snow are also predicted, with the worst of it occurring in late November, late January, and late February. Florida will have near-average temperatures, but the sun will be at its warmest in February.

The Lower Lakes region (states bordering Lake Michigan) has mixed predictions. “Winter will be warmer than normal in the east and colder than normal in the west,” reads the winter forecast. Little rainfall or snowfall is also expected.

The Deep South (Louisiana, Mississippi, Arkansas, Tennessee, and neighboring states) will experience lots of rain and warmth this winter, according to the Farmer’s Almanac predictions.

The forecast for the Upper Midwest (Minnesota and Wisconsin in particular) includes above-normal temperatures and low rainfall and snowfall compared to what is considered usual for that region. Very similar weather patterns will sweep across Iowa, Missouri, eastern Kansas, and Nebraska, a region nicknamed the Heartland. Snowfall and chilly temperatures aren’t expected until late January and February.

Unlike winters past, the 2024-2025 season will be warm and dry for Texas and Oklahoma. While winter is expected to bring warmer-than-average temperatures for the Pacific Northwest, the Farmer’s Almanac says Californians are in for a very wet winter.

However, a warmer winter isn’t forecasted in every region. The Ohio Valley, High Plains, Intermountain, Pacific Northwest, and Desert Southwest are expected to have cooler temperatures and above-average rainfall and/or snowfall.

The Farmer’s Almanac's full detailed list with exact timelines and temperature predictions for this upcoming winter can be found online.