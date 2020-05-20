Health

This One Common Ailment Could Boost Your Coronavirus Immunity

New research says exposure to the virus that causes the common cold may help you fight COVID-19.

By Charlie Duerr
May 20, 2020
Avatar
By Charlie Duerr
May 20, 2020
circle

One of the many important uncertainties surrounding the coronavirus is whether or not people can build up an immunity to it. Understanding why the virus attacks certain people so differently—and what that means for their ability to fight and develop coronavirus immunity—is among the most crucial components to stopping the spread. And while much is still unknown, promising new research out of the La Jolla Institute of Immunology not only found scientific evidence that recovered coronavirus patients have the ability to develop immunity, but even those who have never been infected with COVID-19 may have the ability to fight it off. How? If they've recently had the common cold.

The study, published in the journal Cell, examined the T cells in 11 blood samples from people who had been infected by some type of coronavirus in the last two years. And the researchers found that T cells in recovered patients could target the novel coronavirus. The findings are "consistent with normal, good, antiviral immunity," Shane Crotty, PhD, from the Center for Infectious Disease and Vaccine Research at the La Jolla Institute for Immunology, told Reuters. 

What's more, the findings indicate that a person may already have the T cells to attack COVID-19 without having been previously infected with that specific strain of the coronavirus. In fact, because these T cells were found in some individuals who had not been infected with COVID-19, the study suggests that past exposure to other types of coronaviruses, including those that cause the common cold, may account for a person's immune system already having the cells to identify and attack the new coronavirus.

According to Crotty, this means people could possibly avoid becoming infected with COVID-19, or at least lower their chances of developing a severe case of the disease, if they've had the common cold.

While more research and scientific evidence is needed to determine what, if any, definitive role exposure to other coronaviruses plays in building a person's immunity to COVID-19—and whether or not reinfection remains a possibility—the study's findings are promising evidence that immunity is possible.

As for the potential of reinfection, Crotty added: "People were really worried that COVID-19 doesn't induce immunity, and reports about people getting reinfected reinforced these concerns, but knowing now that the average person makes a solid immune response should largely put those concerns to rest." And to learn more on how COVID-19 attacks those infected with the virus, Here's How Coronavirus Affects Your Body, From Your Head to Toes.

Best Life is constantly monitoring the latest news as it relates to COVID-19 in order to keep you healthy, safe, and informed. Here are the answers to your most burning questions, the ways you can stay safe and healthy, the facts you need to know, the risks you should avoid, the myths you need to ignore,and the symptoms to be aware of. Click here for all of our COVID-19 coverage, and sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
Filed Under
 •  •
Latest News
  • 10 New Movies You Can Stream Early at Home
    10 New Movies You Can Stream Early at Home
    Culture

    10 New Movies You Can Stream Early at Home

    Your living room is now a theater.

  • What It Will Cost to Fly After Coronavirus
    What It Will Cost to Fly After Coronavirus
    Travel

    What It Will Cost to Fly After Coronavirus

    Flying is about to change drastically—including cost.

  • flight attendant wears a hazmat suit in an airplane
    flight attendant wears a hazmat suit in an airplane
    Travel

    The Airline Taking Coronavirus the Most Seriously

    You might not recognize flight attendants anymore.

  • Antibody test
    Antibody test
    Health

    The Only Reason Not to Get an Antibody Test

    Here's what doctors say about getting tested.

  • doctor holding up an x ray of lungs
    doctor holding up an x ray of lungs
    Health

    This Is What Coronavirus Does to Your Lungs

    COVID-19 wreaks havoc during and after infection.

  • Medical doctor or laborant holding tube with nCoV Coronavirus vaccine for 2019-nCoV virus. Novel Coronavirus originating in Wuhan, China. Coronavirus 2019-nCoV concept.
    Medical doctor or laborant holding tube with nCoV Coronavirus vaccine for 2019-nCoV virus. Novel Coronavirus originating in Wuhan, China. Coronavirus 2019-nCoV concept.
    Health

    Will Coronavirus Go Away Without a Vaccine?

    You may not like the answer.

© 2020 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group
199 Water Street, 33rd Floor, New York, NY 10038

Best Life
Live smarter, look better,​ and live your life to the absolute fullest.
Get Our Newsletter Every Day!
Enter your email address to get the best tips and advice.
close modal
close modal
GET YOUR FREE GIFT
SUBSCRIBE