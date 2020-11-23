While a vaccine seems to be on the way, COVID cases continue to spike around the country, driving an urgent plea from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to reconsider Thanksgiving travel plans. Even if you're not planning to head out of town this week, there are still plenty of things that may put you at an increased risk for contracting the coronavirus this holiday season, including hitting the grocery story to stock up on all the essentials you need to prepare your Thanksgiving meal. While you don't need to forgo Thanksgiving shopping altogether, there are some thing you should avoid doing at the grocery store right now, according to experts. The most egregious error of all? Counting on any one safety practice, particularly your mask, to provide total protection.

The key is having several lines of the defense, experts say. "Don't count on your mask to be a total blockade," Michael Osterholm, PhD, a member of President-elect Joe Biden's coronavirus advisory group and director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, told The New York Times. Sure, masks help, but they're not 100 percent effective. According to Osterholm, "The time of exposure is really important."

1 Shopping at peak times

You always want to avoid large crowds at the grocery store, and that's especially true this year. According to Google Trends data, grocery stores are the least crowded on Mondays around 8 a.m. And during Thanksgiving week, Wednesday is almost always the busiest shopping day. In addition, the data shows that bakeries are most crowded at noon, grocery stores fill up between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m., and liquor stores peak around 6 p.m.

2 Shopping for an extended period of time

One thing you definitely want to avoid doing is aimlessly perusing the aisles for hours on end. Instead, Linsey Marr, PhD, an aerosol scientist at Virginia Tech, told The New York Times that a 30-minute trip is the target you want to aim for.

"A half-hour seems like about the right time, where hopefully you can get something done, but you're not putting yourself in a higher risk situation," Marr said.

3 Not washing your hands before and after your visit

According to Marr and other experts consulted by The New York Times, the tried-and-true practice of washing your hands is essential for safe shopping. While you may think gloves are the way to go, they are not recommended or necessary if you properly and frequently wash your hands.

4 Getting too close to other shoppers

Sure, you want to get in and out of the grocery store quickly, but that doesn't mean you should be reaching over other customers to grab that last can of cranberry sauce. Getting too close to fellow shoppers, even if you are all masked up, is more than just rude—it increases your risk of exposure should the person you're close to sneeze or cough in your presence, for example.