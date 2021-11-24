Health

The Worst Thing You're Doing at Thanksgiving, Infectious Disease Doc Says

Avoid this major mistake and other food dangers to mitigate health risks around the holiday table.

By Alesandra Dubin
November 24, 2021
By Alesandra Dubin
November 24, 2021

Thanksgiving is a joyful time for gathering with loved ones and sharing an abundance of indulgent food. But under all the festivity lurks some potential for danger—and we're not just talking about the COVID surge that appears to be taking shape around the country in time for the holiday season. In fact, there are risks involved with the holiday meal that were around long before the novel coronavirus. Read on to learn a major mistake to watch out for, as well as more ways you can mitigate your potential for food danger around the Thanksgiving table, according to Jeanne Breen, MD, infectious disease physician and advisor to Force of Nature.

RELATED: Never Eat Microwaved Food Without Doing This First, CDC Says.

Never bake stuffing inside the turkey.

homemade thanksgiving stuffing
Shutterstock

Foodborne illnesses pose a risk when holiday guests ingest any food that has come in contact with raw turkey and not been cooked properly. That's why Breen advises cooking stuffing separately instead of inside the bird as a way to better control the cooking method.

"I always bake my stuffing separately instead of inside of the turkey, because I can't be sure the temperature in the cavity is high enough to kill potential pathogens like Salmonella," she says. "If you do prefer cooking your stuffing in the turkey, it's advisable to wait about 20 minutes after taking the bird out of the oven before transferring the stuffing to a serving bowl; this allows it to cook a little more."

RELATED: Never Use This Popular Ingredient When Cooking, CDC Warns.

Wash as many dishes as possible in the dishwasher, where high heat kills germs.

dirty dishwasher full of plates
Shutterstock/cornflower

Breen recommends loading up that dishwasher with as many elements of the food prep as possible, as the water in the cycle reaches the necessary temperature. "I put as much as I can into the dishwasher because I know the water temperature will get hot enough to kill germs," she says."A lot of people don't remember to disinfect the container, cooler, or pan that they brine their turkey in, and that can be a big problem because of the Salmonella risk."

Turkey parts and packaging should be disposed of in a place out of reach of the family dog, because pets can get foodborne illnesses too, Breen notes.

Refrigerate Thanksgiving leftovers promptly.

family eating thanksgiving dinner at table in home
Shutterstock/Foxys Forest Manufacture

"Don't let any leftovers sit out at room temperature," the doctor warns. "Be sure to refrigerate them promptly." This means ideally within two hours of preparation. And be sure to reheat them well—to at least 165 degrees—before you enjoy a second holiday meal.

RELATED: For more health advice delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

Use disposable towels and encourage proper hand washing.

Female hands using paper towel after washing, as a protection against viruses
iStock

To reduce the risk of germ spread when she has company over, Breen offers disposable paper towels instead of cloth hand towels in the bathroom. "And when my visitors include young children, I put a little reminder on the bathroom mirror with tips for proper hand washing because they may not always remember to be thorough," she says.

Don't allow Thanksgiving guests to double dip.

friends sharing some wine, fruit, and cheese at a dinner party
Shutterstock/Yulia Grigoryeva

Serve appetizers that guests can eat without spreading their germs to others unnecessarily. "This might make food preparation a little more challenging," Breen says, "but I never make appetizers—like dips or salsa—that enable multiple people to sample the same bowl. With COVID-19 and multi-generational gatherings, I like to be cautious."

RELATED: Never Do This on a Plane, Infectious Disease Doctor Warns.

Alesandra Dubin
Alesandra Dubin is a lifestyle editor and writer based in Los Angeles. Read more
Filed Under
 •  •  •  •
Latest News
  • Shot of a senior man drinking coffee and looking thoughtfully out of a window
    Shot of a senior man drinking coffee and looking thoughtfully out of a window
    Health

    Drinking Tea Daily Slashes Dementia Risk

    How many cups do you need to make a difference?

  • If You Do This When You Sleep, Get Checked for Cancer
    If You Do This When You Sleep, Get Checked for Cancer
    Health

    If You Do This When You Sleep, Get Checked for Cancer

    Don't sleep on this major red flag.

  • Dollar Tree location in Eugene, Oregon. Dollar Tree provides dollar items in its stores throughout the United States with almost 5,000 locations.
    Dollar Tree location in Eugene, Oregon. Dollar Tree provides dollar items in its stores throughout the United States with almost 5,000 locations.
    Smarter Living

    Dollar Tree Just Warned Shoppers About This

    The retailer is making a major change to prices.

  • walmart store front in the day time
    walmart store front in the day time
    Smarter Living

    Walmart May Never Lift This COVID Restriction

    This could just be the retailer's new normal.

  • The entrance to a Publix supermarket
    The entrance to a Publix supermarket
    Smarter Living

    Publix Says It's Limiting These 15 Items

    The new product rules are effective immediately.

  • rotating metal rack full of spices
    rotating metal rack full of spices
    Health

    If You Bought This Seasoning, Throw It Out Now

    All lots of this seasoning are being pulled.

© 2020 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group