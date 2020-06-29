Health

An Official From This State Has Admitted "We Opened Too Quickly"

It was one of the first states to reopen. Now, spiking cases show lockdown was ended too soon.

By Charlie Duerr
June 29, 2020
Avatar
By Charlie Duerr
June 29, 2020
circle

It was nearly two months ago, on May 1, when lockdown orders were lifted and businesses began reopening in this state—and while it wasn't the first to do so, it was right up there at the front of the pack. Now, seven weeks later, the situation in Texas has escalated to a state of emergency, as new cases continue to rise and hospitals approach capacity. Until this moment, most Texas lawmakers had been hesitant to entertain the idea that recent weeks of consistently rising case numbers may be the result of opening too early and too aggressively. But, with Texas currently one of the epicenters of the coronavirus pandemic, the theory can no longer be ignored.

In a press briefing on June 28, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said that the outbreak has taken a "very swift and a very dangerous turn in Texas over just the past few weeks." During that time, Abbot added that "the daily number of cases have gone from an average of about 2,000 to more than 5,000."

Two days before making these comments, Abbott issued an executive order on the morning of June 26, limiting all bars to delivery and takeout services only, and reducing indoor restaurant seating from 75 percent to 50 percent capacity. According to one elected official in Houston, where the outbreak has been particularly bad, the executive order merely reinstated regulations that should have never been removed in the first place.

RELATED: For more up-to-date information, sign up for our daily newsletter.

"The harsh truth is that our current infection rate is on pace to overwhelm our hospitals in the very near future," Harris county judge, Lina Hidalgo, said at a press conference on Friday, The Guardian reported. "We opened too quickly."

According to the latest numbers from the Texas Health and Human Services Department, there are 148,723 reported cases of COVID-19 in Texas. Nearly 6,000 of those being recent, as the state reported 5,996 new cases on June 25, its highest daily case count since the pandemic began. And for more on another COVID-19 epicenter, check out Florida Has This One "Silver Lining" Amid Soaring Coronavirus Cases.

Best Life is constantly monitoring the latest news as it relates to COVID-19 in order to keep you healthy, safe, and informed. Here are the answers to your most burning questions, the ways you can stay safe and healthy, the facts you need to know, the risks you should avoid, the myths you need to ignore,and the symptoms to be aware of. Click here for all of our COVID-19 coverage, and sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
Filed Under
 •  •
Latest News
  • This Face Mask Isn't as Effective as You Thought
    This Face Mask Isn't as Effective as You Thought
    Health

    This Face Mask Isn't as Effective as You Thought

    Don't use this material if you're DIY-ing your mask.

  • A woman wearing a face mask sits next to her blue suitcase in a travel lounge
    A woman wearing a face mask sits next to her blue suitcase in a travel lounge
    Smarter Living

    You Should Do This "Only If Necessary" Right Now

    Experts say COVID-19 has made this activity too risky.

  • A sign hanging from a red and white chain that says "temporarily closed due to COVID-19
    A sign hanging from a red and white chain that says "temporarily closed due to COVID-19
    Health

    This State Is Locking Down Again for 30 Days

    "If you do not need to go out, do not go out."

  • coronavirus test being administered to white man in car
    coronavirus test being administered to white man in car
    Health

    The Secret COVID-19 Test Fees You Should Avoid

    Make sure you're reading the fine print.

  • white hands putting sheet on bed
    white hands putting sheet on bed
    Health

    COVID-19 Could Eradicate This Expensive Problem

    These destructive pests may become a thing of the past.

  • Old man looking out window with mask on
    Old man looking out window with mask on
    Health

    43 Percent of COVID-19 Deaths Happen in This Place

    This spot is linked to almost half of U.S. fatalities.

© 2020 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group
199 Water Street, 33rd Floor, New York, NY 10038

Best Life
Live smarter, look better,​ and live your life to the absolute fullest.
Get Our Newsletter Every Day!
Enter your email address to get the best tips and advice.
close modal
close modal
GET YOUR FREE GIFT
SUBSCRIBE