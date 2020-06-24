Health

This State Is Urging Citizens to Not Leave Home Amid Coronavirus Surge

The governor wants to avoid another lockdown, but is telling people to stay home unless absolutely necessary.

By Zachary Mack
June 24, 2020
Zachary Mack
By Zachary Mack
June 24, 2020
circle

States across the country are well into their reopening phases after months of stay-at-home orders that shuttered businesses, schools, and offices. But unfortunately, many areas have seen a spike in COVID-19 cases following a return to public life. Now, public officials are scrambling to get the outbreaks under control as about half of U.S. states report increasing numbers. This includes Texas, whose drastic surge in coronavirus cases has top officials urging citizens not to leave their homes.

The message comes on the heels of recently released figures that show that Texas' coronavirus-related hospitalizations have broken records for 12 straight days. "Because the spread is so rampant right now, there's never a reason for you to have to leave your home," Gov. Greg Abbott told KBTX, a local CBS News affiliate, on Tuesday. "Unless you do need to go out, the safest place for you is at your home."

A blue sign on a windowsill that says stay home save lives
iStock

Abbott has remained clear that he hopes to avoid a second official shutdown of the Lone Star State, calling it "the last option." He hopes instead that choosing to limit trips out, wearing face masks, and practicing social distancing will help flatten the curve in the state.

On June 17, Angela Rasmussen, PhD, a virologist at Columbia University in New York City, told Best Life that Texas was one of the states that "reopened before it was safe to do so—there was still frequent community transmission, measures to reduce transmission were not implemented (physical distancing requirements and masks in public places), and there were not sufficient test-and-trace capabilities in place."

Now, the state is in a near-dire situation. "COVID-19 is now spreading at an unacceptable rate in the state of Texas, and it must be corralled," Abbott said in a press release on June 22. "We have several strategies to reduce the spread without shutting Texas back down, but it is up to all of us to do our part to protect ourselves and others."

RELATED: For more up-to-date information, sign up for our daily newsletter.

The state is already grappling with ways to control the spread of the virus, including a mandate that bars limit their capacity to 50 percent of their legal occupancy. But the new regulations have been ignored by many businesses across the state, leading to the suspension of alcohol permits of a dozen bars by the Texas Alcohol Beverage Commission earlier this week, CNN reports.

If numbers don't come down overall, the state may be looking at stricter regulations coming from officials. "There are measures that are being taken to make sure that we are immediately responding to this, as well as additional announcements that may be coming later today and later tomorrow, as well as during the course of the week," Abbott warned to KBTX. And for more on places that are struggling to flatten the curve, check out These States Where COVID-19 Cases Are Spiking Have Paused Reopening.

 

Best Life is constantly monitoring the latest news as it relates to COVID-19 in order to keep you healthy, safe, and informed. Here are the answers to your most burning questions, the ways you can stay safe and healthy, the facts you need to know, the risks you should avoid, the myths you need to ignore,and the symptoms to be aware of. Click here for all of our COVID-19 coverage, and sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
Zachary Mack
Zachary covers beer, wine, food, spirits, and travel. He's the owner of Alphabet City Beer Co. in New York City and is a Certified Cicerone. Read more
Filed Under
 •
Latest News
  • still from indiana jones and the temple of doom
    still from indiana jones and the temple of doom
    Culture

    '80s Movies That Have Been Called Racist

    These classics don't all hold up well.

  • young couple hanging out in backyard hammock
    young couple hanging out in backyard hammock
    Smarter Living

    20 Genius Backyard Accessories Under $100

    Small price tags, major results.

  • This Tourist Spot Will Pay You to Wear a Mask
    This Tourist Spot Will Pay You to Wear a Mask
    Travel

    This Tourist Spot Will Pay You to Wear a Mask

    You've hit the jackpot.

  • Child wearing backpack and mask going to school
    Child wearing backpack and mask going to school
    Health

    When Doctors Say They'll Send Their Kids to School

    Most agree on when they'll feel comfortable, study says.

  • Woman wearing mask to avoid infectious diseases
    Woman wearing mask to avoid infectious diseases
    Health

    Why Asymptomatic Cases Could Get COVID Again

    Antibodies are the key here.

  • prince william plays in grass with prince george, princess charlotte, and prince louis
    prince william plays in grass with prince george, princess charlotte, and prince louis
    Culture

    How William Teaches His Children About Diana

    "It's important that they know who she was," he says.

© 2020 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group
199 Water Street, 33rd Floor, New York, NY 10038

Best Life
Live smarter, look better,​ and live your life to the absolute fullest.
Get Our Newsletter Every Day!
Enter your email address to get the best tips and advice.
close modal
close modal
GET YOUR FREE GIFT
SUBSCRIBE