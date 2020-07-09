Health

COVID Patients Who Won't Self Isolate Are Being Arrested in This State

The Texas county's new order says anyone who simply exposes others to the virus can be detained.

By Zachary Mack
July 8, 2020
Zachary Mack
By Zachary Mack
July 8, 2020
circle

While some areas of the country have been more lenient with enforcing social distancing guidelines, others have taken a more direct approach to keep the spread of the virus at bay, including issuing fines for not maintaining six feet of distance. But while mask mandates and fines for large groups may be becoming the norm, one state is taking things to another level. Brooks County in Texas is warning residents that any COVID-19 patients who won't self isolate will be arrested, a local CBS News affiliate reports.

Brooks County, located in southern Texas, released a statement via social media over the Fourth of July weekend that warned "any person who has tested positive for COVID-19 … must isolate themselves" or risk being arrested. The order cites Texas Penal Code 22.05 (a), which states states "a person commits an offense if he recklessly engages in conduct that places another in imminent danger of serious bodily injury." The statement clarifies that anyone leaving home to receive medical care is exempt.

"If you're going to go out and endanger other people, and we find out about it, we will prosecute you," Brooks County Attorney David Garcia said via KII TV. "People have not really embraced the dangers of COVID-19. It's dangerous. It's killing people, and it's making people very sick. So either do it because you're concerned about others or do it because you're going to be punished if you don't."

Garcia has encouraged anyone who feels they have been exposed to the virus to call the police or the county attorney's office to report the violation. The warning also clarifies that potential victims do not have to contract the virus, but only need to be "exposed to it without previous warning."

For now, Brooks County may simply be stemming the surrounding tide: The district has only reported 18 cases of COVID-19 versus the state's overall approximate number of 220,220.

RELATED: For more up-to-date information, sign up for our daily newsletter.

But the unique order comes as Texas is witnessing new sets of worrying numbers each day, including dwindling ICU beds, an infection rate of 1.20, and a positive test rate of 13.3 percent, according to Covid Act Now. This has earned the Lone Star State a spot on Covid Act Now's "critical" list and led certain state officials to urge residents to shelter in place. And for more on how the law has handled coronavirus, check out Teens Pull COVID-19 Prank at Walmart, Face Charges of Terrorism.

 

Best Life is constantly monitoring the latest news as it relates to COVID-19 in order to keep you healthy, safe, and informed. Here are the answers to your most burning questions, the ways you can stay safe and healthy, the facts you need to know, the risks you should avoid, the myths you need to ignore,and the symptoms to be aware of. Click here for all of our COVID-19 coverage, and sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
Zachary Mack
Zachary covers beer, wine, food, spirits, and travel. He's the owner of Alphabet City Beer Co. in New York City and is a Certified Cicerone. Read more
Filed Under
 •  •
Latest News
  • A group of friends drinking together at an outdoor bar while sharing food and lowering their face masks
    A group of friends drinking together at an outdoor bar while sharing food and lowering their face masks
    Health

    The Places You're Most Likely to Catch COVID

    These are the eight places to avoid at all costs.

  • "Emerging Evidence" Says COVID Spreads This Way
    "Emerging Evidence" Says COVID Spreads This Way
    Health

    "Emerging Evidence" Says COVID Spreads This Way

    And WHO just made a major announcement about it.

  • A Royal carriage arrives at Trooping the Colour with Royal Family members including Prince Harry and Meghan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex
    A Royal carriage arrives at Trooping the Colour with Royal Family members including Prince Harry and Meghan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex
    Culture

    Prince Harry Has Become a "Loose Cannon"

    Palace insiders says he's "forgotten his allegiance."

  • An infected patient in quarantine lying in bed in hospital, coronavirus concept.
    An infected patient in quarantine lying in bed in hospital, coronavirus concept.
    Health

    COVID Patients May Face This Rare Condition

    The terrifying way it can impact your brain.

  • phoenix arizona skyline
    phoenix arizona skyline
    Health

    Half of New COVID Cases Are From 4 States

    These are the epicenters of the pandemic.

  • 14 Easy Ways to Improve Your Mental Health
    14 Easy Ways to Improve Your Mental Health
    Health

    14 Easy Ways to Improve Your Mental Health

    These easy tips can help you feel like yourself again.

© 2020 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group
199 Water Street, 33rd Floor, New York, NY 10038

Best Life
Live smarter, look better,​ and live your life to the absolute fullest.
Get Our Newsletter Every Day!
Enter your email address to get the best tips and advice.
close modal
close modal
GET YOUR FREE GIFT
SUBSCRIBE