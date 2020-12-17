Health

This State Now Has the Worst COVID Outbreak in the U.S.

According to recent data, this place has the most cities where cases are rising the fastest.

By Zachary Mack
December 16, 2020
As the first doses of coronavirus vaccines begin to ship across the U.S., a grim reality remains: many states continue to break newly reported COVID case, hospitalization, and death records on an almost daily basis. Practically no corner of the nation is unaffected, and we're now beginning to see the full effects of travel and gatherings over the Thanksgiving holiday. But as numbers continue to skyrocket everywhere, one state has become the site of the worst COVID outbreak in the country: Tennessee. Read on to see how bad things are in the Volunteer State, and for more on what could be putting you at risk, check out If You Have This Blood Type, You're at a High Risk of Severe COVID.

Tennessee has taken the unenviable top spot from Rhode Island after days of reporting steep increases in cases. The state posted a seven-day average of 7,978 new cases per day, a 68 percent increase over the past two weeks, according to The New York Times. Tennessee is also home to nine of the 20 metro areas that are seeing the fasting growing outbreaks in the U.S. at the moment when adjusted for population size.

The recent surge in cases also comes as Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee continues to rebuff advice from local, state, and federal health advisors on issuing a statewide mask mandate. Currently, laws allow for local and county officials to set up mask mandates, with Lee claiming that their use is a matter of personal responsibility that trumps government overregulation.

Still, critics are urging Lee to take further action. "We are quickly losing this war and our hospital capacity is now threatened," Bill Frist, MD, former U.S. Senate Majority Leader representing Tennessee and former heart and lung transplant surgeon, wrote in a Facebook post on Dec. 15. "The vaccine will not help us in time for this surge. We need leadership at the state level (and county level) to act."

Unfortunately, Tennessee isn't the only state seeing cases surge. Read on to find out which states are home to the highest rate of daily new cases per 100,000 people, according to data from Covid Act Now on Dec. 16. And for more pandemic developments, find out When the COVID Vaccine Is Coming to Your Local Pharmacy.

Read the original article on Best Life.

10
Utah

city skyline of downtown Salt Lake City, Utah at dusk
Shutterstock

79.4 daily new cases per 100,000 people

9
Pennsylvania

city skyline and the Schuylkill River in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at dusk
Shutterstock

80.9 daily new cases per 100,000 people

8
California

The skyline of Oakland, California from the bay.
iStock

83.0 daily new cases per 100,000 people

7
Delaware

cityscape photo of Wilmington, Delaware
Shutterstock

83.3 daily new cases per 100,000 people

6
Nevada

the strip in Las Vegas, Nevada in the afternoon
Shutterstock

83.8 daily new cases per 100,000 people

5
Ohio

city skyline and bridge in Columbus, Ohio
Shutterstock

84.7 daily new cases per 100,000 people

4
Indiana

cityscape photo of Indianapolis, Indiana at night
Shutterstock

89.3 daily new cases per 100,000 people

3
Arizona

cityscape photo of Phoenix, Arizona at night
Shutterstock

93.1 daily new cases per 100,000 people

2
Rhode Island

downtown providence rhode island
Shutterstock

110.2 daily new cases per 100,000 people

1
Tennessee

A view of downtown Nashville, Tennessee at the Shelby Street Bridge.
Shutterstock

115.7 daily new cases per 100,000 people

Best Life is constantly monitoring the latest news as it relates to COVID-19 in order to keep you healthy, safe, and informed.
Zachary Mack
Zachary covers beer, wine, food, spirits, and travel. He's the owner of Alphabet City Beer Co. in New York City and is a Certified Cicerone. Read more
