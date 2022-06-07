If You Have This Ice Cream in Your Freezer, Do Not Eat It, FDA Warns

A potentially lethal danger that led to a major product recall last month only continues to make ripples for grocery shoppers around the country. Read on to learn about the latest ice cream recall news, how it's connected to the significant earlier recall, and what to do if you have any at home right now.

READ THIS NEXT: If You Have Any of These Popular Peanut Butters, Get Rid of Them Now.

A large number of ice cream recalls have impacted the marketplace already this year.

This new ice cream recall is just the latest among many others this year. Back in February, the Royal Ice Cream Company of Manchester, Connecticut recalled specific lots of Batch Ice Cream brand ice creams, posting the news of the recall after the company discovered the products could be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, which could cause serious and even deadly infections. Soon after, Royal Ice Cream expanded the recall to include even more of its products that also had the potential to be contaminated.

The following month, Turkey Hill Dairy of Conestoga, Pennsylvania recalled select containers of its Chocolate Marshmallow Premium Ice Cream after a customer discovered the inclusion of undeclared peanuts. The unlabeled ingredient posed serious or even life-threatening risks to people with allergies to peanuts.

Then just last month, Brooklyn-based brand Van Leeuwen Ice Cream announced it was voluntarily recalling 2,185 frozen 14-ounce pints of its non-dairy frozen dessert product Oat Milk Brown Sugar Chunk. The recall notice dated May 10 indicated that the recalled ice cream too could contain trace amounts of undeclared allergens—specifically cashews and pistachios.

Taharka Brothers Ice Cream is recalling its Peanut Butter Cup ice cream.

In the latest ice cream recall news, Taharka Brothers Ice Cream of Baltimore, Maryland is recalling its Peanut Butter Cup ice cream. The affected products were distributed between March 1 and May 28 to the Maryland and Washington, DC area through grocery stores, scoop shops, restaurants, and direct-to-consumer delivery. The recall is dated June 6, and was published the same day on the website for the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA).

The recalled ice cream was available in two different formats. The first is a 16-ounce paper pint container, which includes a design of peanut butter cups on a white background, and a barcode on the side that reads 38455-78827.

The recalled ice cream was also sold in brown, rectangular, cardboard 2.5 -gallon containers with a white sticker label reading Peanut Butter Cup.

The recalled ice cream could be contaminated with salmonella.

Taharka Brothers is recalling its ice cream because it has the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella, an organism that can cause "serious and sometimes fatal infections," according to the recall notice. Especially at risk are young children, frail or elderly people, and other people with weakened immune systems.

Even otherwise healthy people infected with salmonella frequently experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain. In rare instances, the organism can get into the bloodstream and result in more severe illnesses such as arterial infections, endocarditis, and arthritis.

Fortunately, no illnesses or health-related complaints in connection with this recall have been reported so far.

The latest ice cream recall represents continued fallout from a large-scale peanut butter recall.

This ice cream is being recalled because the peanut butter it contains could contain salmonella. It's just the latest in a long list of peanut butter-related products recalled for safety after J. M. Smucker Co.'s original Jif peanut butter recall back in May, which later led to dozens of related recalls.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

RELATED: For more up-to-date information, sign up for our daily newsletter.

Here's what to do if you have the recalled ice cream at home now.

According to the recall notice, the brand is already urging its wholesale customers to pull the affected Peanut Butter Cup ice cream from its shelves and get rid of it.

The notice advises individual customers to not to eat any of the recalled ice cream. Instead, customers can visit a Taharka Brothers store location for an exchange or refund. If that's not feasible, customers can contact the brand by email taharkacs@gmail.com or by phone at 410-698-2738 from Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST.

READ THIS NEXT: Never Put Meat in the Fridge Without Doing This First, CDC Warns.