If Your Face Is Always Sweaty, These Medications Could Help

Here's how to stop excessive sweating in its tracks.

June 15, 2022
June 15, 2022

Sweating may be an unpleasant experience, but it's also important for helping your body regulate temperature. However, people with a condition known as hyperhidrosis sweat far more than the body needs, most commonly in the face, scalp, hands, feet, and armpits. People with this condition sweat four to five times more than the average person, and their sweating often occurs in the absence of normal stimuli—meaning even without added heat or humidity, symptoms persist. Right now, up to 365 million people across the globe are believed to have hyperhidrosis.

If you believe you're among those hundreds of millions, there are medications available which may help relieve your excessive sweating—especially if the problem is focused on your face or scalp. Read on to learn which treatments could come to your rescue if you're always wiping sweat from your brow.

Talk to your doctor to rule out underlying causes.

A confident male doctor sits across from an unrecognizable female patient and holds a medication. He gestures as he explains the new prescription.
iStock

If you believe you suffer from hyperhidrosis, the first step is to talk to your doctor. That's because many cases of this condition are considered secondary hyperhidrosis, meaning they are caused by other underlying illnesses which may require treatment.

Your doctor will most likely begin by attempting to rule out any such illnesses, which may include diabetes, cancer, heart disease, menopause, and more. Be sure to communicate any additional symptoms you may have, which could help lead to a quicker diagnoses.

Some medications can trigger hyperhidrosis.

man in his late fifties reaches for one of his prescription medication bottles as he sits at his dining room table
iStock

Certain medications can lead to hyperhidrosis as a side effect. The most common is the antidepressant bupropion, commonly branded as Wellbutrin, which causes excessive sweating in one out of every five people taking it.

Other medications that can cause hyperhidrosis include migraine medications and certain over-the-counter pain relievers such as aspirin and ibuprofen. Opioids are also known to cause excessive sweating. People who take medication to treat more serious conditions such as asthma, diabetes, cancer, and Parkinson's disease have also reported hyperhidrosis as a side effect.

These medications and procedures treat hyperhidrosis.

doctor making pills prescription online, using mobile phone, filling medical chart
iStock

Whether your hyperhidrosis is caused by an underlying illness, is a side effect of medication, or stems from something else, there are several treatment options which may help assuage your symptoms. Your doctor may begin by recommending a prescription antiperspirant, Botox injections, or oral medications known as anticholinergics, which can help minimize sweating throughout the body.

Because the sweat glands in the face, scalp, hands, feet, and armpits are often activated by emotional responses such as stress and anxiety, certain mental health medications may help resolve the problem. Beta blockers, which work by lessening the effects of adrenaline and lowering blood pressure, may help reduce the physical symptoms of anxiety, including excessive sweating.

In more extreme cases, your doctor may also recommend surgery to remove sweat glands or block the nerves connected to your sweat glands. Lontophoresis, a procedure that utilizes low-level electrical currents, may also offer relief.

These DIY interventions may also help.

A senior woman drinking a glass of tap water
Shutterstock

If you're not ready to try clinical intervention just yet, there may be ways to improve your symptoms at home.

Bathing regularly, applying antiperspirant frequently, and using unscented face powder to absorb excess moisture can all help reduce your sweat. Additionally, avoiding hot and humid weather, limiting your intake of spicy foods and caffeine, and drinking plenty of water may improve some of your symptoms. If all else fails, a towel and portable fan may be useful for increased comfort.

Speak with your doctor to determine whether your at-home remedies will suffice, or if clinical treatment is necessary.

