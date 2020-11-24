If You Take These Popular Supplements, Stop Now

While many over-the-counter supplements claim to keep you healthy, it turns out, some popular supplements could be putting your well-being in jeopardy. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has just announced a recall on two supplements from Fusion Health and Vitality LLC, due to concerns over an unapproved additive and unapproved marketing statements. Read on to find out if the supplements you're taking are affected by the recall, and for more products to stop using ASAP, If You Have This Common Ingredient in Your Pantry, Throw It Away Now.

According to the Nov. 23 FDA recall notice, Fusion Health and Vitality's 2020 batch Core Essential Nutrients supplement, which were first shipped on Jan. 2, 2020, may contain hordenine HCl, an unapproved food additive sometimes found in weight loss supplements. The FDA reports that hordenine HCl is "potentially unsafe" for oral ingestion, and that those who take the supplement may experience side effects including high blood pressure or rapid heart rate. As of the recall date, there had been no reports of problems related to the consumption of the supplement, however.

The company's Immune Boost Sublingual Vitamin D3 has also been recalled due to improper labeling, which rendered it an "unapproved new drug under FDA labeling laws."

Fusion Health and Vitality's supplements join a long list of popular medications and foods to be recalled in recent months.

1 Homestead Creamery milk

Homestead Creamery announced that it was recalling its glass-bottled milk and other beverages in early November due to a problem with the company's sanitizing process. According to the recall notice issued by the FDA, "The recall was initiated after it was discovered that product smelled like cleaning agent."

2 Nostrum Laboratories' metformin hydrochloride

Pharmaceutical company Nostrum Laboratories announced in November that it would be voluntarily recalling its metformin hydrochloride extended release tablets, a commonly prescribed diabetes medication. The levels of nitrosamine (also known as NDMA)—a common environmental contaminant and potential carcinogen—found in the company's 500 mg and 750 mg metformin hydrochloride extended release tablets were found to exceed the recommended daily limit.

3 Rocky Mountain Oils essential oils

Rocky Mountain Oils pulled five of its essential oils and essential oil blends from the market over safety concerns. About 33,000 total bottles of the company's Wintergreen essential oil and its Pain Ease, Relieve Me, Sports Pro, and True Blue essential oil blends were recalled in October due to contamination with methyl salicylate, a topical pain reliever that can be poisonous if ingested, and over the oils' non-childproof caps.

4 Sunstar Americas mouthwash

If you have a bottle of Paroex Chlorhexidine Gluconate Oral Rinse USP at home, it's time to ditch it now. On Oct. 28, the FDA reported that the popular mouthwash had been pulled from shelves over potential contamination with Burkholderia lata, a bacteria that can "result in life-threatening infections, such as pneumonia and bacteremia," among at-risk individuals, including the immunocompromised.