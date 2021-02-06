Even if your Super Bowl party is just with members of your household this year, you could still be at risk of another health issue besides COVID, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has warned. According to the department's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), a variety of beloved dips, pasta salads, and potato salads are being recalled because they were not properly inspected. Read on to see if your Super Bowl snacks are affected by the recall, and for more dangerous products potentially lurking in your kitchen, check out If You Have This Meat at Home, Throw It Away Now, USDA Says.

Food Evolution is recalling nearly 7,000 pounds of Super Bowl snack foods.

According to the FSIS report on the recall, posted on Feb. 5, Food Evolution is recalling approximately 6,806 pounds of ready-to-eat dip and salad products containing meat that didn't undergo federal inspection. The affected products were produced between Nov. 9, 2020 and Jan. 29, 2021 and have use-by dates through Feb. 6, 2021. The products subject to recall also have the establishment number "EST. 34309" inside the USDA mark of inspection and were shipped to retail locations throughout the state of Illinois.

The recall came about after "FSIS personnel discovered that the establishment produced amenable product at an off-site facility without the benefit of federal inspection, then repackaged and labeled the products with the USDA mark of inspection at the federal establishment." The FSIS is classifying this as a Class I recall, which means it's "a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death."

While there have been no confirmed reports of any health issues as a result of people consuming the Food Evolution items as of now, the FSIS says "consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase."

Read on for the recalled products you need to remove from your fridge.

Food Evolution's tri-colored pasta salad

The brand's 7-oz. containers of Tri-Colored Italian Style Rotini Pasta Salad with Salami is one of the recalled products.

Food Evolution's potato salad

If potato salad is what you purchased, you could also be at risk. The brand's 8-oz. containers of German Style Potato Salad with Bacon are also affected by the recall.

Food Evolution's taco dip

Both the 31-oz. and 18-oz. containers of Food Evolution's taco dip with refried beans, chili, sour cream, cheddar, onions, black olives, jalapeños, and red pepper are the last items Food Evolution had to recall.