Health

5 Subtle Signs of a UTI You Shouldn't Overlook

A urinary tract infection can cause some surprising symptoms—or no symptoms at all.

By Luisa Colón
April 21, 2022
By Luisa Colón
April 21, 2022

Sometimes you just know it's time to seek treatment for a urinary tract infection (UTI). "Obvious signs of a UTI are pain and burning when you urinate, caused by persisting inflammatory processes in the lower urinary tract," explains Steven Lamm, MD, a researcher, internist and a leading expert on sexual health. UTIs occur when bacteria finds its way to your bladder: According to the Urology Care Foundation, approximately 12 percent of men and 60 percent of women will suffer from a UTI at least once during their lifetime. "Women are at higher risk for UTIs than men because women have shorter urethras, which lessens the distance bacteria must travel to reach the bladder," explains Lamm, adding that "while many UTI symptoms will be obvious, some symptoms may be more subtle." Read on to find out what they are.

RELATED: If You Dream About This, Call Your Doctor Immediately.

A frequent urge to urinate.

bymuratdeniz/iStock

It's not always just the feeling of having to pee all the time. Sometimes, it's "feeling like you can't fully empty your bladder," says Lamm. The reason is twofold. First, an irritated bladder can cause you to constantly feel like you have to urinate, even if you don't. Second, you actually may be retaining urine; it's another symptom of a UTI that's caused by weakness in the bladder or swelling of the urethra, according to The Cleveland Clinic.

Either way, it's definitely uncomfortable—and a sign you may need to seek treatment. "UTIs can result in serious health problems if not properly treated," warns Lamm. "If you have the inkling you have a UTI, consult your physician right away."

Strange-smelling urine.

fizkes/iStock

Another subtle sign of having a UTI isn't about how often you have to pee; it's about how your urine smells. "A strong or strange odor from your urine may also be a sign [of an infection]," says Lamm. "This odor is typically from the bacteria present in the urinary tract."

So what kind of smell should you be on the lookout for? Urine that smells sweet, ammonia-like, or fishy can indicate an infection, but it's  important to note that these changes in odor can also be a sign of something more serious.

Flu-like symptoms.

Prostock-Studio/iStock

You may not associate a fever, chills, and aches with a urinary tract infection, but those are some of the lesser-known symptoms of a UTI. A fever can be caused by any type of infection, while inflammation in the bladder can lead to pain in the area, or in the mid-to-lower back, near where the kidneys are located. If the infection causes your abdominal muscles to contract, this can lead to stomach pain, the AARP website says.

These symptoms don't automatically indicate a UTI, but it's worth discussing with your doctor. An untreated UTI can spread to one or more kidneys, explains Lamm: "This can cause permanent damage to kidney function and may increase the risk of kidney failure."

Bloody or cloudy urine.

someone25/iStock

It's good to know what your urine looks like on an everyday basis, so you'll notice if there's a change.

"When you're healthy and hydrated, your urine should fall somewhere between colorless and the color of light straw and honey," says the Cleveland Clinic. "When you don't consume enough fluids, your urine becomes more concentrated and turns a darker yellow or amber color." But if your urine is cloudy or milky, this could indicate an infection, according to Healthline. In addition, blood—caused by the bacteria in your urinary tract lining, leading to irritation and inflammation in the bladder—can result in urine that looks "red, pink, or brown like cola."

RELATED: For more up-to-date information, sign up for our daily newsletter.

nortonrsx/iStock

Perhaps the subtlest sign of a urinary tract infection is… no sign at all. This is known as asymptomatic bacteriuria, and as the Mount Sinai Health System explains, it's only identified when bacteria is found in a urine test. These types of UTIs only need treatment in some cases, such as if the patient is pregnant, or about to undergo surgery in a related area. Otherwise, the infection may resolve on its own.

If you do need treatment for a UTI, your physician may prescribe antibiotics. "Antibiotics are usually the first treatment used to diminish a present UTI," says Lamm. "It is important to discuss an overall approach to treat the present infection, along with a preventive strategy to reduce the likelihood of recurrent infection."

RELATED: Never Ignore Pain in This One Body Part, Experts Warn.

Luisa Colón
Luisa Colón is a writer, editor, and consultant based in New York City. Her work has appeared in The New York Times, USA Today, Latina, and many more. Read more
Filed Under
 •  •  •  •
Latest News
  • Walmart store in Richland Township north of Pittsburgh
    Walmart store in Richland Township north of Pittsburgh
    Smarter Living

    Walmart Is Closing These Stores Permanently

    These locations are being shuttered in May.

  • Dollar Tree store sign
    Dollar Tree store sign
    Smarter Living

    7 Secrets Dollar Tree Does Want You To Know

    Get more bang for your buck with these tricks.

  • A Delta Air Lines plane sitting on a runway
    A Delta Air Lines plane sitting on a runway
    Travel

    Delta Air Lines Is Facing a Boycott Over This

    Some passengers are outraged.

  • windows 11 logo on laptop screen
    windows 11 logo on laptop screen
    Smarter Living

    Microsoft Has a New Warning for Windows Users

    Your data could be at risk.

  • Jill Eikenberry at the 1988 Golden Globe Awards
    Jill Eikenberry at the 1988 Golden Globe Awards
    Culture

    See Ann Kelsey from "L.A. Law" Now

    Jill Eikenberry is about to reprise her role.

  • An Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 landing at Portland International Airport at dusk.
    An Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 landing at Portland International Airport at dusk.
    Travel

    Alaska Is Keeping This COVID Ban

    Most—but not all—passengers are now free to fly maskless.

© 2020 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group