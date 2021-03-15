If You're Feeling These 3 Subtle Things, Your Heart Could Be in Danger

You always want to be on top of your heart health—especially since heart disease is the leading cause of death globally, per the World Health Organization (WHO). Unfortunately, given the many types of heart problems you could experience, it's hard to be aware of all the potential symptoms. While there are the big signs like chest discomfort, pain, and pressure, you want to look out for the less obvious signs as well. According to new research, if you feel these three subtle things, your heart could be in danger. Keep reading to learn what signs you need to keep an eye out for, and for more risk factors, If You See This in Your Mouth, Your Heart Attack Risk Is High, Study Says.

Men who experience vital exhaustion are more likely to suffer a heart attack.

Russian researchers sought to examine the relationship between vital exhaustion and the risk of heart attack in men with no history of cardiovascular disease, presenting their findings in a study March 13 at an online scientific congress of the European Society of Cardiology (ESC). Examining more than 650 men aged 25 to 64, they found that men who experience vital exhaustion are more likely to have a heart attack. Compared to men without exhaustion, men with moderate or high levels of vital exhaustion have a 2.7-fold higher risk of having a heart attack within five years, a 2.25-fold higher risk of having one within 10 years, and a 2.1-fold higher risk of experiencing a heart attack within 14 years.

Vital exhaustion is the result of three subtle symptoms.

As study author Dmitriy Panov, PhD, a researcher with the Institute of Cytology and Genetics in Novosibirsk, Russia, explained in a statement, vital exhaustion is the combination of three symptoms: excessive fatigue, feelings of demoralization, and increased irritability.

As study author Dmitriy Panov, PhD, a researcher with the Institute of Cytology and Genetics in Novosibirsk, Russia, explained in a statement, vital exhaustion is the combination of three symptoms: excessive fatigue, feelings of demoralization, and increased irritability.

According to the Mayo Clinic, most everyone experiences temporary fatigue, but excessive fatigue is long-lasting and not relieved by rest, as it is "a nearly constant state of weariness that develops over time and reduces your energy, motivation and concentration." Demoralization is "a psychological state characterized by helplessness, hopelessness, a sense of failure and the inability to cope," per General Hospital Psychiatry. And Healthline defines irritability as a "feeling of agitation" that is likely to leave you easily frustrated or upset.

High blood pressure could correlate with vital exhaustion.

According to the study, there was a strong link between men who had vital exhaustion and men with high blood pressure. The researchers found that 74 percent of men with high blood pressure also had vital exhaustion. For those men, 58 percent experienced high levels of vital exhaustion and 16 percent experienced moderate levels of vital exhaustion.

High blood pressure typically doesn't produce symptoms unless it is severe, but these symptoms can include severe headaches, nosebleed, fatigue, confusion, vision problems, chest pain, difficulty breathing, irregular heartbeat, blood in the urine, and pounding in your chest, neck, or ears, according to WebMD. If you're experiencing any of these symptoms, you should visit your doctor immediately, and you should also get your blood pressure checked regularly.

The risk of heart attack was lower in married men.

The researchers said that the risk of heart attack linked with vital exhaustion was higher in men who were never married, were divorced, or were widows when compared to men who were married. According to Panov, the influence of marital status on vital exhaustion and heart attack likely has to do with what living conditions come from being unmarried.

Living alone indicates less social support, which we know from our prior studies is an independent risk factor for myocardial infarction and stroke," he explained. "Efforts to improve well-being and reduce stress at home and at work can help reduce vital exhaustion. Involvement in community groups is one way to increase social support and become less vulnerable to stress. Together with a healthy lifestyle, these measures should be beneficial for heart health.