Health

This Is What Stopped Arizona's Severe Coronavirus Surge, Doctor Says

Experts say that these three things are the reason Arizona's case numbers have started to fall.

By Kali Coleman
July 24, 2020
Kali Coleman
By Kali Coleman
July 24, 2020
circle

As lockdown orders were lifted throughout the United States, coronavirus numbers started rising once again in late June. Some states have notably been hit harder than others, with Arizona in particular emerging as a hotspot for new cases. In fact, Arizona faced a COVID spike that some called "the worst in the entire country;" The New York Times went as far as to say the state had the worst outbreak in the world. As the weeks have passed, however, Arizona's been able to reduce the rate of new infections, seemingly slowing the state's severe coronavirus surge. And according to one expert, that's only been possible because of three things: mask mandates, physical distancing, and re-closings.

In Western Colorado Mature Adult Female and elderly senior adult female Wearing Face Masks and Demonstrating Social Distancing Due to Infectious Virus Outbreak Pandemic Series (Shot with Canon 5DS 50.6mp photos professionally retouched - Lightroom / Photoshop - original size 5792 x 8688 downsampled as needed for clarity and select focus used for dramatic effect)
iStock

"It is certainly better than it was," Joshua LaBaer, MD, executive director of the Arizona State University Biodesign Institute told FOX 10 Phoenix. "We haven't reversed the trends, but I do feel confident in saying we have stabilized at a plateau that is encouraging."

Arizona only had 790 new coronavirus cases on May 30. Only a month later, the state reached a high for new single-day coronavirus cases on June 30 with 5,283 new infections, a surge some attributed to Arizona's early reopening, which began in mid-May. Since mid-July, however, Arizona's numbers have steadily declined; as of July 24, there were just 3,349 new daily infections.

LaBaer said "there is no question" that these cautionary measures—mask mandates, physical distancing, and re-closings—have helped Arizona bring coronavirus numbers down in July. While Gov. Doug Ducey has yet to issue a statewide mask mandate, he has allowed counties and cities to pass their own ordinances, with many of the state's larger cities—including Phoenix and Scottsdale—doing so recently. Ducey has re-closed some major hotspots in the state including gyms, bars, and nightclubs, announcing as of July 23 that those closures would be extended further.

RELATED: For more up-to-date information, sign up for our daily newsletter.

However, Arizona is far from having the epidemic fully under control, LaBaer says. He says the state has "plateaued 10 fold higher numbers per day than when we plateaued months ago." The last time the state plateaued in May, they were only seeing hundreds of cases per day. Now, those daily numbers are in the thousands.

"We need to keep what we are doing in place," says LaBaer. "If we let up now, it will go right where it did before and rise again but starting from a higher rate of new cases." His recommendation? "I would keep the pressure on." And for more good news from the states, check out This Is the Only State Where COVID Cases Have Been Dropping for 2 Weeks.

Best Life is constantly monitoring the latest news as it relates to COVID-19 in order to keep you healthy, safe, and informed. Here are the answers to your most burning questions, the ways you can stay safe and healthy, the facts you need to know, the risks you should avoid, the myths you need to ignore,and the symptoms to be aware of. Click here for all of our COVID-19 coverage, and sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
Kali Coleman
Kali is an assistant editor at Best Life. Read more
Filed Under
 •
Latest News
  • Handsome man wearing mask
    Handsome man wearing mask
    Health

    10 Genius Face Mask Hacks You Should Know

    Your mask is about to be a lot more comfortable.

  • Prince William and Catherine Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, kick off the the Calgary Stampede in Calgary, Alberta, on July 8, 2011
    Prince William and Catherine Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, kick off the the Calgary Stampede in Calgary, Alberta, on July 8, 2011
    Culture

    William and Kate's Nicknames for Each Other

    Some are sweet and some are embarrassing.

  • This Is Killing More People Than COVID in L.A.
    This Is Killing More People Than COVID in L.A.
    Health

    This Is Killing More People Than COVID in L.A.

    It's caused 6,000 deaths in six months alone.

  • A mosquito sucking blood on human skin
    A mosquito sucking blood on human skin
    Health

    5 Reasons Why Mosquitoes Are Attracted to You

    It can all come down to what you wear or drink.

  • Store closes for lockdown
    Store closes for lockdown
    Health

    Your State Should Lock Down If This Happens

    Harvard researchers say this is when to stay home.

  • Sad lonely girl isolated stay at home in protective sterile
    Sad lonely girl isolated stay at home in protective sterile
    Health

    How Long Is Recovery For Young COVID Patients?

    According to the CDC, longer than you'd think.

© 2020 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group
199 Water Street, 33rd Floor, New York, NY 10038

Best Life
Live smarter, look better,​ and live your life to the absolute fullest.
Get Our Newsletter Every Day!
Enter your email address to get the best tips and advice.
close modal
close modal
GET YOUR FREE GIFT
SUBSCRIBE