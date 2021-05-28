Health

These Are the First States to Meet the White House's Vaccination Goal

More than half of the entire adult population of the U.S. is now fully vaccinated, too.

May 27, 2021
May 27, 2021

After more than a year of life under the threat of COVID-19, major progress is being made towards putting an end to the pandemic once and for all. Case numbers are continuing to drop nationwide as vaccines reach more people. And according to Andy Slavitt, senior White House COVID-19 adviser, there are now 10 states that have reached the White House's vaccination goal of getting 70 percent of adults at least one shot before July 4.

In a tweet on May 26, Slavitt revealed that the tenth state had just met the vaccination goal set by President Joe Biden earlier this month. He added that another 10 states are already above 65 percent, putting them within reach of achieving the milestone soon.

"Two months from today … families across the country are going to celebrate the Fourth of July," Biden said when he announced the plan on May 4. "Our goal, by July 4th, is to have 70 percent of adult Americans with at least one shot and at least 160 Americans fully vaccinated."

Slavitt's announcement also comes just one day after the White House announced that half of the adult population of the United States is now fully vaccinated against COVID-19. "This is a major milestone in our country's vaccination efforts," Slavitt said during a press briefing. "The number was 1 percent when we entered office Jan. 20."

According to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), as of May 26, 62 percent of the American population above the age of 18 has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 129.8 million people have been fully vaccinated. But in recent weeks, the rate of vaccinations has slowed, and, according to Bloomberg, it will take three full months for 75 percent of the population to be fully vaccinated at the current pace.

Read on to see which states were the first to reach the White House's vaccination goal. They're ranked by the percentages of people over 18 who are either partially or fully vaccinated as of May 26, as Ashish K. Jha, MD, dean of Brown University School of Public Health, reported on Twitter.

10
Pennsylvania

city skyline and the Schuylkill River in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at dusk
Shutterstock

Percent of people over 18 who have received at least one shot: 70 percent

9
New Mexico

cityscape photo of Santa Fe, New Mexico at dusk
Shutterstock

Percent of people over 18 who have received at least one shot: 70 percent

8
Rhode Island

A view of downtown Providence, Rhode Island on a sunny day.
iStock

Percent of people over 18 who have received at least one shot: 71 percent

7
New Jersey

cityscape photo of buildings in downtown Jersey City, New Jersey
Shutterstock

Percent of people over 18 who have received at least one shot: 73 percent

6
Maine

townhouses and building behind a lake in Portland, Maine
Shutterstock

Percent of people over 18 who have received at least one shot: 73 percent

5
Connecticut

fast moving traffic on a highway and buildings in Hartford, Connecticut at dusk
Shutterstock

Percent of people over 18 who have received at least one shot: 74 percent

4
Massachusetts

cityscape photos of buildings and shops in Quincy Market in Boston, Massachusetts at twilight
Shutterstock

Percent of people over 18 who have received at least one shot: 77 percent

3
New Hampshire

townscape photo of Portsmouth, New Hampshire at sunset
Shutterstock

Percent of people over 18 who have received at least one shot: 78 percent

2
Hawaii

An aerial photo of Waikiki Beach and downtown Honolulu, Hawaii with Diamond Head in the background
iStock

Percent of people over 18 who have received at least one shot: 79 percent

1
Vermont

Church Street in Burlington, Vermont at night.
iStock

Percent of people over 18 who have received at least one shot: 82 percent

