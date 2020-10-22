There were months of warnings that fall would usher in another coronavirus surge across the U.S., and now, we're living it. According to the latest data from The New York Times, new daily case counts are climbing in 43 of the 50 states. And as we head into winter, some states are showing the first signs that a second lockdown may be coming. On Oct. 20, governors of three states issued a joint statement asking "all of our residents to avoid unnecessary or non-essential travel between states at this time," with two additional states asking residents to limit non-essential travel and reducing the capacity of indoor venues in order to stem the number of new infections. Read on to find out which states are starting to restrict residents in order to stop the spread of the virus, and to find out more on how your area is faring, check out This Is How Bad the COVID Outbreak Is in Your State.

Wisconsin

Positive test rate: 14.3 percent

Average daily number of new cases: 61.7 per 100,000 residents

Wisconsin has seen significant increases in positive coronavirus tests and new cases over the past few weeks. On Oct. 12, the state saw 1,956 new cases of COVID; by Oct. 19, that number was 7,705, as per the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center. On Oct. 21, the state was still seeing a serious COVID increase, with 4,205 new cases, prompting Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers to implore his constituents to stay home. "Help us protect our communities from this highly-contagious virus and avoid further strain on our hospitals," Evers pleaded. The increase in new cases has also led to the state reimposing an order that restricts indoor businesses to operate at just 25 percent capacity.

New York

Positive test rate: 1.2 percent

Average daily number of new cases: 7.3 per 100,000 residents

New York was an early epicenter of the pandemic and though it's currently doing relatively well, its joint travel restrictions with New Jersey and Connecticut currently require anyone traveling from 38 states and two U.S. territories to quarantine for 14 days after arriving in those states. States are added to the list if they have a positive COVID test rate of 10 percent or higher over seven days or if their average daily number of cases higher than 10 per 100,000 people over a seven-day period.

Though New York isn't there yet, it's still taking some precautionary measures.

New Jersey

Positive test rate: 3.2 percent

Average daily number of new cases: 11.6 per 100,000 residents

New Jersey meets its own criteria for quarantining, but New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said that implementing these restrictions between the closely neighboring states would be impractical. "Neighboring states Connecticut, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania now meet the criteria for the travel advisory—however, given the interconnected nature of the region and mode of transport between us, a quarantine on these states is not practically viable," Cuomo said in a statement on Oct. 20. "That said, New York State highly discourages, to the extent practical, non-essential travel to and from these states while they meet the travel advisory criteria."

The day before Cuomo's announcement, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy urged his state's residents not to travel due to its COVID surge. "My advice is not to travel, frankly, regardless of where you're going," Murphy told reporters at a press conference on Oct. 19. "I would prefer they don't travel and I don't mean commuting into work and back—although there is a lot less of that than there was eight months ago—but I mean just as a general matter."

Connecticut

Positive test rate: 2.0 percent

Average daily number of new cases: 12 per 100,000 residents

Though its positive test rate is in the clear, Connecticut's daily new case numbers also meet the criteria for quarantining. "Stay close to home. Stay close to home this holiday season….Limit your domestic travel and certainly your international travel," said Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont in a press conference.

Pennsylvania

Positive test rate: 10.1 percent

Average daily number of new cases: 11.6 per 100,000 residents

Pennsylvania's daily case rate is now also above the limit established by the Tri-State area, and due to its proximity, Cuomo dissuaded travel to and from that state. "There is no practical way to quarantine New York from Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Connecticut," his statement read. "There are just too many interchanges, interconnections, and people who live in one place and work in the other. It would have a disastrous effect on the economy, and remember while we're fighting this public health pandemic we're also fighting to open up the economy. However, to the extent travel between the states is not essential, it should be avoided."