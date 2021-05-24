These 6 States Had Almost No COVID Deaths Last Week, Data Shows

Over the course of the pandemic, the U.S. has seen nearly 600,000 people die from the coronavirus. Thankfully, the tide has shifted, and vaccinations have dramatically slowed COVID deaths in the country over the last few months. Throughout the entire U.S., there were around 4,000 deaths from the virus this past week—which is a huge reduction from the week of Jan. 10 to Jan. 16, when there were more than 23,700 COVID deaths, per data from Johns Hopkins University. Of course, some states are still struggling to keep numbers down, but many are doing exceptionally well. According to the data from Johns Hopkins University, six states in the U.S. reported an average of less than one coronavirus death per day over the past week. Read on to find out which states had almost no COVID deaths last week.

RELATED: 99 Percent of People Hospitalized for COVID in 2021 Have This in Common.

1 Hawaii

From May 17 to May 20, Hawaii reported no coronavirus deaths. On May 21 and May 23, there were two COVID deaths per day—which means there was less than one coronavirus death per day on average this past week, per Johns Hopkins. And the state's COVID case counts are down by a lot, too. According to The New York Times' data, Hawaii has reported only about five new COVID cases per 100,000 people each day in the last week, making it one of the states with the lowest COVID rates in the entire country.

2 Montana

Montana had six new COVID deaths in the state over the last week. Its highest day was May 18, which saw the state reporting four new COVID deaths in one day. In terms of COVID cases, this state is also doing quite well: Montana has had about seven new cases per 100,000 people over the last week, per data from the NYT.

RELATED: If You Got Pfizer, This Is When You'll Need a Booster, CEO Says.

3 North Dakota

North Dakota had three new COVID deaths in the past week, and they all occurred on May 19 and May 20. This is a significant decrease from the state's record high in the second week of December, where it had 133 new deaths. Overall, the state has had about nine new COVID deaths per 100,000 people in the last week as well.

4 Rhode Island

Rhode Island reported COVID deaths three days this past week. There was one death on May 17, two on May 18, and one of May 21—making four new coronavirus deaths in the entire state this last week. However, Rhode Island is not doing as well in terms of COVID cases. The state reported 14 new cases per 100,000 people over the last seven days, which is the highest rate in the country, according to data from the NYT.

RELATED: For more up-to-date information, sign up for our daily newsletter.

5 Vermont

Vermont reported three new COVID deaths this last week, with two on May 18 and one on May 19. But this isn't surprising for the state. In fact, the highest amount of deaths reported in one day for Vermont was only six on Dec. 27. The state has not reported many new cases lately, either: Vermont only had five new cases per 100,000 people in the last seven days.

6 Wyoming

The state of Wyoming had one death this past week, which occurred on May 18. This is a significant decrease from the state's record high of 65 new deaths the week of Dec. 27 to Jan. 2. But just like Rhode Island, Wyoming has a relatively high number of new cases per capita. According to the NYT data, Wyoming also reported 14 new cases per 100,000 people this past week.

Related: Dr. Fauci Says "Herd Immunity" Is No Longer the Goal With COVID—This Is.