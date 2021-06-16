Smarter Living

If You Live in These States, Stay Indoors This Week, Officials Warn

Record-breaking weather is blanketing a huge section of the U.S.

By Zachary Mack
June 16, 2021
Zachary Mack
By Zachary Mack
June 16, 2021

The official start of summer may still be a little less than a week away, but some areas of the U.S. are already warming up. A major heatwave is currently hitting the American West, bringing temperatures soaring well into the triple digits. As a result, officials warn that people who live in certain states should plan to stay indoors this week as a safety precaution against the oppressive heat.

The dangerously hot temperatures have already smashed previous high records in some cities. And as forecasts expect the mercury to rise even higher, widespread excessive heat advisories from the National Weather Service (NWS) have been put in place that affect more than 48 million people.

"This type of heat is unusual for the month of June," Julie Malingowski, a meteorologist with the NWS, told The Guardian, who added that most heatwaves in the western U.S. typically don't occur until July or August. Forecasts from the agency don't expect the heat to break until after Saturday in some areas, even after the sun goes down.

"There's no relief overnight, so if people don't have proper air conditioning and can't cool off, there's not that respite," Malingowski told The New York Times.

RELATED: If You Live in These States, Don't Drive With Your Windows Down, Officials Warn.

The heatwave has led public health officials to recommend that anyone who lives in affected areas should stay indoors with air conditioning. According to Geoffrey Leung, MD, the public health officer for California's Riverside County, the high temperatures expected this week "can be very unsafe, particularly for those who are very young, very old, and those with underlying health conditions." He warned: "You do not want to ignore the potential for harm."

Officials from the NWS also warned that it's never safe to leave a child, disabled person, or pet in your car, even for a short period of time. They suggest to remain hydrated by drinking plenty of fluids, wear light-colored and loose-fitting clothing, stay in the shade as much as possible when outdoors, and that any necessary strenuous outdoor activity should be scheduled for mornings.

So, which areas are expected to see sweltering temperatures? These are the eight states that have currently issued widespread excessive heat advisories, according to the National Weather Service as of June 16.

RELATED: Never Drink This During a Heat Wave, Experts Warn.

1
Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona
Shutterstock

2
Colorado

skyline of denver colorado
Shutterstock

RELATED: If You Live in These States, Brace Yourself for More Copperhead Snakes.

3
Montana

Montana
Shutterstock

4
Nebraska

The skyline of downtown Omaha, Nebraska during the day
iStock

RELATED: If You See This at the Beach, Don't Go in the Water, Experts Warn.

5
Nevada

cityscape photo of the Strip in Las Vegas, Nevada at dusk
Shutterstock

New Mexico

cityscape photo of Santa Fe, New Mexico at dusk
Shutterstock

RELATED: If You Live Here, Prepare for More Sharks Than You've Ever Seen Before.

7
South Dakota

rapid city south dakota
Shutterstock

8
Utah

cityscape photo of Salt Lake City, Utah at dusk
Shutterstock

RELATED: If You Live Here, Prepare for a Mosquito Invasion Like You've Never Seen.

Zachary Mack
Zachary covers beer, wine, food, spirits, and travel. He's the owner of Alphabet City Beer Co. in New York City and is a Certified Cicerone. Read more
Filed Under
 •
Latest News
  • A senior woman putting in earbuds while getting ready to take a walk
    A senior woman putting in earbuds while getting ready to take a walk
    Health

    This One Daily Habit Increases Your Dementia Risk

    This is a study you should really listen to.

  • Anderson Cooper talks about raising son Wyatt with ex
    Anderson Cooper talks about raising son Wyatt with ex
    Culture

    Anderson Cooper Wishes His Ex Lied About This

    Cooper can't handle the truth.

  • CHIANG MAI,THAILAND - OCT 01, 2017 : iPhone 6s showing Amazon logo and credit card shopping online. Amazon.com, Inc. American international electronic commerce company.
    CHIANG MAI,THAILAND - OCT 01, 2017 : iPhone 6s showing Amazon logo and credit card shopping online. Amazon.com, Inc. American international electronic commerce company.
    Smarter Living

    Check This Before Buying an Amazon Prime Day Deal

    You could accidentally fall victim to a scam.

  • Man looking at moon with telescope
    Man looking at moon with telescope
    Smarter Living

    30 Moon Facts That Are Out of This World

    Did you know it's actually lemon-shaped?

  • Victoria's Secret
    Victoria's Secret
    Culture

    The Victoria's Secret Angels Are Being Replaced

    Get ready for a big change.

  • ross on friends
    ross on friends
    Culture

    The Most Hated TV Characters of All Time

    We love the shows, but we can't stand these characters.

© 2020 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group