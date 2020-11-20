You Can't Enter These 8 States Without a Negative COVID Test

This year's Thanksgiving is set to be one of the most unusual in living memory with trips canceled, plans disrupted, and families being asked not to congregate in large groups. A report by AAA Travel estimates that the number of Americans traveling for Thanksgiving will drop by 10 percent this year in terms of booked trips, but expect the actual number on the day to be even lower, especially since the CDC announced on Nov. 19 that no Americans should travel for the holiday. "The decision to travel is a personal one," Paula Twidale, senior vice president of AAA Travel, said in a statement, prior to the CDC's recommendation. "For those who are considering making a trip, the majority will go by car, which provides the flexibility to modify holiday travel plans up until the day of departure." However, many Americans will find their plans further complicated by several states now requiring travelers to show a negative COVID-19 test result upon arrival and requesting—or in some cases requiring—that visitors self-quarantine for up to 14 days. Read on to find out which states require COVID testing. (Note: This is an evolving situation, so be sure to check official local government sites regularly.) And for more on states with a hands-off approach, check out These States Are Refusing to Lock Down as COVID Surges.

1 Alaska

To visit Alaska, you must have proof of a negative COVID-19 test result, and submit a travel declaration along with a self-isolation plan.

2 Connecticut

If you're traveling from anywhere besides New York, New Jersey, or Rhode Island, and your state has a higher than 10 percent test positivity rate or a case rate above 100 per 100,000 residents (measured over a seven-day rolling average)—or you're coming from a country with a level 3 travel health notice from the CDC—then you'll be required to self-quarantine in Connecticut for 14 days upon arrival. To avoid that, you must be able to show a negative COVID-19 test result from within the previous 72 hours.

3 Hawaii

All visitors arriving in the Hawaiian Islands are required to self-quarantine for 14 days, but travelers can bypass that if they have proof of a negative COVID-19 test result, administered by an approved testing partner, taken within 72 hours before they arrive. Visitors must also set up a Safe Travels account before entering the state, whether they have a negative COVID test or not.

4 Maine

Unless you're traveling from Vermont or New Hampshire, you must have evidence of a negative COVID-19 test result that was taken a maximum of 72 hours prior to your arrival in the state of Maine to avoid the mandatory 14-day quarantine. A certificate of compliance form must also be completed before you're allowed to enter the state.

5 New York

Anyone who has been in a noncontiguous state, U.S. territory, or CDC level 2 or level 3 country for longer than 24 hours must quarantine in New York for three days. Then, visitors must take a test on day four of their quarantine, after which those with a negative result are allowed to end their quarantine.

6 Pennsylvania

Travelers to Pennsylvania arriving from any other state must show a negative COVID-19 test that was taken up to 72 hours before arrival. Without a negative test result, visitors must quarantine for 14 days upon arriving in Pennsylvania. These mandates also apply to Pennsylvanians visiting other states, unless their reason for travel is commuting to and from another state for work purposes or because they're receiving medical treatment.

7 Rhode Island

Any traveler arriving from a state that has a positive test rate greater than 5 percent must be able to show a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours prior to entering Rhode Island. If not, those visitors must quarantine for 14 days and self-monitor for symptoms. Rhode Islanders reentering the state must also follow these guidelines.

8 Washington, D.C.

Any traveler arriving from a state with more than 10 COVID cases per 100,000 people must be able to show a negative COVID-19 test result from within 72 hours before they traveled.

If you're staying in the state for more than three days, a follow-up COVID-19 test is required within three to five days of arrival your. (Exceptions apply to visitors from Maryland and Virginia, those carrying out essential works, and those attending a family emergency or funeral.)