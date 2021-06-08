Health

These 5 States Are Seeing the Worst COVID Surges Right Now

National numbers are still decreasing even as these places are experiencing spikes.

By Zachary Mack
June 8, 2021
Zachary Mack
By Zachary Mack
June 8, 2021

The national daily average for new COVID cases in the U.S. now stands at its lowest point since March 2020. The drop comes as more states are pushing towards the goal set by President Joe Biden of getting at least one vaccine dose in 70 percent of their adult population by July 4. But on a more local level, some parts of the country are still seeing their coronavirus case numbers head in the wrong direction. This includes five states that are seeing the worst COVID surges right now, according to data from The Washington Post.

While the rate of decline has slowed somewhat in the past seven days, the overall national daily new case average is down 39 percent over the past two weeks, according to data from The New York Times. But some health officials and experts are warning that segments of the population are at risk of seeing surges in the coming months.

"There are certain populations that are undervaccinated, and that's where we will expect to see a rise," Edward Trapido, ScD, an epidemiologist and associate dean for research at the Louisiana State University School of Public Health, told The New York Times on June 7.

Peter Hotez, MD, a vaccine expert at Baylor College of Medicine, told The Times that in order to avoid a summer surge, states need to work toward that 70-percent vaccination goal. "We're just we're not even close to that in the Southern states," Hotez said, predicting a wave of new COVID cases in those states that've fallen behind. "We're so underachieving in terms of vaccination."

As of June 8, there are currently five jurisdictions that are reporting double-digit increases to their seven-day average of new COVID cases. Read on to see which states are seeing the worst COVID surges right now, according to data from The Washington Post.

RELATED: The CDC Says This New Delayed Vaccine Side Effect Is Hitting Mostly Men.

5
Kansas

cityscape photo of Wichita, Kansas at dusk
Shutterstock

New cases in the last seven days: 5 cases per 100,000 people

Percent increase in the last seven days: 10 percent

RELATED: 99 Percent of People Hospitalized for COVID in 2021 Have This in Common.

4
Oklahoma

tulsa oklahoma
Shutterstock

New cases in the last seven days: 4 cases per 100,000 people

Percent increase in the last seven days: 18 percent

3
Wyoming

cityscape photo of downtown Jackson Hole, Wyoming
Shutterstock

New cases in the last seven days: 16 cases per 100,000 people

Percent increase in the last seven days: 30 percent

RELATED: For more up-to-date information, sign up for our daily newsletter.

2
Nevada

the strip in Las Vegas, Nevada in the afternoon
Shutterstock

New cases in the last seven days: 11 cases per 100,000 people

Percent increase in the last seven days: 63 percent

1
Alabama

Drone Aerial View of Downtown Mobile Alabama AL Skyline
iStock

New cases in the last seven days: 9 cases per 100,000 people

Percent increase in the last seven days: 69 percent

RELATED: Dr. Fauci Says "Herd Immunity" Is No Longer the Goal With COVID—This Is.

Best Life is constantly monitoring the latest news as it relates to COVID-19 in order to keep you healthy, safe, and informed. Here are the answers to your most burning questions, the ways you can stay safe and healthy, the facts you need to know, the risks you should avoid, the myths you need to ignore,and the symptoms to be aware of. Click here for all of our COVID-19 coverage, and sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
Zachary Mack
Zachary covers beer, wine, food, spirits, and travel. He's the owner of Alphabet City Beer Co. in New York City and is a Certified Cicerone. Read more
Filed Under
 •
Latest News
  • Older person writing on paper
    Older person writing on paper
    Health

    Your Handwriting Could Be a Sign of Parkinson's

    This change in your penmanship could be serious.

  • termites eating wood
    termites eating wood
    Smarter Living

    6 Things Bringing Termites Into Your Home

    Don't let these habits put your home at risk.

  • Beautiful young couple having fun and laughing while cooking in kitchen at home
    Beautiful young couple having fun and laughing while cooking in kitchen at home
    Health

    Eating This Vegetable Slashes Your Stroke Risk

    You're 55 percent less likely to have a stroke.

  • black family grilling outside, father's day gifts, empty nest
    black family grilling outside, father's day gifts, empty nest
    Smarter Living

    Never Use This on Your Grill, Authorities Warn

    This common error could lead to serious consequences.

  • Kaley Cuoco and John Ritter
    Kaley Cuoco and John Ritter
    Culture

    Kaley Cuoco Shares Advice John Ritter Gave Her

    The actor revealed what he told her before his death.

  • Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick at the AFI FEST 2016 Opening Night Premiere of 'Rules Don't Apply' held at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, USA on November 10, 2016.
    Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick at the AFI FEST 2016 Opening Night Premiere of 'Rules Don't Apply' held at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, USA on November 10, 2016.
    Culture

    See Sarah Jessica Parker's Daughter Now

    The pair were recently spotted shopping in NYC.

© 2020 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group