These 5 States Are Seeing the Worst COVID Surges Right Now

The national daily average for new COVID cases in the U.S. now stands at its lowest point since March 2020. The drop comes as more states are pushing towards the goal set by President Joe Biden of getting at least one vaccine dose in 70 percent of their adult population by July 4. But on a more local level, some parts of the country are still seeing their coronavirus case numbers head in the wrong direction. This includes five states that are seeing the worst COVID surges right now, according to data from The Washington Post.

While the rate of decline has slowed somewhat in the past seven days, the overall national daily new case average is down 39 percent over the past two weeks, according to data from The New York Times. But some health officials and experts are warning that segments of the population are at risk of seeing surges in the coming months.

"There are certain populations that are undervaccinated, and that's where we will expect to see a rise," Edward Trapido, ScD, an epidemiologist and associate dean for research at the Louisiana State University School of Public Health, told The New York Times on June 7.

Peter Hotez, MD, a vaccine expert at Baylor College of Medicine, told The Times that in order to avoid a summer surge, states need to work toward that 70-percent vaccination goal. "We're just we're not even close to that in the Southern states," Hotez said, predicting a wave of new COVID cases in those states that've fallen behind. "We're so underachieving in terms of vaccination."

As of June 8, there are currently five jurisdictions that are reporting double-digit increases to their seven-day average of new COVID cases. Read on to see which states are seeing the worst COVID surges right now, according to data from The Washington Post.

5 Kansas

New cases in the last seven days: 5 cases per 100,000 people

Percent increase in the last seven days: 10 percent

4 Oklahoma

New cases in the last seven days: 4 cases per 100,000 people

Percent increase in the last seven days: 18 percent

3 Wyoming

New cases in the last seven days: 16 cases per 100,000 people

Percent increase in the last seven days: 30 percent

2 Nevada

New cases in the last seven days: 11 cases per 100,000 people

Percent increase in the last seven days: 63 percent

1 Alabama

New cases in the last seven days: 9 cases per 100,000 people

Percent increase in the last seven days: 69 percent

