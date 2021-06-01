Health

These Are the Only 5 States Where COVID Cases Are Rising

Despite national numbers continuing to plummet, these areas are seeing cases spike.

By Zachary Mack
June 1, 2021
Zachary Mack
By Zachary Mack
June 1, 2021

As the unofficial start of summer kicks off, the United States continues to see the national daily average of COVID-19 cases drop to its lowest level since last year. Signs of life returning to "normal" are following the decrease, with the number of air travelers taking to the skies increasing by more than five times compared to the same period last year, according to the Transportation Security Administration (TSA). But not all areas are so lucky: figures reported over the weekend show that there are some states where COVID cases are still rising despite the national trend, according to data from The Washington Post.

On a national level, the United States has posted a drastic decline of 46 percent in the daily average of new COVID-19 cases over the past 14 days, according to The New York Times. But data also shows that there are still places seeing their own averages surge, with some states seeing double-digit percentage increases in their weekly reported case averages.

Heading into the long weekend, one expert explained that while cases were trending in the right direction overall, it was still too soon to say the pandemic was truly over.

"I don't think we should declare mission accomplished. I think that we should declare a near-term victory," Scott Gottlieb, MD, former Food and Drug Administration commissioner, said during an appearance on CNBC's Squawk Box on May 28. "I think we've done enough to give ourselves an opportunity to enjoy the summer and be at low risk this summer," he added, before warning that "I do think that this is going to be a risk as we get into the fall and probably more likely the winter."

During another interview later in the day with CNBC's Closing Bell, Gottlieb warned that spikes were still possible in certain areas. "I do think there's pockets around the country where vaccination rates are low, where there are people who haven't been infected, so you're going to see outbreaks," he said, before adding: "I don't think we're going to see anything on the scale of what we've seen in the past."

At the moment, there are only a few places where numbers are going up. Read on to see which states are seeing rising COVID cases, according to June 1 data from The Washington Post.

RELATED: Dr. Fauci Says We'll Be "Close to Back to Normal" by This Exact Date.

5
Missouri

The skyline of Kansas City, Missouri at sunset.
iStock

New cases in the last seven days: 7 cases per 100,000 people

Percent increase in the last seven days: 3 percent

4
Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona
Shutterstock

New cases in the last seven days: 8 cases per 100,000 people

Percent increase in the last seven days: 14 percent

RELATED: 99 Percent of People Hospitalized for COVID in 2021 Have This in Common.

3
Louisiana

cityscape photo of buildings in New Orleans, Louisiana at night
Shutterstock

New cases in the last seven days: 9 cases per 100,000 people

Percent increase in the last seven days: 17 percent

2
Montana

photo take by a drone of the Montana State Capitol in Helena, Montana
Shutterstock

New cases in the last seven days: 8 cases per 100,000 people

Percent increase in the last seven days: 19 percent

RELATED: If You Take Medication for This, You May Still Need a Mask, CDC Says.

1
Washington

Pier 66 at dusk in downtown Seattle, Washington
Shutterstock

New cases in the last seven days: 16 cases per 100,000 people

Percent increase in the last seven days: 46 percent

Best Life is constantly monitoring the latest news as it relates to COVID-19 in order to keep you healthy, safe, and informed. Here are the answers to your most burning questions, the ways you can stay safe and healthy, the facts you need to know, the risks you should avoid, the myths you need to ignore,and the symptoms to be aware of. Click here for all of our COVID-19 coverage, and sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
Zachary Mack
Zachary covers beer, wine, food, spirits, and travel. He's the owner of Alphabet City Beer Co. in New York City and is a Certified Cicerone. Read more
Filed Under
 •
Latest News
  • Arm pain
    Arm pain
    Smarter Living

    This "Harmless" Spider Can Put You in the Hospital

    A new study debunked the myth this spider is harmless.

  • butler's hand in white glove holding a small bell
    butler's hand in white glove holding a small bell
    Smarter Living

    This Much Money Makes You Rich In Your State

    Does your annual income make you a rich person?

  • Zooey and Emily Deschanel
    Zooey and Emily Deschanel
    Culture

    41 Celebrities You Didn't Know Were Siblings

    Talent runs heavy in these families.

  • Lots of barbecue food and fresh drinks on a wooden table.
    Lots of barbecue food and fresh drinks on a wooden table.
    Health

    If You See This at a Barbecue, Don't Eat It

    The USDA has issued a new warning just in time.

  • nicole kidman in trespass
    nicole kidman in trespass
    Culture

    The Most Hated Nicole Kidman Movies of All Time

    Even her fans rated these films poorly.

  • Actor Adrian Grenier attends the "The Game Changers" New York premiere at Regal Battery Park 11 on September 09, 2019 in New York City.
    Actor Adrian Grenier attends the "The Game Changers" New York premiere at Regal Battery Park 11 on September 09, 2019 in New York City.
    Culture

    Adrian Grenier Reveals Why He Quit Hollywood

    "It was lackluster at the top," he revealed.

© 2020 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group