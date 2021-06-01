These Are the Only 5 States Where COVID Cases Are Rising

As the unofficial start of summer kicks off, the United States continues to see the national daily average of COVID-19 cases drop to its lowest level since last year. Signs of life returning to "normal" are following the decrease, with the number of air travelers taking to the skies increasing by more than five times compared to the same period last year, according to the Transportation Security Administration (TSA). But not all areas are so lucky: figures reported over the weekend show that there are some states where COVID cases are still rising despite the national trend, according to data from The Washington Post.

On a national level, the United States has posted a drastic decline of 46 percent in the daily average of new COVID-19 cases over the past 14 days, according to The New York Times. But data also shows that there are still places seeing their own averages surge, with some states seeing double-digit percentage increases in their weekly reported case averages.

Heading into the long weekend, one expert explained that while cases were trending in the right direction overall, it was still too soon to say the pandemic was truly over.

"I don't think we should declare mission accomplished. I think that we should declare a near-term victory," Scott Gottlieb, MD, former Food and Drug Administration commissioner, said during an appearance on CNBC's Squawk Box on May 28. "I think we've done enough to give ourselves an opportunity to enjoy the summer and be at low risk this summer," he added, before warning that "I do think that this is going to be a risk as we get into the fall and probably more likely the winter."

During another interview later in the day with CNBC's Closing Bell, Gottlieb warned that spikes were still possible in certain areas. "I do think there's pockets around the country where vaccination rates are low, where there are people who haven't been infected, so you're going to see outbreaks," he said, before adding: "I don't think we're going to see anything on the scale of what we've seen in the past."

At the moment, there are only a few places where numbers are going up. Read on to see which states are seeing rising COVID cases, according to June 1 data from The Washington Post.

RELATED: Dr. Fauci Says We'll Be "Close to Back to Normal" by This Exact Date.

5 Missouri

New cases in the last seven days: 7 cases per 100,000 people

Percent increase in the last seven days: 3 percent

4 Arizona

New cases in the last seven days: 8 cases per 100,000 people

Percent increase in the last seven days: 14 percent

RELATED: 99 Percent of People Hospitalized for COVID in 2021 Have This in Common.

3 Louisiana

New cases in the last seven days: 9 cases per 100,000 people

Percent increase in the last seven days: 17 percent

2 Montana

New cases in the last seven days: 8 cases per 100,000 people

Percent increase in the last seven days: 19 percent

RELATED: If You Take Medication for This, You May Still Need a Mask, CDC Says.

1 Washington

New cases in the last seven days: 16 cases per 100,000 people

Percent increase in the last seven days: 46 percent