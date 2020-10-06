These Are the 17 States Where COVID Deaths Are Rising Right Now

Along with rising case numbers currently being reported in the majority of the United States, new deaths from COVID, too, are seeing an uptick, according to the latest data from The New York Times. COVID deaths in the first week of October were averaging around 720 per day, up significantly from the seven-day average of 471 reported in the first week of July. In the last two weeks in particular, several parts of the country have seen concerning spikes in new reported deaths. As of Oct. 6, here are the 17 states that have seen the largest 14-day increase in daily COVID deaths, counting down to the state with the worst 500 percent increase. (We've also included the number of new deaths reported on Monday, Oct. 5, and the number of new deaths reported in the last seven days.) And for more on the coronavirus spread around the country, check out These Are the Only States Where COVID Cases Are Going Down.

17 Hawaii

New deaths reported on Oct. 5: 1

New deaths in the last seven days: 25

Increase in new deaths over the last 14 days: 19 percent

16 Oregon

New deaths reported on Oct. 5: 1

New deaths in the last seven days: 25

Increase in new deaths over the last 14 days: 19 percent

15 Indiana

New deaths reported on Oct. 5: 7

New deaths in the last seven days: 90

Increase in new deaths over the last 14 days: 23 percent

14 Kansas

New deaths reported on Oct. 5: 8

New deaths in the last seven days: 66

Increase in new deaths over the last 14 days: 33 percent

13 Illinois

New deaths reported on Oct. 5: 21

New deaths in the last seven days: 194

Increase in new deaths over the last 14 days: 33 percent

12 Iowa

New deaths reported on Oct. 5: 12

New deaths in the last seven days: 75

Increase in new deaths over the last 14 days: 47 percent

11 Minnesota

New deaths reported on Oct. 5: 3

New deaths in the last seven days: 69

Increase in new deaths over the last 14 days: 47 percent

10 Kentucky

New deaths reported on Oct. 5: 6

New deaths in the last seven days: 53

Increase in new deaths over the last 14 days: 47 percent

9 Tennessee

New deaths reported on Oct. 5: 20

New deaths in the last seven days: 208

Increase in new deaths over the last 14 days: 53 percent

8 Washington

New deaths reported on Oct. 5: 15

New deaths in the last seven days: 55

Increase in new deaths over the last 14 days: 53 percent

7 Nebraska

New deaths reported on Oct. 5: 5

New deaths in the last seven days: 22

Increase in new deaths over the last 14 days: 57 percent

6 South Dakota

New deaths reported on Oct. 5: 0

New deaths in the last seven days: 30

Increase in new deaths over the last 14 days: 67 percent

5 North Dakota

New deaths reported on Oct. 5: 3

New deaths in the last seven days: 43

Increase in new deaths over the last 14 days: 87 percent

4 Arkansas

New deaths reported on Oct. 5: 22

New deaths in the last seven days: 118

Increase in new deaths over the last 14 days: 115 percent

3 Delaware

New deaths reported on Oct. 5: 0

New deaths in the last seven days: 11

Increase in new deaths over the last 14 days: 136 percent

2 Wisconsin

New deaths reported on Oct. 5: 5

New deaths in the last seven days: 100

Increase in new deaths over the last 14 days: 194 percent

1 Utah

New deaths reported on Oct. 5: 5

New deaths in the last seven days: 30

Increase in new deaths over the last 14 days: 500 percent