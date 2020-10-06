Health

These Are the 17 States Where COVID Deaths Are Rising Right Now

In the last two weeks, these states have seen the largest increase of new COVID deaths.

By Paul Thompson
October 6, 2020
By Paul Thompson
October 6, 2020
Along with rising case numbers currently being reported in the majority of the United States, new deaths from COVID, too, are seeing an uptick, according to the latest data from The New York Times. COVID deaths in the first week of October were averaging around 720 per day, up significantly from the seven-day average of 471 reported in the first week of July. In the last two weeks in particular, several parts of the country have seen concerning spikes in new reported deaths. As of Oct. 6, here are the 17 states that have seen the largest 14-day increase in daily COVID deaths, counting down to the state with the worst 500 percent increase. (We've also included the number of new deaths reported on Monday, Oct. 5, and the number of new deaths reported in the last seven days.) And for more on the coronavirus spread around the country, check out These Are the Only States Where COVID Cases Are Going Down.

17
Hawaii

The skyline of Honolulu, Oahu, Hawaii on a sunny day
iStock

New deaths reported on Oct. 5: 1

New deaths in the last seven days: 25

Increase in new deaths over the last 14 days: 19 percent

16
Oregon

Portland OR view
Shutterstock

New deaths reported on Oct. 5: 1

New deaths in the last seven days: 25

Increase in new deaths over the last 14 days: 19 percent

15
Indiana

The skyline of Indianapolis, Indiana from the White River
iStock

New deaths reported on Oct. 5: 7

New deaths in the last seven days: 90

Increase in new deaths over the last 14 days: 23 percent

14
Kansas

Wichita, happiest cities, drunkest cities, fattest cities, rent, property
Shutterstock

New deaths reported on Oct. 5: 8

New deaths in the last seven days: 66

Increase in new deaths over the last 14 days: 33 percent

13
Illinois

Illinois
Shutterstock

New deaths reported on Oct. 5: 21

New deaths in the last seven days: 194

Increase in new deaths over the last 14 days: 33 percent

12
Iowa

Iowa
Shutterstock

New deaths reported on Oct. 5: 12

New deaths in the last seven days: 75

Increase in new deaths over the last 14 days: 47 percent

11
Minnesota

downtown minneapolis minnesota
Shutterstock

New deaths reported on Oct. 5: 3

New deaths in the last seven days: 69

Increase in new deaths over the last 14 days: 47 percent

10
Kentucky

frankfort kentucky state capitol buildings
iStock

New deaths reported on Oct. 5: 6

New deaths in the last seven days: 53

Increase in new deaths over the last 14 days: 47 percent

9
Tennessee

nashville tennessee
Shutterstock

New deaths reported on Oct. 5: 20

New deaths in the last seven days: 208

Increase in new deaths over the last 14 days: 53 percent

8
Washington

olympia washington
Shutterstock

New deaths reported on Oct. 5: 15

New deaths in the last seven days: 55

Increase in new deaths over the last 14 days: 53 percent

7
Nebraska

lincoln nebraska
Shutterstock

New deaths reported on Oct. 5: 5

New deaths in the last seven days: 22

Increase in new deaths over the last 14 days: 57 percent

6
South Dakota

miami florida skyline
Shutterstock

New deaths reported on Oct. 5: 0

New deaths in the last seven days: 30

Increase in new deaths over the last 14 days: 67 percent

5
North Dakota

atlanta skyscrapers seen from a park with a body of water
Shutterstock

New deaths reported on Oct. 5: 3

New deaths in the last seven days: 43

Increase in new deaths over the last 14 days: 87 percent

4
Arkansas

baton rouge louisiana
Shutterstock

New deaths reported on Oct. 5: 22

New deaths in the last seven days: 118

Increase in new deaths over the last 14 days: 115 percent

3
Delaware

Saturated early morning light hits the buildings and architecture of downtown Wilmington Delaware
iStock

New deaths reported on Oct. 5: 0

New deaths in the last seven days: 11

Increase in new deaths over the last 14 days: 136 percent

2
Wisconsin

milwaukee wisconsin skyline
Shutterstock

New deaths reported on Oct. 5: 5

New deaths in the last seven days: 100

Increase in new deaths over the last 14 days: 194 percent

1
Utah

street in park city utah
Shutterstock

New deaths reported on Oct. 5: 5

New deaths in the last seven days: 30

Increase in new deaths over the last 14 days: 500 percent

 

