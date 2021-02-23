Health

These 5 States Are Seeing COVID Cases Rise Again

They're the only places in the U.S. where infections are rising right now.

By Zachary Mack
February 23, 2021
Daily new coronavirus cases across the U.S. have continued to decline for the sixth week in a row. Now, the national seven-day average of new cases is about 74 percent lower than it was when numbers peaked on Jan. 8, according to The New York Times. But not every area of the country is seeing COVID cases head in the right direction. Read on to see which states are seeing numbers climb again, and for more on how the pandemic is playing out near you, check out This Is How Bad the COVID Outbreak Is in Your State.

Data analyzed by the COVID Tracking Project shows that as of Feb. 23, there's a clear national downward trend, with 41 states seeing a significant decrease in their seven-day averages over the past week. But five states saw an increase in the same statistic, with two of them even experiencing a triple-digit percentage rise in their new cases over the same time period.

Many officials have taken to warning the public that the national trend can lead to dangerous complacency. During an appearance on NBC's Meet the Press on Feb. 21, White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, cautioned that while things are headed in the right direction, the pandemic is far from behind us just yet. "The slope that's coming down is really terrific. It's very steep and it's coming down very, very quickly," Fauci told host Chuck Todd. "But we are still at a level that's very high. What I don't, and none of my colleagues want to see, is when you look at that slope to come down, to say, 'Wow, we're out of the woods now. We're in good shape.' We're not because the baseline of daily infections is still very, very high. It's not the 300,000 to 400,000 that we had some time ago. But we want to get that baseline really, really, really low before we start thinking that we're out of the woods."

Keep reading to find out which states are beginning to see COVID cases rise again as of Feb. 23, according to the COVID Tracking Project. And for more on what the coming days of the pandemic might be like, check out Dr. Fauci Says It's Safe for You to Do This Once You're Vaccinated.

5
New Hampshire

townscape photo of Portsmouth, New Hampshire at sunset
Shutterstock

Seven-day average of new cases: 378

Percentage change from previous week: Up 5 percent

4
Rhode Island

city skyline of and river in Providence, Rhode Island at sunset
Shutterstock

Seven-day average of new cases: 313

Percentage change from previous week: Up 14 percent

3
North Dakota

fargo north dakota
Shutterstock

Seven-day average of new cases: 96

Percentage change from previous week: Up 46 percent

2
Alaska

An aerial view of Juneau and the Gastineau Channel from Mount Roberts.
iStock

Seven-day average of new cases: 175

Percentage change from previous week: Up 108 percent

1
Wyoming

Casper is a city in and the county seat of Natrona County, Wyoming, United States. Casper is the second largest city in the state
iStock

Seven-day average of new cases: 109

Percentage change from previous week: Up 117 percent

Best Life is constantly monitoring the latest news as it relates to COVID-19 in order to keep you healthy, safe, and informed. Here are the answers to your most burning questions, the ways you can stay safe and healthy, the facts you need to know, the risks you should avoid, the myths you need to ignore,and the symptoms to be aware of.
