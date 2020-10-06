These Are the Only States Where COVID Cases Are Going Down

As of Oct. 6, more than 7,498,300 people in the United States have contracted COVID-19 and at least 210,200 have died from the disease, according to The New York Times coronavirus database. In the last week alone, the U.S. averaged about 44,280 new cases per day, an increase of about six percent compared with the average from two weeks prior. What's more, only 15 states are currently seeing less new daily cases than they were a month ago. The other 34 all currently have a higher seven-day average than they did during the same period in September. With that, here are the only states in the U.S. where COVID cases have gone down in the last month. (All numbers are based on the latest data available as of Oct. 6, and reflect each state's seven-day average of new daily COVID cases on Oct. 5 and Sept. 5.) And for the places around the country taking the fewest safety precautions, check out This State Is Doing the Least to Protect Against COVID Right Now.

1 Georgia

Seven-day average of new daily cases on Oct. 5: 1,222

Seven-day average of new daily cases on Sept. 5: 1,934

2 Louisiana

Seven-day average of new daily cases on Oct. 5: 517

Seven-day average of new daily cases on Sept. 5: 775

3 Florida

Seven-day average of new daily cases on Oct. 5: 2,367

Seven-day average of new daily cases on Sept. 5: 2,883

4 Virginia

Seven-day average of new daily cases on Oct. 5: 687

Seven-day average of new daily cases on Sept. 5: 988

5 West Virginia

Seven-day average of new daily cases on Oct. 5: 176

Seven-day average of new daily cases on Sept. 5: 189

6 Maryland

Seven-day average of new daily cases on Oct. 5: 558

Seven-day average of new daily cases on Sept. 5: 616

7 California

Seven-day average of new daily cases on Oct. 5: 3,257

Seven-day average of new daily cases on Sept. 5: 4,939

8 Arizona

Seven-day average of new daily cases on Oct. 5: 511

Seven-day average of new daily cases on Sept. 5: 600

9 Hawaii

Seven-day average of new daily cases on Oct. 5: 94

Seven-day average of new daily cases on Sept. 5: 222

10 Alabama

Seven-day average of new daily cases on Oct. 5: 961

Seven-day average of new daily cases on Sept. 5: 1,131

11 Kansas

Seven-day average of new daily cases on Oct. 5: 568

Seven-day average of new daily cases on Sept. 5: 592

12 Kentucky

Seven-day average of new daily cases on Oct. 5: 826

Seven-day average of new daily cases on Sept. 5: 872

13 Mississippi

Seven-day average of new daily cases on Oct. 5: 522

Seven-day average of new daily cases on Sept. 5: 636

14 Illinois

Seven-day average of new daily cases on Oct. 5: 2,037

Seven-day average of new daily cases on Sept. 5: 2,439

15 South Carolina

Seven-day average of new daily cases on Oct. 5: 815

Seven-day average of new daily cases on Sept. 5: 1,006