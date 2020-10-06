These Are the Only States Where COVID Cases Are Going Down
They are outnumbered by the ones where cases are up, the latest data shows.
As of Oct. 6, more than 7,498,300 people in the United States have contracted COVID-19 and at least 210,200 have died from the disease, according to The New York Times coronavirus database. In the last week alone, the U.S. averaged about 44,280 new cases per day, an increase of about six percent compared with the average from two weeks prior. What's more, only 15 states are currently seeing less new daily cases than they were a month ago. The other 34 all currently have a higher seven-day average than they did during the same period in September. With that, here are the only states in the U.S. where COVID cases have gone down in the last month. (All numbers are based on the latest data available as of Oct. 6, and reflect each state's seven-day average of new daily COVID cases on Oct. 5 and Sept. 5.) And for the places around the country taking the fewest safety precautions, check out This State Is Doing the Least to Protect Against COVID Right Now.
1
Georgia
Seven-day average of new daily cases on Oct. 5: 1,222
Seven-day average of new daily cases on Sept. 5: 1,934
2
Louisiana
Seven-day average of new daily cases on Oct. 5: 517
Seven-day average of new daily cases on Sept. 5: 775
3
Florida
Seven-day average of new daily cases on Oct. 5: 2,367
Seven-day average of new daily cases on Sept. 5: 2,883
4
Virginia
Seven-day average of new daily cases on Oct. 5: 687
Seven-day average of new daily cases on Sept. 5: 988
5
West Virginia
Seven-day average of new daily cases on Oct. 5: 176
Seven-day average of new daily cases on Sept. 5: 189
6
Maryland
Seven-day average of new daily cases on Oct. 5: 558
Seven-day average of new daily cases on Sept. 5: 616
7
California
Seven-day average of new daily cases on Oct. 5: 3,257
Seven-day average of new daily cases on Sept. 5: 4,939
8
Arizona
Seven-day average of new daily cases on Oct. 5: 511
Seven-day average of new daily cases on Sept. 5: 600
9
Hawaii
Seven-day average of new daily cases on Oct. 5: 94
Seven-day average of new daily cases on Sept. 5: 222
10
Alabama
Seven-day average of new daily cases on Oct. 5: 961
Seven-day average of new daily cases on Sept. 5: 1,131
11
Kansas
Seven-day average of new daily cases on Oct. 5: 568
Seven-day average of new daily cases on Sept. 5: 592
12
Kentucky
Seven-day average of new daily cases on Oct. 5: 826
Seven-day average of new daily cases on Sept. 5: 872
13
Mississippi
Seven-day average of new daily cases on Oct. 5: 522
Seven-day average of new daily cases on Sept. 5: 636
14
Illinois
Seven-day average of new daily cases on Oct. 5: 2,037
Seven-day average of new daily cases on Sept. 5: 2,439
15
South Carolina
Seven-day average of new daily cases on Oct. 5: 815
Seven-day average of new daily cases on Sept. 5: 1,006