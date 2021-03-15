This Is How Many People in Your State Are Missing Their Second Doses

As more and more people across the country get vaccinated, Americans are breathing a sigh of relief at the prospect of being protected from coronavirus. For maximum efficacy, two of the approved vaccines—Pfizer's and Moderna's—require two separate shots, spaced three or four weeks apart depending on the vaccine. As the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website states, to be considered "fully vaccinated," you must wait two weeks after the second dose of your Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or two weeks after your single dose of Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine. That means that anyone who only gets the first dose of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines is significantly more vulnerable to a COVID infection. And as it turns out, a substantial number of people in every state are missing their second doses.

On March 15, the CDC released an early report from their journal Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report, which documents the vaccination completion status of individuals across the country, including the percentage of people in every state who didn't get their second shot. While the CDC has allowed for slight delays in second doses in extenuating circumstances, not receiving the second shot after 42 days is considered missing the dose. (Note that, per the report, "Texas did not submit individual-dose vaccination data," so there are 49 states included.)

49 Louisiana

Missed second dose: 0.9 percent

48 Indiana

Missed second dose: 1.0 percent

47 Michigan

Missed second dose: 1.2 percent

46 Mississippi

Missed second dose: 1.3 percent

45 Wisconsin

Missed second dose: 1.3 percent

44 Oregon

Missed second dose: 1.6 percent

43 West Virginia

Missed second dose: 1.7 percent

42 Maryland

Missed second dose: 1.7 percent

41 Colorado

Missed second dose: 1.7 percent

40 Rhode Island

Missed second dose: 2.0 percent

39 Idaho

Missed second dose: 2.0 percent

38 Iowa

Missed second dose: 2.0 percent

37 Wyoming

Missed second dose: 2.3 percent

36 New Hampshire

Missed second dose: 2.3 percent

35 Delaware

Missed second dose: 2.5 percent

34 North Dakota

Missed second dose: 2.5 percent

33 South Carolina

Missed second dose: 2.5 percent

32 Missouri

Missed second dose: 2.5 percent

31 Alaska

Missed second dose: 2.6 percent

30 Nevada

Missed second dose: 2.6 percent

29 Connecticut

Missed second dose: 2.6 percent

28 Oklahoma

Missed second dose: 2.7 percent

27 Georgia

Missed second dose: 2.7 percent

26 Ohio

Missed second dose: 2.7 percent

25 Vermont

Missed second dose: 2.8 percent

24 Alabama

Missed second dose: 2.8 percent

23 Arizona

Missed second dose: 2.9 percent

22 New Jersey

Missed second dose: 3.1 percent

21 Florida

Missed second dose: 3.1 percent

20 Minnesota

Missed second dose: 3.2 percent

19 Washington

Missed second dose: 3.2 percent

18 Tennessee

Missed second dose: 3.2 percent

17 Pennsylvania

Missed second dose: 3.2 percent

16 North Carolina

Missed second dose: 3.3 percent

15 South Dakota

Missed second dose: 3.5 percent

14 Montana

Missed second dose: 3.6 percent

13 California

Missed second dose: 3.8 percent

12 Utah

Missed second dose: 4.0 percent

11 New Mexico

Missed second dose: 4.1 percent

10 New York

Missed second dose: 4.2 percent

9 Hawaii

Missed second dose: 4.3 percent

8 Nebraska

Missed second dose: 4.3 percent

7 Arkansas

Missed second dose: 4.7 percent

6 Maine

Missed second dose: 4.9 percent

5 Illinois

Missed second dose: 5.0 percent

4 Kansas

Missed second dose: 5.4 percent

3 Kentucky

Missed second dose: 5.8 percent

2 Massachusetts

Missed second dose: 6.6 percent

1 Virginia

Missed second dose: 7.8 percent

