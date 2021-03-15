Health

This Is How Many People in Your State Are Missing Their Second Doses

You need both shots of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for maximum protection against COVID.

Avatar
As more and more people across the country get vaccinated, Americans are breathing a sigh of relief at the prospect of being protected from coronavirus. For maximum efficacy, two of the approved vaccines—Pfizer's and Moderna's—require two separate shots, spaced three or four weeks apart depending on the vaccine. As the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website states, to be considered "fully vaccinated," you must wait two weeks after the second dose of your Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or two weeks after your single dose of Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine. That means that anyone who only gets the first dose of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines is significantly more vulnerable to a COVID infection. And as it turns out, a substantial number of people in every state are missing their second doses.

On March 15, the CDC released an early report from their journal Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report, which documents the vaccination completion status of individuals across the country, including the percentage of people in every state who didn't get their second shot. While the CDC has allowed for slight delays in second doses in extenuating circumstances, not receiving the second shot after 42 days is considered missing the dose. (Note that, per the report, "Texas did not submit individual-dose vaccination data," so there are 49 states included.)

Read on to find out where your state ranks when it comes to the percentage of vaccinated people who are missing their second doses, and for more advice on what is and isn't safe post-shot, see why Dr. Fauci Just Said to Avoid This One Place, Even If You're Vaccinated.

49
Louisiana

cityscape photo of downtown Baton Rouge, Louisiana at night
iStock

Missed second dose: 0.9 percent

48
Indiana

cityscape photo of downtown Fort Wayne, Indiana
Shutterstock

Missed second dose: 1.0 percent

47
Michigan

cityscape photo of Detroit, Michigan at night
Shutterstock

Missed second dose: 1.2 percent

46
Mississippi

cityscape photos of a traffic on a street next to the Biloxi Lighthouse in Biloxi, Mississippi at night
Shutterstock

Missed second dose: 1.3 percent

45
Wisconsin

cityscape photo of downtown Madison, Wisconsin
iStock

Missed second dose: 1.3 percent

44
Oregon

cityscape photo of Eugene, Oregon at dusk
Shutterstock

Missed second dose: 1.6 percent

43
West Virginia

cityscape photo of Charleston, West Virginia
Shutterstock

Missed second dose: 1.7 percent

42
Maryland

the Baltimore skyline and Inner Harbor Promenade in Baltimore, Maryland
Shutterstock

Missed second dose: 1.7 percent

41
Colorado

city skyline of Denver, Colorado at night
Shutterstock

Missed second dose: 1.7 percent

40
Rhode Island

The skyline of Providence, Rhode Island from the water at dusk
iStock

Missed second dose: 2.0 percent

39
Idaho

cityscape photo of Boise, Idaho at sunset
Shutterstock

Missed second dose: 2.0 percent

38
Iowa

city skyline and Parkway bridge in downtown Des Moines, Iowa
iStock

Missed second dose: 2.0 percent

37
Wyoming

city skyline of downtown Cheyenne, Wyoming
iStock

Missed second dose: 2.3 percent

36
New Hampshire

cityscape photo of Portsmouth, New Hampshire at night
Shutterstock

Missed second dose: 2.3 percent

35
Delaware

canal next to a dock, restaurant, and roses in the foreground in Lewes, Delaware
iStock

Missed second dose: 2.5 percent

34
North Dakota

cityscape photo of downtown Grand Forks, North Dakota
iStock

Missed second dose: 2.5 percent

33
South Carolina

cityscape photos of bridge, lake, and apartment buildings in Greenville, South Carolina at dusk
Shutterstock

Missed second dose: 2.5 percent

32
Missouri

city skyline and Gateway Arch in St. Louis, Missouri
Shutterstock

Missed second dose: 2.5 percent

31
Alaska

Sunset from the coast in Ketchikan, Alaska. Landscape coastal view along the ocean with buildings along the bay and mountain in background as the evening sun colors the cloudy/ overcast autumn sky.
iStock

Missed second dose: 2.6 percent

30
Nevada

the strip in Las Vegas, Nevada in the afternoon
Shutterstock

Missed second dose: 2.6 percent

29
Connecticut

fast moving traffic on a highway and buildings in Hartford, Connecticut at dusk
Shutterstock

Missed second dose: 2.6 percent

28
Oklahoma

cityscape photo of downtown Tulsa, Oklahoma at night
iStock

Missed second dose: 2.7 percent

27
Georgia

athens georgia skyline
Shutterstock/Sean Pavone

Missed second dose: 2.7 percent

26
Ohio

cityscape photo of Roebling Suspension Bridge in and skyline of Cincinnati, Ohio
iStock

Missed second dose: 2.7 percent

25
Vermont

city skyline and buildings in Montipelier, Vermont at twilight
Shutterstock

Missed second dose: 2.8 percent

24
Alabama

cityscape photo of a highway, homes, and buildings in Mobile, Alabama
Shutterstock

Missed second dose: 2.8 percent

23
Arizona

cityscape photo of a canal reflection in the foreground and downtown Scottsdale, Arizona at night
iStock

Missed second dose: 2.9 percent

22
New Jersey

New Jersey, Jersey City skyline
Shutterstock

Missed second dose: 3.1 percent

21
Florida

city skyline of and waterfront in St. Petersburg, Flordia
iStock

Missed second dose: 3.1 percent

20
Minnesota

cityscape photo of river, bridge, and buildings in St. Paul, Minnesota
Shutterstock

Missed second dose: 3.2 percent

19
Washington

city skyline and busy highway in Seattle, Washington at night
Shutterstock

Missed second dose: 3.2 percent

18
Tennessee

The skyline of Chattanooga, Tennessee
iStock

Missed second dose: 3.2 percent

17
Pennsylvania

city skyline of and boar crossing river in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
iStock

Missed second dose: 3.2 percent

16
North Carolina

city skyline of Raleigh, North Carolina at dusk
Shutterstock

Missed second dose: 3.3 percent

15
South Dakota

cityscape photo of down Sioux Falls, South Dakota at night
iStock

Missed second dose: 3.5 percent

14
Montana

cityscape photo of downtown Bozeman, Montana
iStock

Missed second dose: 3.6 percent

13
California

cityscape photo of buildings and houses in San Jose, California at dusk
iStock

Missed second dose: 3.8 percent

12
Utah

cityscape photo of trees, buildings, and brown mountains in Salt Lake City, Utah
Shutterstock

Missed second dose: 4.0 percent

11
New Mexico

buildings in and the city skyline of downtown Albuquerque, New Mexico
Shutterstock

Missed second dose: 4.1 percent

10
New York

cityscape photo of buildings and the skyline in New York City, New York
Shutterstock

Missed second dose: 4.2 percent

9
Hawaii

cityscape photo of palm trees, buildings, and fast moving cars in Honolulu, Hawaii
Shutterstock

Missed second dose: 4.3 percent

8
Nebraska

The skyline of downtown Omaha, Nebraska during the day
iStock

Missed second dose: 4.3 percent

7
Arkansas

cityscape photo of Little Rock, Arkansas at night
Shutterstock

Missed second dose: 4.7 percent

6
Maine

lake and autumn trees in Augusta, Maine
iStock

Missed second dose: 4.9 percent

5
Illinois

cityscape photo of downtown Aurora, Illinois
iStock

Missed second dose: 5.0 percent

4
Kansas

city skyline of Wichita, Kansas at dusk
iStock

Missed second dose: 5.4 percent

3
Kentucky

The skyline of Louisville, Kentucky with a blue bridge in the foreground
iStock

Missed second dose: 5.8 percent

2
Massachusetts

cityscape photos of buildings and shops in Quincy Market in Boston, Massachusetts at twilight
Shutterstock

Missed second dose: 6.6 percent

1
Virginia

cityscape photo of a beach and hotels in Virginia Beach, Virginia
Shutterstock

Missed second dose: 7.8 percent

