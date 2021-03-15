This Is How Many People in Your State Are Missing Their Second Doses
You need both shots of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for maximum protection against COVID.
As more and more people across the country get vaccinated, Americans are breathing a sigh of relief at the prospect of being protected from coronavirus. For maximum efficacy, two of the approved vaccines—Pfizer's and Moderna's—require two separate shots, spaced three or four weeks apart depending on the vaccine. As the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website states, to be considered "fully vaccinated," you must wait two weeks after the second dose of your Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or two weeks after your single dose of Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine. That means that anyone who only gets the first dose of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines is significantly more vulnerable to a COVID infection. And as it turns out, a substantial number of people in every state are missing their second doses.
On March 15, the CDC released an early report from their journal Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report, which documents the vaccination completion status of individuals across the country, including the percentage of people in every state who didn't get their second shot. While the CDC has allowed for slight delays in second doses in extenuating circumstances, not receiving the second shot after 42 days is considered missing the dose. (Note that, per the report, "Texas did not submit individual-dose vaccination data," so there are 49 states included.)
49
Louisiana
Missed second dose: 0.9 percent
48
Indiana
Missed second dose: 1.0 percent
47
Michigan
Missed second dose: 1.2 percent
46
Mississippi
Missed second dose: 1.3 percent
45
Wisconsin
Missed second dose: 1.3 percent
44
Oregon
Missed second dose: 1.6 percent
43
West Virginia
Missed second dose: 1.7 percent
42
Maryland
Missed second dose: 1.7 percent
41
Colorado
Missed second dose: 1.7 percent
40
Rhode Island
Missed second dose: 2.0 percent
39
Idaho
Missed second dose: 2.0 percent
38
Iowa
Missed second dose: 2.0 percent
37
Wyoming
Missed second dose: 2.3 percent
36
New Hampshire
Missed second dose: 2.3 percent
35
Delaware
Missed second dose: 2.5 percent
34
North Dakota
Missed second dose: 2.5 percent
33
South Carolina
Missed second dose: 2.5 percent
32
Missouri
Missed second dose: 2.5 percent
31
Alaska
Missed second dose: 2.6 percent
30
Nevada
Missed second dose: 2.6 percent
29
Connecticut
Missed second dose: 2.6 percent
28
Oklahoma
Missed second dose: 2.7 percent
27
Georgia
Missed second dose: 2.7 percent
26
Ohio
Missed second dose: 2.7 percent
25
Vermont
Missed second dose: 2.8 percent
24
Alabama
Missed second dose: 2.8 percent
23
Arizona
Missed second dose: 2.9 percent
22
New Jersey
Missed second dose: 3.1 percent
21
Florida
Missed second dose: 3.1 percent
20
Minnesota
Missed second dose: 3.2 percent
19
Washington
Missed second dose: 3.2 percent
18
Tennessee
Missed second dose: 3.2 percent
17
Pennsylvania
Missed second dose: 3.2 percent
16
North Carolina
Missed second dose: 3.3 percent
15
South Dakota
Missed second dose: 3.5 percent
14
Montana
Missed second dose: 3.6 percent
13
California
Missed second dose: 3.8 percent
12
Utah
Missed second dose: 4.0 percent
11
New Mexico
Missed second dose: 4.1 percent
10
New York
Missed second dose: 4.2 percent
9
Hawaii
Missed second dose: 4.3 percent
8
Nebraska
Missed second dose: 4.3 percent
7
Arkansas
Missed second dose: 4.7 percent
6
Maine
Missed second dose: 4.9 percent
5
Illinois
Missed second dose: 5.0 percent
4
Kansas
Missed second dose: 5.4 percent
3
Kentucky
Missed second dose: 5.8 percent
2
Massachusetts
Missed second dose: 6.6 percent
1
Virginia
Missed second dose: 7.8 percent
